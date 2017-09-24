Maze Runner: The Death Cure | Official Trailer
In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.
In Theaters January 26, 2018
As someone who actually likes this series, Barry Pepper deserves a better career.
Edited at 2017-09-25 03:00 am (UTC)
I still can't remember if The Scorch Trials was a bad movie or a bad adaptation, but I remember hating the second film. This doesn't look too good either.
i admittedly enjoy these movies so i'm looking forward to watching it in general tho.
Idk anything abt this series but I saw the first one recently and was entertained but confused. Ig im gonna watch Scorch Trials
Edited at 2017-09-25 03:16 am (UTC)
Why are adults putting children in mazes?
Maybe.
Then kidnapping and betrayal. I'm not quite sure how it works out but I like the actors in it.
because there is some brain virus they are immune to
and they think making them live in a maze will get them the cure because science
but it doesn't
the end.