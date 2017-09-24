Applause

Who Went Home on Episode II of ‘Bromans?’



Bust out your swords and mandals, y'all! ITV2's hot new series Bromans just aired it's second episode. The skin-heavy footage has gay media and even classical professors in a frenzy, wonder what our cast of Hercules wannabes will have to do next for the cash prize and bragging rights.

Jordan and Jade



Dino and Cherelle



Rich and Sophii [Eliminated first ep]



Tian and Natalie



Glenn and Summer



Tom and Rhiannon



Brandon and Nic



Kai and Modina



David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus



And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp



And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor



Episode II of your new favorite show saw our heroes introduced to [Spoiler (click to open)]Liam after [Spoiler (click to open)]Rich was sent home in the premiere. The lads were challenged to duke it out, in and out of the colosseum, and on an obstacle course suspended above a cesspit to avoid banishment from Ancient Rome.

New couple Liam and Ellie were transported back to ancient times.





Newcomer Liam didn't do too great in the water wars, but ultimately, Kai was asked to stripped down to his metallic gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.



The next installment airs Thursday on ITV2.

ONTD: Could you survive without clothes internet like the Romans did?

