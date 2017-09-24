Evanescence released a new song two weeks ago. Missed it? So did everyone else apparently.

lol who's the mod who added the "where are they now" tag? I will fight you. Reply

LMAO Reply

lmfao Reply

HAHA I totally missed that and I can't stop laughing, holy shit Reply

lmaoo Reply

lmaoooooo saasy mod is sassy today Reply

lmao, this post actually made me think where are now the people I used to know who loved Evanescence. Reply

LMFAOOOOOOO Reply

sounds like she's still stuck in the past, ngl Reply

Just realized I didn't do the "don't email me" option when making this post. That probably won't be a problem tbh. Reply

lmao for me and the 5 other ontders that'd comment sis? Reply

I love all the ONTD elders who replied to this post. Reply

whaaaaat? i was wondering what happened to them and flyleaf lmao Reply

Kristen May, the singer who replaced Lacey in Flyleaf, apparently left last year. The band hasn't done anything since then, unfortunately. Lacey's still doing her solo stuff. It's actually pretty good, and she does Flyleaf medleys in her concerts.



/stan Reply

I heard it this week cos I was listening evanescence a lot again this year and it was ok I was wait this is new??? I don't mind but i don't like the drop bits in the song Reply

I dont hate it tbh! I'll always have a soft spot for them even though i stopped listening after fallen lol Reply

I heard it I think last week, but I think I need a couple more listens to really figure out how I feel on it, but I'm not in the mood. which is also telling, I think lol. buuuut I will say it's better than most, if not all, of their previous album.



lol your note just made me realize that even in my most obsessed days, I never had a song of theirs that I thought was The Best! Reply

LOL Taking Over Me was my FAVORITE song when I was in my senior year of high school. I listened to it for the entire bus ride to and from school. ~memories~ Reply

well it's definitely stuck in my head now, so you can count that as a win :D Reply

I was never into this band, but Bring Me to Life is a classic. Reply

The Open Door was the last good thing they released and that was more than ten years ago. Reply

The lyrics in the beginning sound so familiar. Reply

This sounds like trailer music for some movie or video game Reply

omg i can’t do this post right now, it’s bringing back way too many memories lmao, but here is my favorite evanescence song



Reply

This song is SO good, I didn't hear it until college when we had that iTunes sharing thing. I downloaded ALL the rare Evanesence songs thanks to that lol. That and October were on repeat all of 2005 for me. Reply

I really liked all of their old, old stuff. "Understanding" was my 7 minute cry anthem. Reply

no thanks Reply

i thought she was writing children books full time now Reply

