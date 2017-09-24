Professional Vocalist and Activist Selena Gomez is the New Face Of Puma

lmao Reply

Thread

Link

they trolling with that statement? Reply

Thread

Link

She looks great. Reply

Thread

Link



now, op...

activist in the title, omgnow, op... Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-09-25 01:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who wears Pumas anymore? Reply

Thread

Link

me, bish!!

lol, i have super narrow feet so they're really great for me and comfy :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, my snarky comment had a sincere answer. Oops at me.



That being said, I am also a narrow-footed human so maybe I should look into them when my own exercise shoes die on me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same, I love Pumas compared to Nikes which fall apart. I had these black pumas that lasted me many years! I'm not here for this puma hate ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Selenita wants people to forget about her, it'd make no sense for her to sign with a brand people actually care about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess people wear the rihanna puma slides b/c they sold out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Puma is in again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rihanna made them fashionable again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dem puma Enzo shoes r cute lol. Got em on mega sale Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It creeps me out that her face hasn't aged past 11. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like an angry child



can't unsee tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks like she just failed her spelling test and she's about to crack some skulls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that I love her and her music. Reply

Thread

Link

same oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same tbh. I still think her old music is mostly shit but Revival is full of bops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her hustle is something else. Looks like her recent Lupus post got this gig Reply

Thread

Link

It definitely influenced how they are marketing this, that's for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TBF lupus fucking sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im currently taking a medication my doctor told me that can get rid of my marker for lupus so i lower my chances of being diagnosed with it later on in life



i hope shes right tbh



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish people were stop being such dicks on here about lupus like dude she has it why would she lie about having lupus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didnt she just make that IG post about her kidney recently? I thought these advertising deals take longer than that to negotiate then the photoshoot then the editing. I feel like the lupus thing was just added in the statement for more justification for hiring her and using that ethos to appeal to the market, though for all we know they hired her before that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean i guess that's a nice PR way of saying they wanna get noticed by her bajillion instagram followers Reply

Thread

Link

10 bucks I say that when she and The Weeknd break up, she and Timothee Chalamet are going to hook up/start dating. There were new pics of them looking friendly with one another. Reply

Thread

Link

Ok so who did she sacrifice her soul to because all I'm seeing lately is such praise for her in the media when she literally does nothing but whisper and divert? Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor Swift Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said it earlier in this post but I'll say it again - lupus can really fucking suck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get what that has to do with anything. Lupus doesn't have a instagram account. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





#JUSTICEFORIntoYou2017 The fact that a lifetime movie extra caliber talent like Selena is as big as she is but the Goddessa in your icon still hasn't gotten the respect she deserves is truly sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

'murica loves its bland celebrities. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idg why they don't get an athlete... or least an athletic looking celeb Reply

Thread

Link

It's so funny cause selena's openly said before she doesnt really work out, and suddenly days before this came out she was seen going to the gym in new york several times in 1 week wearing puma. Who you foolin' girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Look at you Selena, getting that Kylizzle Puma $$$ now she's busy preparing for ha motherhood era. Reply

Thread

Link

They kinda styled Selena like Kylie too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

great icon op Reply

Thread

Link

right back atcha ;)



Edited at 2017-09-25 01:33 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh that man looks so good. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





That statement from puma tho... Reply

Thread

Link