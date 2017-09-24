TeenWolf post - it's all over #ThankTheLord

I stopped watching after Allison died. Did she make a comeback? Reply

she was referenced Reply

Only as Scott's man pain Reply

Basically when I lost interest. I watched some beyond that but I stopped giving a fuck for sure. Reply

she came back in season 5 to explain the history of the beast of geviuhskdksjdnsd. Reply

i stopped watching a while ago (back when kira/scott were together and cute af)



ugh@ scott/malia...allison did not die for this nonsense to happen



boo @ melissa and papa stiles not being endgame. Reply

I stopped watching in season 2. Are you fucking serious that Melissa and Sherif Stelinksi didn't end up together?? Reply

i haven't watched in ages, but i think she's with allison's dad Reply

he ended up being REALLY douchey about Kira and his white guy rigidness about following the letter of the law even in supernatural instances and Melissa - rightfully - told his ass off. #AnchoredShip Reply

I stopped watching halfway through the convoluted ninja/japanese mythology~~~ season. It was so hard to follow and I could not give 2 fucks about the storyline. Plus I think that was around when my bby boo Derek left Reply

wtf @ Jackson and Ethan

wtf @ Scott and Malia

wtf @ Stiles and Lydia Reply

and wtf @ Melissa and Chris Reply

Scott & Malia should've ended on asking a date not this soul mate mess. When there isn't enough time to develop something fully just hint at it but you know Jeff LOLOL



Jethan was the straw for me - not only was Danny underused and written off but you put his now bisexual best friend & ex who never met each other together? SERIOUSLY JEFF? I had a fic I started to write to fix it but lost motivation



I don't mind Chris & Melissa really, oddness aside LOL Reply

Scalia was so forced, it was so clumsy and rushed. and I hate that healing kiss bullshit.



Jethan is like the pinnacle of crackship. how did they find each other? did Ethan ask Danny or Lydia about anyone they would know elsewhere? 'oh btw I know I'm breaking up with you but you wouldn't happen to know anyone else that's as mediocre looking as I am so I can hook up with?' lovely lovely conversation.



and with Chris and Melissa, I mean they're cute but at the same time it was kind of out of nowhere even though they did have some friendship type thing going on. Reply

Ughhh Danny. I hated that he knew what was up and they still chose to waste him. Reply

At least Stiles and Lydia were seen coming. I was completely blindsided by Melissa/Chris and Scott/Malia. Reply

Fuck it. i liked Jethan.



Also. YASSSS @ Mason/Cory saying i love you. Reply

So people that actually bothered to watch until the end, Is the show any good? I'm just happy that tumblr will stop having baby fights about ships. Reply

Watching the first 2 seasons is fine. Reply

Thanks, I watched the pilot forever ago but didn't know if it was worth it. Reply

Parent

but if you insist on going past s2, 3a and 6a are good stopping points. Reply

Season 2 is amazing TBH, but you need to stop at the season finale for you own good. Reply

NGL, I felt nothing when it was over. Wasn't sad. Or angry. Or happy. Don't know why but I was just... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯









I'm just gonna pretend it ended with 6A when Sciles drove off into the sunset together. Reply

I'm still pissed Jeff skipped graduation & the prom because he felt we didn't want that (he didn't want to write it LBR). Those real life moments are what balances everything but what has Jeff ever known about balance or nuance? Reply

For real. There was hardly any balance between the characters being teens and the WOLF. It was mostly all dark shit towards the end. I think it got really bad once the Dread Doctors came around. Like can someone tell why Lydia would've hung out with the pack outside of supernatural situations after Allison died? Lmao... :/ Reply

Parent

r.i.p. a majority of these actors careers. see u in the next lifetime movie, harambe Reply

thank god Posey has Jane the Virgin. hopefully Khylin (Mason) finds more work soon, same for Melissa. I'm not worried about the white people TBQH Reply

Melissa is a seasoned tv actress, she's the least of anybody's worries. Reply

I thought Let the Right One In was going to be a show on TNT starring Tyler Posey with Jeff Producing and writing but I guess TNT wasnt with that bullshit because they passed on the pilot with a quickness. Reply

Haven’t watched yet but I’ve been a little bummed. The show’s been a turd for years now but it was our sexy, Mexican turd.



Shall return after watching! Reply

I was sad all day too! Reply

Stopped watching soon after Allison died but I'm still a bit bitter that the show completely wrote out Kira. Reply

same, especially bc arden cho was such a cutie (and so shady when they asked her who she wanted to be for a day) Reply

lmaoooo



why did they write her out of the show?? i quit this show after alison died like many others lol Reply

Parent

LOL the shade, what a goddess I love her Reply

LOL Reply

Yeeeesss! I love Arden. Reply

I'm glad it's over. I was sad / nostalgic all day, but then watched the show and remembered how fucking shitty Jeff Davis at doing his job. No Sciles, Scott/Melissa, or Stiles/Sheriff sigh whatever tho the last shot made me emo I love the pack. stalia shouldve been endgame



The 6A finale was so much better. I can't believe Jeff wants to reboot it / do a podcast. (I won't listen unless Hoechlin or O'Brien do smth, which... they won't so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ if Shelley does an ep I'd probs listen too)





Also I feel kinda bad for Stydias... they got next to nothing (a pat???) lmao. And Holland deadass said Sterek was her favorite ship and Dylan faved Stalia tweets yesterday. 😂😂😂



Edited at 2017-09-25 04:16 am (UTC) Reply

The only good parts:



Scott/Derek bromance

Derek carrying Stiles, Bridal style.

Stiles saving Derek

Derek and Stiles arguing like a married couple. Honestly, they felt more like a couple then Stiles/Lydia...

Malia surviving. Reply

The only man Derek or Stiles have ever wanted to be a couple with was Scott. Reply

TBQH Stiles & Derek's tension makes more sense if you contextualize it with their both being in love with Scott (Derek admitted to stalking him & meeting him while de-aged clearly cared enough about him to break a curse, Stiles became an attack dog every time anyone other than their parents or him were close with Scott) but unable to get out of their own way to express it. DON'T EVEN get me started on Isaac & Theo either.... #JusticeForBisexualScott TBQH - Ty wanted to play him that way & literally every guy Scott's age had chemistry with him (despite Ao3 giving all that to his white BFF for reasons they can't say but totes ISN'T RACISM OK?!?!?!?!)TBQH Stiles & Derek's tension makes more sense if you contextualize it with their both being in love with Scott (Derek admitted to stalking him & meeting him while de-aged clearly cared enough about him to break a curse, Stiles became an attack dog every time anyone other than their parents or him were close with Scott) but unable to get out of their own way to express it. DON'T EVEN get me started on Isaac & Theo either.... Reply

I will be holding the Scisaac grudge to my grave.











Scratch that, I'll even take it into the afterlife idgaf. Reply

especially since - unlike Tyler H & Dylan - Posey was down for Bi Scott. BOO Jeff! Reply

everyone is in love with Scott. everyone wants Scott. I am completely okay with that. Reply

Parent

We were robbed. Scisaac had so much potential. Reply

Parent

I’d let him and two of his clones TP me #daddy Reply

