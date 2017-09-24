Noel Gallagher Album Info Leaks, Liam Thinks It Will Be Trash

Hasitleaked.com is reporting new details of Noel Gallagher's upcoming album:




-Possible album cover to the right -->

-Album is reportedly called Who Built the Moon?

-Set for release on November 24, 2017 and there is speculation that a new single is due out next
week.

-Apparently someone had noticed the track list on Amazon and it matched previously leaked information.




Track List:
1. Fort Knox
2. Holy Mountain
3. Keep On Reaching
4. It's A Beautiful World
5. She Taught Me How To Fly
6. Be Careful What You Wish For
7. Black & White Sunshine
8. Interlude
9. If Love Is A Low
10. The Man Who Built The Moon
11. End Credits (Wednesday part 2)









(OP Note: The theory is that "Uri Geller" and "Har Mar Superstar" are references to Noel's good friends, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr).

Update: The album is now available for pre-order on iTunes.



