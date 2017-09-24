Star Trek: Discovery 1x02 promo

Space channel exclusively is showing ep 2 rn. I actually like it Reply

STD is clearly superior technology wise to the OG Stark Trek series so that is very awkward to think of it suppose to be a prequel to it.

Omg @ "STD" 😩💀

Lol I thought about putting it in the title but decided to be nice.

wanky

It's not a prequel to TOS.



I know what they said, but there's no fucking way I'll ever believe it.

shhh we've quietly agreed to call it "disco"

Yeah, there is a lot from this second episode that I really like. The first was a bit stiff and felt more like Mass Effect lol. But now I'm hooked!

Just finished the first 2 episodes and I really like it so far. I'll stick around (and it helps that I don't have to buy any streaming service)

This is the original timeline, right? It feels very Kelvin timeline-ish.

Yep, the original timeline. Though it makes more sense for it to be in the Kelvin Timeline.

The look of it, the atmosphere...it all screams Kelvin to me. I saw Alex Kurtzman's name in the credits so I suppose that explains it. It really would make more sense to be the alternate because then pretty much anything is fair game. I have a hard time believing Sarek had a ward in the original timeline.

If it was going to air on CBS, rather than the streaming service, I'd watch it most likely. By choosing not to air it on TV or a streaming service people have like Netflix (which has all 5 series) I think they're really limited the number of people who will watch in the US. Although, I'm sure it will be heavily pirated because it's been made so unavailable.



The first episode really didn't work for me. I was really put off by the horrible Klingon re-design/story. The Klingons were a huge part of TNG & DS9 and nothing we saw really lined up with what we know about them. I think it would have been better if they were some new race, or they had at least stuck with the make up they had for TOS movies - Voyager.



None of the characters (although we really only got the Captain & Michael) were all that likable to me so far.



Edited at 2017-09-25 02:50 am (UTC) Reply

IA with you about the streaming thing. I'm not paying $6 a month to watch it on their website when I'm paying for cable and netflix. I'll just watch it else where. (Not sure if I can sign in using my cable access. I haven't found that option.)



The klingon redesign wasn't good, imo. Their faces are frozen and they look stiff when they walk. Honestly, the make up reminded me of the aliens from Star Trek Beyond, and I couldn't see past that. I kept waiting for Idris Elba to launch into a speech.

I don't think so. I think you can only use your cable log-in to watch stuff on the main CBS site, which is limited to shows they actually aired on their channel. I don't think it covers the new content they're putting up only on All Access.



It really is horrible. Why not just stick with the Klingon design everyone already knows? It makes no sense at all in the continuity (and this is supposed to be 10 years prior to TOS, so they really should look like the Klingons on that show).

one scene at the end bothered me though. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Green knocking out the captain Yeoh was too much. surely there could have been another way to get across her being desperate enough to disobey Yeoh's orders and distracting her or w/e because she believes that's the only way she could save everyone? it felt amateurish, especially since Yeoh walked back into the room 30 seconds later (and the room she did it in has a see through door?) When Spock flipped out in the first reboot movie there was more build up to and conflict with his Vulcan side. or maybe not. hope the second episode explains it better.

for the most part i enjoyed it. it was a lot of set up. hopefully the rest of the season will be fine and the production rumors are over-exaggerated, at least as far as their effect on the quality.



for the most part i enjoyed it. it was a lot of set up. hopefully the rest of the season will be fine and the production rumors are over-exaggerated, at least as far as their effect on the quality.one scene at the end bothered me though.

Oh did Canada just get this episode early?

Nice.



Nice.

Nope. 2nd episode is already up on CBS All Access.

Ahh that explains it. Like when the same thing happened with the new Twin Peaks lol.

I'm very interested but I just can't bring myself to pay for All Access right now.

I'm not saying it's already on thepiratebay, and I of course would never dl something illegally, but other sorts of people might find it there.

I would never do something as wrong as dl'ing something illegally but thank you for letting us know so we can be law-abiding citizens and stay away

And honestly after the first two episodes so far I like it!

I see that the Blue SPD Ranger is an extra in this show. Good for him.

omg really?!? yasss sky tate!! this must be canon to SPD obvs!

i thought that was him!! He hasn't aged that well tbh...

He was so pretty on SPD. I hoped he would have had a better career but with Power Rangers it's really the most random actors who manage to be successful after the show, lol.

i saw both eps, i liked it ok. wasn't too interested in the klingons, and i kept thinking about how it all fit in before tos (especially the klingons) so it kind of took me out of it. i'll still keep watching, i want to see how the characters turn out and i know there are characters who haven't shown up yet that i want to see.

This is a Klingon.#StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/nQKX400Mph — Chris (@cdw) September 25, 2017

It's just starting on the west coast... God the Klingons look so freaking stupid.

mte I don't like it

Yes!! I loved both episodes but it had me questions if they've ever seen a Klingon because what they came up with looks absolutely nothing like a Klingon.

lol when I first saw Discovery's take on klingons, my first thought was, "what is that?"

I liked it. I assume it will just air on Canadian TV without having to get that CBS streaming service? I'll keep watching for sure.



Yes, Space will be airing it. :)

Bless the Space channel.

Yeah, the streaming service is limited to the US only. In most of the rest of the world it will go to Netflix. I think Canada is the only country actually airing it on cable.

Good cast but the new Klingon design is distracting. I always wish it had been set in a different timeline but it wasn't bad.

lol just watched dis trailer and was like look at all dis higher quality tv rn. Look like it's coming out a Hollywood blockbuster movie or smth. Didn't expect that tbh

Say thought the same. I see why they want ya'll to pay to watch this, they wanna get their budget back!

