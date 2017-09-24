The Killers Live @ Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

well goddamn @ those pure sales. I almost went to global citizen since my friend had extra tickets but went to another concert instead



and I still have yet to stream the new album, shame on me Reply

Thread

Link

I hope one day I find someone who is dedicated in loving me the way you love Brandon, OP. I've been streaming music since 2011 and haven't looked back. Reply

Thread

Link

bb. i would stan you the way i've stanned "Kiss it Better" since before the song was even available in full and it was just a shitty little LQ clip from behind the scenes.



that dedicated tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love a good suit but tbh leather jacket Brandon is still the best Brandon tbh > Reply

Thread

Link





waiting on that One Direction thief to steal that look from him too. he'll never be bflow.







You know I'm one of a kind

There'll never be another me

Can't get me out of your mind

You're lost in your own fantasy

And when you look in my eyes

Is it hard for you to realize

She'll never be me



mte. leather bflow does things to me.waiting on that One Direction thief to steal that look from him too. he'll never be bflow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one direction thief lmao, ppl in the train giving me looks now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s out? Oh shit I should’ve bought it when I was out earlier Reply

Thread

Link

Make me ooooh, ooooooooh, o0o0o0o0o0o0o0oh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want you to make me chart

Like it ain't a choice for you, like you've got a job to do

Just want you to help raise my Billboard Hot 100 Single position

Something sensational (oh yeah)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, britney is serving beyonce realness here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God Armie was so hot in this movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the album came with every concert ticket purchased so i am sure that had a lot to do with their sales. Reply

Thread

Link

Something 5H and their fucking team should have done. ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do they count? i'm sure it helped if so i just wonder what the rules on that are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean their shows still sell like crazy. Plus they only count if you redeem the album and people are lazy as fuck even for a free CD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CD period.



I fucking hate streaming with a passion and I hate how much it counts towards sales. With the way record companies/artists complain about profit off songs & declining album sales, you think they would invest more in incentives for physical sales. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i wish they'd give people more incentives for buying a physical copy.



i've never purchased an album digitally...only a single. i need something tangible if i'm buying an album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is why I buy vinyls, its more expensive but at least you've got the really pretty big copy of everything. I do agree that buying CD's has completely lost its appeal though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iTunes period for me.

I stopped buying CD's years ago because it was redundant. I'd just rip them to mp3 anyway, and its another physical item i don't mess with anymore.



And yes, streaming services are too overwhelming. When you have countless options, it's too much. I'd rather download the album/songs and know what I have Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



what a beautiful post

Here for the flawless OPwhat a beautiful post Reply

Thread

Link

I bought the CD, but couldn't find the deluxe anywhere so I had to buy the bonus track from iTunes. Skipped the remixes tho because I don't care about remixes. Reply

Thread

Link

op, did you get my pm? :) Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't? that's weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just head to ontd_musicshare's Sept. 18 request post! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You forgot Torrent OP. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not feeling the album. I mean, I guess. It's better than Battle Born. I think. I love The Man & Run for Cover but outside of those...I was really feeling The Calling, but it's just Mormon propaganda isn't it? Tyson vs Douglas is also great, but again, with the meaning behind the song. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-09-25 05:03 am (UTC) i asked who it was when that song came on. i didn't answer the door and they left a pamphlet on the screen door tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Battle Born more I think, at least with the first few initial listens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



only member that matters, lbr only member that matters, lbr Reply

Thread

Link

i wanna see him make fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

Waiting for my email saying the Deluxe vinyl I ordered has shipped. But I've been streaming on Spotify and so far I dig it! Reply

Thread

Link

I'll never go to Global Citizen Fest ever again after I waited hours for a shit spot for No Doubt. This year's lineup was amazing but never again. I honestly don't know why they didn't play any new songs to promote the new album? Regadless, I'm happy they're getting the #1 . They better since they're getting 7 copies from me for the concert ticket bundle. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i was there! but wtf @ them only playing four songs? the lumineers had more time on stage which is honestly just disrespectful to these legends. Reply

Thread

Link

SLAYYYY!!!



also yes, the disrespect of only playing 4 songs.... in the afternoon........... and the lame crowd



they should have played Run for Cover. honestly, it fits, and is a banger. Reply

Thread

Link

another complaint: they're obviously not at the same level as years past, but i was hoping they could snatch an SNL spot >_< Reply

Thread

Link

Same. They haven't been on SNL since what....Day & Age era?



But I think they'll be in Europe promoting / touring by the time SNL is back anyways.



Edited at 2017-09-25 06:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? They were on in the Day and Age era and it was such a high-profile show then (because Tina was playing Palin that night) and I was so happy for them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after more relistens i'm really digging it



i think brandon's obviously progressed from the hot fuss/sam's town sound so people expecting them to ever return to that are probably going to be disappointed. but i dig the funk in this album, the songs definitely grow on you



really liking tyson v douglas, the calling, and out of my mind... and in the context of the album the man and run for cover are that much stronger imo. plus i think it's so sweet that many songs are written to tana Reply

Thread

Link