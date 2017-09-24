Naya

Star Trek: Discovery 1x02 promo



Star Trek: Discovery 1x02 "Battle at the Binary Stars" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo - Face to face with Klingon vessels, the U.S.S. Shenzhou prepares for the possibility of war if negotiations fail. Amidst the turmoil, Burnham looks back to her Vulcan upbringing for guidance

Thoughts? Will you be sticking around?
