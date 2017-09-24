Evanescence released a new song two weeks ago. Missed it? So did everyone else apparently.
Evanescence released a new song. It's ok.
tl;dr from a former stan: chorus is great, everything else sucks. Was hoping for WAY more more after the amazing Bring Me to Life remix, but whatever. Anyone else think Taking Over Me is the best song of theirs?
/stan
I dont hate it tbh! I'll always have a soft spot for them even though i stopped listening after fallen lol
lol your note just made me realize that even in my most obsessed days, I never had a song of theirs that I thought was The Best!