Pregnant Kylie Jenner in super nude fashion film

Social media mogul and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner shows off all of her early pregnancy body to Nick Knight's camera for sexy fashion film shot earlier this year. Jenner, first competitor of Fenty Beauty atm displays her generous assets to the beats of baby daddy Travis Scott, who visited her on the set of fashion film, allegedly to congratulate her about the new found pregnancy.



Source: Show studio
