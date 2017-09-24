#TeenWolf post - it's all over #ThankTheLord




[So - what the f*ck happened?]
* Final fight between the Anuk-Ite & Scott. He makes himself blind but gets better because of Malia. I guess they're soulmates?
* Monroe escapes and rebuilds her own hunter network (#BlackGirlMagic?)
* Melissa & her son's ex's father get together (I mean, #sure)
* We end meeting some new-new I don't care about (and neither do you) but Mason becomes the new emissary in training, and the pack comes together to meet/protect the new-new, leaving it open ended for possibly more (the answer is #NO Jeff)

source

I almost also linked the #AfterAfterShow but it was too corny. How did you feel about this finale ONTD?
Tagged: ,