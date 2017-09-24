V

BTS 'Love Yourself: Her' Breaks K-Pop Records Globally




-BTS' new album Love Yourself: Her now holds the title as the highest charting K-Pop Album at #7 on the Billboard 200, beating their previous record for Wings which peaked at #26.
-First week sales are ~31,000 with sales + streaming, an increase of 17,000 over Wings.
-The album currently sits at #15 on iTunes and has been in the top 3 albums Worldwide since its release.

In their country of South Korea, Love Yourself: Her has broken several records including:
-Highest order volume of 1,220,000+ albums shipped to stores.
-Most sales in 24 hours with 460,500 albums sold.
-Highest number of albums sold in a week with 759,000 albums sold.

The boys were also featured in a cute Vogue Magazine article where they discussed their concepts, favorite fashions, and what has changed since their debut. (The Twitter link above)

For those unfamiliar, here is their latest single DNA



Source Source Source Source

Kings of K-Pop slowly bringing K-Pop to the rest of the world!

