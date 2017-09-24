Kelly Clarkson Has Opinions on Trump and The NFL

i think kelly just needs to focus on her flopping song and go Reply

I think you should re-read the post :) Reply

i perfectly understood what she said but she's still being annoying :) Reply

Remember when she said she would vote for Ron Paul...



Anyways, today has been a shit show. This week has been awful between PR, Mexico, NK. Wish I could say I'm glad is over but tomorrow will be worse etc. Reply

It's so awful. And they just released an even WORSE version of the healthcare repeal bill tonight. And plan to vote Wednesday. So we gotta light up the phones, again.



It's exhausting Reply

Oh my god, why can't these fuckers just GIVE IT UP already? I mean, I know I shouldn't be surprised but for fuck's sake. Reply

Ugh, I'm afraid to ask how they made it even worse. They've gone so low that it doesn't even seem possible to go lower. Yet somehow they always manage to so I'm not really surprised.



I'm so sick of the constant anxiety this repeal bullshit has caused so many of us. 😠 Reply

Her Ron Paul stanning immediately came to mind. She is trash. Reply

Remember when we thought 2016 was bad? Sigh. Reply

I am soooooo depressed 😭😭

I feel like I died and went to purgatory Reply

In fairness, I think a lot of people half-ass learned about Ron Paul. They knew about the good-er stuff, but not the rest of it. I almost fell for it, as friends sold his qualities. But then a few people led me to other shit and I was like "No Bueno!".



Honestly, I don't recall her saying much more on Paul than that one thing. Reply

i think you misunderstood the post Reply

i reread, peep the comment above mine, she’s still a cornball 🤷🏾‍♀️ Reply

I don't even understand what she's trying to say. She always sounds so ignorant. Reply

I have no idea what her tweet means but I’m sad her song is flopping. Reply

She's saying something good, guys. Reply

the fact that people aren't getting something so obvious is killing me lol Reply

Her tweets are worded very confusingly. What she said can almost read both ways. Reply

She's supporting the players who are protesting. Reply

Patriotism isn't about making everyone stand and salute the flag.



Patriotism is about making this a country where everyone wants to. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) September 24, 2017

Yes, you're right. I tried to edit but already had responses. I went to her timeline and saw that she LIKED this particular tweet. Then I realized, she doesn't articulate herself very well, lol. Reply

I did. 😁 Reply

I mean she worded it poorly but she's essentially saying what everyone else has, the vets fought for our right to sit and protest, and people who did arent disrespecting our nation~ or whatever the fuck the republicans were echoing. Reply

yeah i think it's worded so poorly people realize don't she's arguing against trump not on his side



Edited at 2017-09-25 02:49 am (UTC) Reply

it wouldve helped to include the tweets she was replying to i think

she was right in what she said, just worded poorly and missing context Reply

yeah I guess I see it but eh. She's not adding anything. Not even talking about the protest just some ~sarcastic comment about the industry. Reply

I find it interesting that none of the people I know who are in the service are offended by people who choose to sit, and a shitton of their other civilian friends are mad at them for not being offended. Reply

wait... what? i'm confused Reply

She's supporting the NFL players protesting in a poorly worded manner. Reply

-- the nfl isnt in bad shape like fatass thinks (debatable but this isnt why)

-- kelly is a citizen and has a right to speak her mind

-- the troops fought for our right to protest Reply

lol this post. you guys need to read this tweets over again. Reply

Even when ONTD reads they can't comprehend lmao we are tragic Reply

edit:



oh she was replying to drumpf's tweet about the nfl ratings being down. context.



Edited at 2017-09-25 07:55 am (UTC) Reply

Patriotism isn't about making everyone stand and salute the flag.



Patriotism is about making this a country where everyone wants to. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) September 24, 2017 If it helps clarify her stance, she also retweeted this: Reply

should have used the word "forcing" instead of making. Reply

Hey Kelly, what I'm saying is that we want people to stand up and pay respect for our #NationalAnthem everyday! ❤🇺🇸 — Richard James (@RichardMJs) September 25, 2017



Awe man! Why must you celebrities spew negativity? Do you recall the Dixie Chicks? That's what happens to people that bash our country. — Leann Martineau (@leannmartineau) September 25, 2017





People are telling her not to disrespect our country and shes saying democracy is about everyone being heard and in support of those who kneeled today.





Guyys she's responding to these tweets:People are telling her not to disrespect our country and shes saying democracy is about everyone being heard and in support of those who kneeled today.

Edited at 2017-09-25 02:53 am (UTC)

Do you recall the Dixie Chicks? That's what happens to people that bash our country.



this is such an american reply lmao Reply

God I adore the Dixie Chicks but every time I see a dumbass republican bringing them up I love them even MORE. Fucking queens. Reply

The amount of republicans comparing the NFL players who stood for the British anthem in London to the Dixie Chicks bashing Bush in Britain was hilarious. They just screeching about foreign soil. Reply

lol richard



our anthem sucks. its so poorly written and composed. i want a BOP. Reply

As a matter of fact, I do remember the dixie chicks. I paid top dollar to see them in concert last summer and pre-ordered their DVD. I hate republican assholes who uses them as an example/threat of what can happen to anyone who dare speak out against a president. Reply

The Dixie Chicks went on to be 100% right and also won Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Country Performance at the Grammys. Taking the Long Way is one of the greatest albums of all time.



/obviously not directing at you but that dipshit tweeter



Edited at 2017-09-25 03:47 am (UTC) Reply

Thank you for posting Reply

Didn't the Dixie Chicks have their biggest era after basing Bush? lmao Reply

Okay, so at first I thought she was defending the players but I see people reacting badly so IDK if I misinterpreted her intentions. Reply

