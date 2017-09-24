Star Trek: Discovery 1x02 promo
Star Trek: Discovery 1x02 "Battle at the Binary Stars" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo - Face to face with Klingon vessels, the U.S.S. Shenzhou prepares for the possibility of war if negotiations fail. Amidst the turmoil, Burnham looks back to her Vulcan upbringing for guidance
Thoughts? Will you be sticking around?
I know what they said, but there's no fucking way I'll ever believe it.
This is the original timeline, right? It feels very Kelvin timeline-ish.
The first episode really didn't work for me. I was really put off by the horrible Klingon re-design/story. The Klingons were a huge part of TNG & DS9 and nothing we saw really lined up with what we know about them. I think it would have been better if they were some new race, or they had at least stuck with the make up they had for TOS movies - Voyager.
None of the characters (although we really only got the Captain & Michael) were all that likable to me so far.
The klingon redesign wasn't good, imo. Their faces are frozen and they look stiff when they walk. Honestly, the make up reminded me of the aliens from Star Trek Beyond, and I couldn't see past that. I kept waiting for Idris Elba to launch into a speech.
It really is horrible. Why not just stick with the Klingon design everyone already knows? It makes no sense at all in the continuity (and this is supposed to be 10 years prior to TOS, so they really should look like the Klingons on that show).
one scene at the end bothered me though. [Spoiler (click to open)]Green knocking out the captain Yeoh was too much. surely there could have been another way to get across her being desperate enough to disobey Yeoh's orders and distracting her or w/e because she believes that's the only way she could save everyone? it felt amateurish, especially since Yeoh walked back into the room 30 seconds later (and the room she did it in has a see through door?) When Spock flipped out in the first reboot movie there was more build up to and conflict with his Vulcan side. or maybe not. hope the second episode explains it better.
