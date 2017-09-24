Maze Runner: The Death Cure | Official Trailer

Yasss, can't wait for this! I wanted to read the final book but the Scorch Trials was so different than its book, I figured why bother. I'm just really glad Dylan is okay.



Edited at 2017-09-25 03:00 am (UTC)

I want to watch the other movies, I thought the first one was good. I know people hate Dylan or just don't like him but I think he's a great actor. I wish him the best. Reply

they are... not good. i watched the second one twice without realising that i'd already seen it before.



I think Dylan is a great actor too, so I can only imagine what he would do with material that's actually good. Kaya on the other hand, thank God for that face bc she's an awful actress. Reply

Screw this book series. I still haven't forgiven it for that ending.



I still can't remember if The Scorch Trials was a bad movie or a bad adaptation, but I remember hating the second film. This doesn't look too good either. Reply

I didn't know they had any others beside the first one. Reply

I love him lol Reply

I've tried to watch these for Kaya but I get so fucking bored every time Reply

Omg 😭😭😭😭😭 i did my wait, 12 years of it, in Azkaban!!!! I CANT WAIT Reply

Mmm he's sexy. Come at my white bread tastes. Reply

The gif is so hypnotic Reply

lol are they doing the wobble? cute Reply

did dylan's accident happen on that big train? it's gonna be weird to watch the scene knowing how much it fucked him up.



i admittedly enjoy these movies so i'm looking forward to watching it in general tho. Reply

ugh i hope he doesn't watch himself in that scene... Reply

i would only slightly consider seeing this for patricia clarkson lol Reply

I don't know why, but whenever Dylan cries on-screen, I tear up. He's got a good crying face.



he was too skinny for those movies Reply

Watching Dylan in the trailer gives me anxiety lmao... how he went back even tho he had ptsd, props to him man



Idk anything abt this series but I saw the first one recently and was entertained but confused. Ig im gonna watch Scorch Trials



Edited at 2017-09-25 03:16 am (UTC)

I think I saw two movies of this yet I don’t remember anything about it, just that it was a convoluted mess first about a maze then about some crazy robots or something Reply

Tell me what the story is because i will never watch these movies or read the books.



Why are adults putting children in mazes? Reply

To find a cure for some kind of sun disease? Flares? Idk.

Maybe.



Then kidnapping and betrayal. I'm not quite sure how it works out but I like the actors in it. Reply

the children put themselves in the maze.



because there is some brain virus they are immune to



and they think making them live in a maze will get them the cure because science



but it doesn't



the end. Reply

YA is dumb. Reply

