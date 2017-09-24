#TeenWolf post - it's all over #ThankTheLord
‘Teen Wolf’ Series Finale: The Claws Come Out For One Last Showdown And Open-Ended Conclusion https://t.co/nsgIpVIeXi pic.twitter.com/oKmLRO0Fdj— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 25, 2017
[So - what the f*ck happened?]
* Final fight between the Anuk-Ite & Scott. He makes himself blind but gets better because of Malia. I guess they're soulmates?
* Monroe escapes and rebuilds her own hunter network (#BlackGirlMagic?)
* Melissa & her son's ex's father get together (I mean, #sure)
* We end meeting some new-new I don't care about (and neither do you) but Mason becomes the new emissary in training, and the pack comes together to meet/protect the new-new, leaving it open ended for possibly more (the answer is #NO Jeff)
I almost also linked the #AfterAfterShow but it was too corny. How did you feel about this finale ONTD?
ugh@ scott/malia...allison did not die for this nonsense to happen
boo @ melissa and papa stiles not being endgame.
wtf @ Scott and Malia
wtf @ Stiles and Lydia
Jethan was the straw for me - not only was Danny underused and written off but you put his now bisexual best friend & ex who never met each other together? SERIOUSLY JEFF? I had a fic I started to write to fix it but lost motivation
I don't mind Chris & Melissa really, oddness aside LOL
Jethan is like the pinnacle of crackship. how did they find each other? did Ethan ask Danny or Lydia about anyone they would know elsewhere? 'oh btw I know I'm breaking up with you but you wouldn't happen to know anyone else that's as mediocre looking as I am so I can hook up with?' lovely lovely conversation.
and with Chris and Melissa, I mean they're cute but at the same time it was kind of out of nowhere even though they did have some friendship type thing going on.
Also. YASSSS @ Mason/Cory saying i love you.
Season 2 is amazing TBH, but you need to stop at the season finale for you own good.
I'm just gonna pretend it ended with 6A when Sciles drove off into the sunset together.
:( 🌕🐶
Shall return after watching!
Re: :( 🌕🐶
Re: :( 🌕🐶
Stopped watching soon after Allison died but I'm still a bit bitter that the show completely wrote out Kira.
why did they write her out of the show?? i quit this show after alison died like many others lol
LOL
Yeeeesss! I love Arden.
stalia shouldve been endgame
The 6A finale was so much better. I can't believe Jeff wants to reboot it / do a podcast. (I won't listen unless Hoechlin or O'Brien do smth, which... they won't so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ if Shelley does an ep I'd probs listen too)
Also I feel kinda bad for Stydias... they got next to nothing (a pat???) lmao. And Holland deadass said Sterek was her favorite ship and Dylan faved Stalia tweets yesterday. 😂😂😂
Scott/Derek bromance
Derek carrying Stiles, Bridal style.
Stiles saving Derek
Derek and Stiles arguing like a married couple. Honestly, they felt more like a couple then Stiles/Lydia...
Malia surviving.
TBQH Stiles & Derek's tension makes more sense if you contextualize it with their both being in love with Scott (Derek admitted to stalking him & meeting him while de-aged clearly cared enough about him to break a curse, Stiles became an attack dog every time anyone other than their parents or him were close with Scott) but unable to get out of their own way to express it. DON'T EVEN get me started on Isaac & Theo either....
Scratch that, I'll even take it into the afterlife idgaf.