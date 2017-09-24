Noel Gallagher Album Info Leaks, Liam Thinks It Will Be Trash

Hasitleaked.com is reporting new details of Noel Gallagher's upcoming album:





-Possible album cover to the right -->



-Album is reportedly called Who Built the Moon?



-Set for release on November 24, 2017 and there is speculation that a new single is due out next

week.



-Apparently someone had noticed the track list on Amazon and it matched previously leaked information.

Track List:

Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017

It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017

1. Fort Knox2. Holy Mountain3. Keep On Reaching4. It's A Beautiful World5. She Taught Me How To Fly6. Be Careful What You Wish For7. Black & White Sunshine8. Interlude9. If Love Is A Low10. The Man Who Built The Moon11. End Credits (Wednesday part 2)Update: The album is now available for pre-order on iTunes.