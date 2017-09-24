BTS 'Love Yourself: Her' Breaks K-Pop Records Globally



The new beatles!











Edited at 2017-09-25 12:43 am (UTC)

Those colored contacts. Nah thanks but nah Reply

I hate the blue contact trend in kpop with a fiery passion Reply

Jin looks even more pretty when he cries omg.

did they have the same makeup artist in korea that night? if so it would be interesting if their team knew to let up on the corpse look. Reply

Yaas! So happy for them.

It's truly beautiful Reply

they're so much cuter than western boybands, lol. and they dance. and sing. Reply

aw I'm liking prettymuch these days Reply

i've noticed, bb! <3 hahah

idk, i just feel like these groups are cohesive and that sense is never there with groups like prettymuch and whatnot. like that yt guy has no business being there! it just feels so forced, idk idkkkkkk Reply

i heard prettymuch on the radio was shocked. i didn't even know they were getting radio play. Reply

sing lmao, idk about cuter either



Edited at 2017-09-25 05:07 am (UTC)

bts is like the ugliest boygroup with a bunch of very below average singers. they're more like western boybands than you think. Reply

YAS KINGS. I hope I get to see them live again. Reply

are we rly gonna have a post for everything they do lol... i thought that was what omona was for Reply

You mad because no one cares about your flop group? Reply

that was almost a cute attempt lol





anyways it’s just interesting to me bcus mods reject posts actually relating to events in the us all the time and this is like the third bts post since they’ve came back Reply

can we not Reply

Don't acknowledge them.

They'll just sign onto their second account and start the EXO fans are original and we're going to knock the BTS ARMY out circlejerk they did in the last post. Reply

All that boasting & mediaplay about itunes yet yall flopped to All that boasting & mediaplay about itunes yet yall flopped to #2 on the the 1st day while Power stayed at #1 for 3 days & is the only kpop album to do so Reply

Exo is the highest selling kpop boyband and sold 1mil copied within days of their last album release so theyre far from flopping lmao



Edited at 2017-09-25 03:00 am (UTC)

why didn't you use a diff icon for this comment another bts exo fanwar is going to start in the comments lmfao Reply

I mean, they're charting in the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart... They're not relevant enough to get their own posts here. Reply

Who is your bias? Reply

I underappreciated Jin until I got to see them live, so he's now my

I underappreciated Jin until I got to see them live, so he's now my #2. I love the vocal line mostly but appreciate what the rappers bring. + J-Hope's dancing and charisma!

Edited at 2017-09-25 12:52 am (UTC) My first bias was Jungkook but now I'm so in love with V, I mean Jungkook still my bias but V is so hot

v but also suga Reply

Of the 2, only Jimin has talent.



We have a winner.



Jimin and Jin are the only remotely likable members. Of the 2, only Jimin has talent. We have a winner.

Tae/V since day one but Jimin is really beautiful this comeback??? Reply

jin and namjoon. jimin's up there too but only when he has darker hair. Reply

I was strongly Tae biased for so long(with some minor swerving for Jimin dfshjfdk) but Jungkook's given me a real hard time lately. I say "lately" but I think I've just been in denial until now. Reply

- Jimin for the visuals/talent.

- JK because he's endearing and good at everything. I respect his Overwatch gameplay.

- Also, Suga. Reply

Jungkook ever since he came out of King of Masked Singer. He is truly the golden maknae- great singer and solid dancer.

I never found rapmon handsome but I appreciate what he do behind the scenes like songwriting. He was funny in runningman when they had the genius celebrities episode. Turns out rapmon has an iq of 148 and scored in top 1% of the college entrance exams.

Suga is warming up to me. He's just got no chill and everyone is scared of him. Reply

namjoon

with either jungkook or hoseok as a close second





with either jungkook or hoseok as a close second

Jimin, but I relate more to Suga so he's up there too Reply

forever and always my precious fluffy bunbun kookie. Reply

Jimin and Hoseok Reply

MIN YOONGI Reply

the album is really good, i even like the chainsmoker song lmao. Reply

this is the first video from them I watch and I love the outfits. the song is ok, but I really love the visuals. Reply

jungkook lookin fine af, i hate him Reply

jeongguk looks so motherfucking good in this, i am in heat, i might just fuck the next lamp that looks at me. Reply

DNA is such a step down but good for them. as i said earlier they just need to get rid of the 3 ugly and unnecessary ones and then they'll truly be able to prosper!



Edited at 2017-09-25 12:50 am (UTC)

the only unnecessary member is jin and we need for visuals cause korea finds him really handsome which he is but tae >>>>>>>> imo Reply

jin is legit hideous to me, i truly don't get the hype? anyway who cares about korea when they're on course for global domination.



rapmon and jhorse can go too. both ugly and suga is a better rapper and jimin/jungkook can hold down the dance fort. Reply

Parent

Jin is getting better at performing!

International fans also appreciate his visuals + personality/laugh. Reply

i dont understand how Jin is considered a visual when there is taehyung and jungkook like... wtf? Reply

lmao your opinion is wrong but it's okay



jin is saving them on the variety scene currently, in terms of variety shows where BTS is not by themselves Reply

I don’t understand this when V and Jimin exist. And JK is glowing up every comeback like damn boy slow down



Is it cos V has too much melanin for Korea...? Reply

Parent

I too felt the same at one time. But now it's too late. He is there for the long haul. He's like the mascot now. Can't get rid of the mascot ya know? And I got to give it to the guy, he's worked hard at something he was not built for personality or talent wise. That's got to take a level of dedication and strong mentality cause I think he and the boys both know it. I've got to give him props for sticking it out. I would have left myself. Reply

Suga, V, and JHope. I agree! Reply

i'm more in awe that kpop stan fans have spilled over onto ontd lmfao.



i like dna and the album is pretty good. Reply

there have been kpop posts on ontd since like 2009/2010, prob longer tbh



Edited at 2017-09-25 12:57 am (UTC)

I'd say 2006 if we are talking about K-pop artists. I remember reading Rain back then on here because of appearing at MSG for Rainy Day tour.



But my earliest Korean entertainment related this was fucking Daniel Henney on here that was before 2006. Reply

While ONTD is still really racist the last few years it's much easier to post kpop topics as of late. I do think that's related more to the site lacking content and being willing to post topics that weren't favored before Reply

There has definitely been K-pop posts before on ONTD before like third generation K-pop emerged or the inception of OMONA.



Earliest K-pop posts that I remember seeing dated back to like Rain during It's Raining era when he was at MSG, Lee Hyori coming back with It's Hyorish, and Wonder Girls during the NOBODY era.



In regards to Korean entertainment, my earliest memories of it on ONTD was Daniel Henney being part of a Bean Pole campaign with Gwyneth Paltrow. I remember any Daniel Henney thread back in the day reaching over 200+ comments. The thirst for him back then was heavy on ONTD.

Wasn't Omona created cuz the mods wouldn't let kpop be posted here for the longest? Reply

I became a kpop fan because of an ontd post lol. Someone linked a 2pm video and that was it, I was sucked in. Reply

cool. hey, how's jeff benjamin doing? Reply

We don't speak that name anymore hahaha.

Honestly, idk. That was too much. Reply

He's currently promoting the potential Oscar contender "No Better Feelin'" available on ITUNES and SPOTIFY



#NewMusicFriday Nearly forgot to share @chaelinCL's super-fun soundtrack song. Love the carefree feel & whistle: https://t.co/PoopczVvnU — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) September 24, 2017

I'm so glad you asked.He's currently promoting the potential Oscar contender "No Better Feelin'" available onand Reply

please keep him! Reply

Parent

I hate your fave but I genuinely wish she pays you lol. You do good work for her Reply

lol Reply

legends Reply

Yasss! Good going guys! This group is my current escape from all the crap going on in the US. I spend my day on twitter retweeting all these articles about healthcare repeal, calling my crappy senator Marco Rubio and trying to donate and fume about the non response to our countrymen in Puerto Rico/the islands. Then I open up YouTube and just enjoy these hard working talented guys fulfilling their dreams. Reply

I'd say this is my least favorite title but no, that goes to Danger. DNA is growing on me but I do wish Mic Drop had been the title instead, especially since they keep performing it but I'm just so glad for them and it warmed my heart that they've been performing no more dream. Can we get a War of Hormone stage too plz?? Reply

