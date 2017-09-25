Pregnant Kylie Jenner in super nude fashion film

all i really wanna know is - how does caitlyn feel about all this

i have nothing negative to say about kylie tho. i just feel bad for her. and then i think that she could probably take a shit and sell it and put my kids through school and i feel dumb for feeling bad for her - but i still do. Reply

caitlyn only cares about caitlyn Reply

I feel like a lot of people feel bad for Kylie. She is a product of her toxic environment and doesn’t know any better. Then on top of that she was groomed by tyga. Like the girl had no chance. Reply

exactly this. when she first started fucking with her face and body, an actual parent should have taken that time to, you know, parent. poor girl. Reply

this. i couldn't articulate it because she's a grown woman having a baby and i want to feel like it's her decision, but it's so not. Reply

All we really know is that cate don't really care about it. Reply

~sources~ are saying she thinks Kylie is too young. Reply

have we even heard from caitlyn lately? I feel like she's been kinda quiet Reply

FWIW, I think it's healthy to feel bad for someone who has issues and had a bad childhood even if they want for nothing materially. If that's all you focus on or you start a "Save Kylie" campaign, that would be wrong. But I think it's reasonable to feel bad for her given that she was taught from a young age that her worth is based on how she looks, was seemingly ignored by both parents, and was allowed to date a guy who groomed her from a young age. Reply

caitlyn is a republican

caitlyn doesn't 'feel' Reply

why does god insist on continuing allowing me, personally, to suffer. Reply

Has she said anything yet about the pregnancy? Reply

I don’t even know what I’m looking at.



All I see is a person who gets so insanely objectified it makes me mildly nauseous. Reply

pretty much sums up her whole life... objectified and thrust to the spotlight by her own family since age 12. Reply

and this entire time, there was a child inside her waiting to be loved Reply

I don't feel sorry for her though. She is part of her own problem. And she probably doesn't feel it as such because her bank account is super comfortable. Reply

She looks so sad. There’s no sparkle in her eyes. She looks completely lifeless. Reply

I think she's not very bright. Only Khloe has some kind of spark to her. Reply

This girl never stood a chance. Reply

i'm so confused, is she pregnant or nah? Reply

what am i looking at? and am i the only sucker who watched a bit of their show last night to see if they confirmed or denied the pregnancy? >__ Reply

This is like the time ancient ONTD conspiracy theorists tried to tell us that Kylie was in Terror Jr



this bop Reply

wait is that not her? Reply

I watched too lol, but I think it was taped a while ago Reply

i cant believe there is a fucking video of her blinking her motionless ass face with basic glitter on it for 4 minutes... Reply

i can't believe i watched it to the end Reply

power of kween kylie, business mogul @ age 19 😭😭😭 power of kween kylie, business mogul @ age 19 😭😭😭 Reply

I feel like this is the second video like this. A few months ago another one was released where she did nothing but look "sexy". I'm not really sure what the target market for this is. Reply

Jesus Reply

Omg Rill Queen!!!!! I feel nostalgic for her now that its the time for staged photo shoots in pumpkin patches. Wheres this child now lol? Reply

i just went to her instagram and the first picture i clicked on, and the first comment i read was "wow you're getting old fast :("





it's too early for that shit Reply

She's appearing on the current season of Million Dollar Matchmaker on WE tv!



(I don't watch the show plz donut judge me. I binge on Law n Order marathons and those commercials for MDM are on alllll the time.) Reply

omg she was ready to HOP on that old soggy d Reply

Nnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

I have a make up question.... what's everyone's favorite highlighter? I used to use the becca opal sample but I don't think that was best for my skin tone. Any suggestions? I also prefer liquid, but open to powders! Reply

I used Becca Opal as well, and found that it looked horrible on my complexion. I am on the fairer side, so anything with a hint of bronze in it looks like I've rubbed dirt on my face or something.



I really like Tarte's highlighters. All of them go on pretty translucent, even the more rose gold ones look more natural and blend really nicely.



The Fenty Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal highlighting duo also leaves a nice pearly glow. Some say that it is too glittery, but I don't find that to be the case. Plus one of the highlighters is more muted.



Smashbox also has a nice highlighting stick (since you said you prefer creams.) I use Hollywood & Highlight - sheer pink pearl and its the perfect shade, and easy to apply anywhere (cheek bones, brow bones etc)



Thank you! Reply

What is your skin tone/ budget? These are both two higher end options.



I personally love the Ilia illuminator, it's a cream form, I use the lightest one because I'm quite fair and I love it.



However, I only wear vegan / cruelty free products on my own face.



For powder, the Charlotte Tilbury highlighter / bronzer duo is fantastic. Actually, all of her makeup is really easy to blend, so for someone who is not a professional, I always recommend it. If you care, her products are cruelty free but not vegan. :) Reply

I like glossier haloscope in quartz



or for a very subtle highlight I love the becca backlit primer or w/e it's called Reply

Becca's Opal- I want to love it but I feel like it's too light for my skin.



Depending on your skintone and concerns re. animal testing, I used to like MAC's Mineralized Skin Finish. Reply

Benefit High Beam liquid is still the best if you're fair-skinned. Reply

krimson ivy jenner-scott is coming <3



i'm sure the good sis kris is living rn <3 Reply

Well that was embarrassing Reply

Why Sway? Reply

