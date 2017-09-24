id1

Professional Vocalist and Activist Selena Gomez is the New Face Of Puma

Joining the ranks of Rihanna and The Weeknd, Selena Gomez is now the new face of Puma as well.
PUMA is impressed with Selena using her voice for things that really matter, saying:
"Selena is authentic, creative, talented, and fearlessly real. She is everything that today’s female consumer is looking for in a role model. In recent days, she has demonstrated just how strong she truly is. With her honesty and openness about living with Lupus, she has provided an incredible example of confidence, poise, and determination for all of us. Selena is a perfect partner for PUMA because she is not afraid of the challenges our world can offer; she fights and perseveres, which is exactly what PUMA is all about. She will not only represent our brand, but she will help to define and enhance our women’s business.”

Are you ready to get inspired by Selena Gomez?
