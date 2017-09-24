The Killers Live @ Global Citizen Festival in Central Park
The Killers performed in Central Park for The Global Citizen Festival in New York and performed "Mr. Brightside," "All These Things That I've Done," "Ready My Mind," and "When You Were Young." Bronnie also shared an Instagram story with fans from the release day of the new album. The band is currently on track to debut at #1 on the US Billboard Charts with 105-110,000 in pure sales and 113-118,000 with streaming included. Check out the live performances and the full Instagram story below. And don't forget to buy or stream the new album "Wonderful Wonderful" on & Spotify out now.
"All These Things That I've Done"
"Read My Mind"
"When You Were Young"
ONTD, Streaming, CD, or Vinyl?
I fucking hate streaming with a passion and I hate how much it counts towards sales. With the way record companies/artists complain about profit off songs & declining album sales, you think they would invest more in incentives for physical sales.
i've never purchased an album digitally...only a single. i need something tangible if i'm buying an album.
I stopped buying CD's years ago because it was redundant. I'd just rip them to mp3 anyway, and its another physical item i don't mess with anymore.
And yes, streaming services are too overwhelming. When you have countless options, it's too much. I'd rather download the album/songs and know what I have
i think brandon's obviously progressed from the hot fuss/sam's town sound so people expecting them to ever return to that are probably going to be disappointed. but i dig the funk in this album, the songs definitely grow on you
really liking tyson v douglas, the calling, and out of my mind... and in the context of the album the man and run for cover are that much stronger imo. plus i think it's so sweet that many songs are written to tana