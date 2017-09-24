Who Went Home on Episode II of ‘Bromans?’
Those #Bromans have been getting very naked again… – NSFWhttps://t.co/JPWHEAuUuv pic.twitter.com/ajxvGnUJcE— Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) September 22, 2017
Bust out your swords and mandals, y'all! ITV2's hot new series Bromans just aired it's second episode. The skin-heavy footage has gay media and even classical professors in a frenzy, wonder what our cast of Hercules wannabes will have to do next for the cash prize and bragging rights.
Jordan and Jade
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: Jordan and Jade#Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/lgDLFXWzIY
Dino and Cherelle
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@dpa_training1 & @CherellePerfec1 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/LvquGUvz82
Rich and Sophii [Eliminated first ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@RichGCull & @SophiiVassx pic.twitter.com/gdIds6dZlS
Tian and Natalie
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@tian_delgado & @NatHillyard83 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/CXxwGtGQ1b
Glenn and Summer
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @GlennKlauber & @summerfox_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/yqDA1HEI4s
Tom and Rhiannon
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @tomtrotter1 & @RhiBailey_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/A5dqCTBSKY
Brandon and Nic
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @brandonpmyers & @nicolatyas #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/FqUq8YrCYd
Kai and Modina
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @KaiLepine & @ModinaShokeye #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/bgZD5lkAGd
David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Doctore & Dominus@devildawg85 & @tombellforever #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/b3jq7ADYsW
And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
The voice of #Bromans (and the only real Roman) @romankemp pic.twitter.com/nmdvfUZoCq
And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor
The first rule of being a Broman is... FIGHT! Not really. It's listen to the rules! 👂👏💪😂— ITV2 (@itv2) September 21, 2017
Spanking new #Bromans. Tonight 9pm @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/RYUPGPCYrb
Episode II of your new favorite show saw our heroes introduced to [Spoiler (click to open)]Liam after [Spoiler (click to open)]Rich was sent home in the premiere. The lads were challenged to duke it out, in and out of the colosseum, and on an obstacle course suspended above a cesspit to avoid banishment from Ancient Rome.
New couple Liam and Ellie were transported back to ancient times.
It's not going all that well for @LiamPMac... 👎👎👎— ITV2 (@itv2) September 21, 2017
(Not that we'd say it to his face! 💪)#Bromans @tombellforever pic.twitter.com/7bhPSNZQrC
Newcomer Liam didn't do too great in the water wars, but ultimately, Kai was asked to stripped down to his metallic gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.
At least @KaiLepine had pants on, otherwise that would have been awkward... 👋👋👋#Bromans @ModinaShokeye pic.twitter.com/AHGKU2Nkuw— ITV2 (@itv2) September 21, 2017
The next installment airs Thursday on ITV2.
