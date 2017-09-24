Noel Gallagher Album Info Leaks, Liam Thinks It Will Be Trash
Hasitleaked.com is reporting new details of Noel Gallagher's upcoming album:
Track List:
1. Fort Knox
2. Holy Mountain
3. Keep On Reaching
4. It's A Beautiful World
5. She Taught Me How To Fly
6. Be Careful What You Wish For
7. Black & White Sunshine
8. Interlude
9. If Love Is A Low
10. The Man Who Built The Moon
11. End Credits (Wednesday part 2)
(OP Note: The theory is that "Uri Geller" and "Har Mar Superstar" are references to Noel's good friends, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr).
Update: The album is now available for pre-order on iTunes.
Sources: one / two / three / four
-Possible album cover to the right -->
-Album is reportedly called Who Built the Moon?
-Set for release on November 24, 2017 and there is speculation that a new single is due out next
week.
-Apparently someone had noticed the track list on Amazon and it matched previously leaked information.
Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017
It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 24, 2017
Taylor swift take notes. That's how u write petty songs lol
godNoel
Noel and Liam squabbling will never get old. I doubt even Feud could make it more dramatic than it already is, lol.
(Also we need an Oasis tag)
Also that clip of Liam making tea killed me, I love seeing people clutch their pearls over the Gallaghers being grumpy old coots (which tbf they have been since they were 27 and 22).
Their feud gives me such a weird sense of comfort lol.
Buying tickets friday to see him in april