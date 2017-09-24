BTS 'Love Yourself: Her' Breaks K-Pop Records Globally
The members of BTS are international K-pop kings—and they have new visuals to prove it. https://t.co/vREFTZiPTB— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 24, 2017
-BTS' new album Love Yourself: Her now holds the title as the highest charting K-Pop Album at #7 on the Billboard 200, beating their previous record for Wings which peaked at #26.
-First week sales are ~31,000 with sales + streaming, an increase of 17,000 over Wings.
-The album currently sits at #15 on iTunes and has been in the top 3 albums Worldwide since its release.
In their country of South Korea, Love Yourself: Her has broken several records including:
-Highest order volume of 1,220,000+ albums shipped to stores.
-Most sales in 24 hours with 460,500 albums sold.
-Highest number of albums sold in a week with 759,000 albums sold.
The boys were also featured in a cute Vogue Magazine article where they discussed their concepts, favorite fashions, and what has changed since their debut. (The Twitter link above)
For those unfamiliar, here is their latest single DNA
Kings of K-Pop slowly bringing K-Pop to the rest of the world!
The new beatles!
It's truly beautiful
idk, i just feel like these groups are cohesive and that sense is never there with groups like prettymuch and whatnot. like that yt guy has no business being there! it just feels so forced, idk idkkkkkk
anyways it’s just interesting to me bcus mods reject posts actually relating to events in the us all the time and this is like the third bts post since they’ve came back
They'll just sign onto their second account and start the EXO fans are original and we're going to knock the BTS ARMY out circlejerk they did in the last post.
All that boasting & mediaplay about itunes yet yall flopped to #2 on the the 1st day while Power stayed at #1 for 3 days & is the only kpop album to do so
I underappreciated Jin until I got to see them live, so he's now my #2.
I love the vocal line mostly but appreciate what the rappers bring. + J-Hope's dancing and charisma!
Of the 2, only Jimin has talent.
We have a winner.
- JK because he's endearing and good at everything. I respect his Overwatch gameplay.
- Also, Suga.
I never found rapmon handsome but I appreciate what he do behind the scenes like songwriting. He was funny in runningman when they had the genius celebrities episode. Turns out rapmon has an iq of 148 and scored in top 1% of the college entrance exams.
Suga is warming up to me. He's just got no chill and everyone is scared of him.
namjoon
with either jungkook or hoseok as a close second
rapmon and jhorse can go too. both ugly and suga is a better rapper and jimin/jungkook can hold down the dance fort.
International fans also appreciate his visuals + personality/laugh.
jin is saving them on the variety scene currently, in terms of variety shows where BTS is not by themselves
Is it cos V has too much melanin for Korea...?
i like dna and the album is pretty good.
