Kelly Clarkson Has Opinions on Trump and The NFL
The original American Idol Kelly Clarkson recently tweeted this about Drumpf's NFL comments:
Needless to say, people had responses:
Source 1, 2, 3, 4
The NFL is obviously super poor guys and in need of our attendance/ratings .....said no one ever. #billiondollarindustry https://t.co/UvAm9JD3c3— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 25, 2017
Needless to say, people had responses:
Who's spewing negativity? & please stop using the "celebrity" thing. I'm a Texas girl who loves football & the NFL is doing just fine. https://t.co/J3QiatYypT— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 25, 2017
Thefact that uthink because I have a job that's n the public eye, that I should silence myself,& negate my American citizenship is ignorant. https://t.co/xPL5IllA5l— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 25, 2017
Totally agree but we also have to respect what these men/women have fought for which is a democracy where everyone feels heard & respected. https://t.co/v3JeviMbde— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 25, 2017
Source 1, 2, 3, 4
Anyways, today has been a shit show. This week has been awful between PR, Mexico, NK. Wish I could say I'm glad is over but tomorrow will be worse etc.
It's exhausting
I'm so sick of the constant anxiety this repeal bullshit has caused so many of us. 😠
I feel like I died and went to purgatory
Honestly, I don't recall her saying much more on Paul than that one thing.
Edited at 2017-09-25 02:49 am (UTC)
she was right in what she said, just worded poorly and missing context
-- kelly is a citizen and has a right to speak her mind
-- the troops fought for our right to protest
Even when ONTD reads they can't comprehend lmao we are tragic
oh she was replying to drumpf's tweet about the nfl ratings being down. context.
Edited at 2017-09-25 07:55 am (UTC)
People are telling her not to disrespect our country and shes saying democracy is about everyone being heard and in support of those who kneeled today.
Edited at 2017-09-25 02:53 am (UTC)
this is such an american reply lmao
our anthem sucks. its so poorly written and composed. i want a BOP.
/obviously not directing at you but that dipshit tweeter
Edited at 2017-09-25 03:47 am (UTC)