The Killers Live @ Global Citizen Festival in Central Park


The Killers performed in Central Park for The Global Citizen Festival in New York and performed "Mr. Brightside," "All These Things That I've Done," "Ready My Mind," and "When You Were Young." Bronnie also shared an Instagram story with fans from the release day of the new album. The band is currently on track to debut at #1 on the US Billboard Charts with 105-110,000 in pure sales and 113-118,000 with streaming included. Check out the live performances and the full Instagram story below. And don't forget to buy or stream the new album "Wonderful Wonderful" on & Spotify out now.


"All These Things That I've Done"


"Read My Mind"


"When You Were Young"








ONTD, Streaming, CD, or Vinyl?


