ONTD Original: Lainey Blinds Revealed Part 10!

i came into this post to tell ya your hard work shows op!! <33

I'm so glad Billy Crudup isn't relevant anymore

He's been getting work lately and I'm thrilled tbh.

He's awful irl but I still find him dreamy :( Reply

He's a pretty good actor. It's a shame he's such a sleaze.

Ummmm

DAT ASS THO



Ummmm

DAT ASS THO

Although he was never actually relevent. Just floating on C list his whole career, but his conjuring films are hits.

I feel like I really need to get into blinds more - even if most are untrue. I should like this shit. I kind of suck at it tho and just wait for the good guesses first.



/csb but whenever I catch The Social I really like Lainey/her opinions. Reply

I really wish there would be more blind items about celebrities I actually care about.

Oh man, I need to know who the man in Kirsten's blind is.

It's a crew member, not a celeb.

It's not a celeb, looks like. It's also from before she checked into rehab, which was almost a decade ago.

Hmmm. Ashley Judd came to my work by herself, no entourage, gave a wonderful (if slightly hippy-dippy speech), hung out at dinner, etc. etc. -- but maybe it truly is like an on/off switch?

What she making an appearance at an event?

Yes, it was an event -- my former workplace deals with women in peace and security and she's done work or honorary ambassadorships or whatever on that.

She also travels overseas for charity work all the time.

Hasn't Ashley Judd talked about suffering from depression and bipolar disorder? Those blinds about her seem unfair, given her history.

She seemed pretty dedicated to her (legit, not Tyra-style) stint at the Harvard Kennedy School, and now whenever I see her in the media it's related to her public awareness and charity work. Those blinds sound super made up. So do most of the others, tbh.



Edited at 2017-09-25 05:27 am (UTC) Reply

I figured Drew's been in rehab given her crazy childhood but Liv? :(

Drew first went to rehab when she was 14, lol. I don't know if I believe that one on her going back in 2007, she really had her shit together by the late '90s

I knew about the 14 rehab but has she been since?

Her dad was an addict, so it's in the genes

Liv was probs even a baby with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome for sure...i mean both parents were doing drugs

wasn't the george and eva one debunked?

Idt so. If anything it seems pretty legit to me.

us weekly did a story on it how it's not true and eva tweeted about it

aw, what's the dirt on Brendan Fraser??

Mte I've never heard that about him

I wonder if that's why he doesn't get roles anymore. This is a GOOD post, OP, thank you!

damn keith urban.

I don't believe the Keith ones at all. I followed his career for a while when I was younger (still like him but don't really listen to his music as much anymore). He's always seemed super reverent of the old country stars and just a genuinely sweet person. I know a couple people in the Nashville music scene and they've never had anything bad to say about him.

just saw this old comment about ashley judd and i have read other comments from a former (?) wme assistant saying that she was hard to work with



just saw this old comment about ashley judd and i have read other comments from a former (?) wme assistant saying that she was hard to work with

I have heard she is a nightmare on the set. She was the person mentioned in a blind item about having the speaking rocks-she would give you one that meant you could speak to her but also had a mute rock and when she did not want you to speak to her she would hand a person the mute rock. I thought she would be down to earth coming from the south but the stories are always that she is pretentious and mean. Also read recently where Jason Patric said she was arrogant lazy to work with.

wait

idc about any of these

gimme more details on these:

Brendan Fraser was a douchebag druggie.

and

Chace Crawford hooks up with guys. (bc i'm thinking seb stan js)

and

Patrick Dempsey would let a male producer blow him in exchange for roles.

A Chance/Stan hookup sounds like something Tumblr would cook up lol. Reply

true but i'm hft tbh

A Chance/Stan hookup sounds like something Tumblr would cook up lol.

i think you mean ted casablancas Reply

i think you mean ted casablancas

The Chace blind was about him hooking up with a escort.

Re: Crawford, I'm pretty sure the rumors are about him and JC

Oh god the people who would eat up Chace/Seb lol

Yeah, the Chace thing has been rumored for years.

Parent

I've heard rumors that Seb is bi so I believe tbh. Reply

I've heard rumors that Seb is bi so I believe tbh.

What's the dirt on Salma and Debra Messing?

omw Reply

omw

YESSSSS, Coke Mom!! I wonder if that will ever be revealed.



Debra's weight loss obsession:



http://www.laineygossip.com/Body-or-Baby-blind-item/11216 Salma supposedly was a nightmare boss:Debra's weight loss obsession: Reply

Debra was sooo thin on W&G, esp the earlier seasons iirc... makes sense she had a cocaine problem.

Parent

Those Ashley Judd blinds seem like they were written by Mitch McConnnell. He was clearly submitting these to stop her Senate run!

these were before her Senate run tho.

Gosh I love blind gossip even though I know most of it is fake news. I love guessing who it is and then checking if my answer aligns with the concensus. I even occasionally read CDAN even though they are outrageously fake. Blind gossip. Com is also full of shit, like even some of their revealed blinds are bs



Didn't know JCvD is gay



Edited at 2017-09-25 02:14 am (UTC) Reply

YESSS, me too! It's an addiction and I can't stop. I love these posts. PLEASE do Ted Casablanca OP!

