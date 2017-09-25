I've had to watch Schindler's List more than once and it still hurts my soul. Reply

About to show my age- we were learning about the Holocaust in high school right around when Columbine happened, and watched Schindler's List shortly thereafter and ugh it was a lot of human tragedy all at once. Reply

I was in 9th or 10th grade during columbine Reply

I was in 11th grade and my dumbass english teacher asked us: "wouldn't you expect that to happen at this school rather than columbine." We were a more diverse school and we all just looked at each other like wtf. Reply

I've never even seen it tbh and I don't think I can. I have a hard time watching stuff like that. Band of Brothers still fucks me up hard, it's one of the few things I've watched that makes me cry every time.



I watched The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and never again tbh. I don't even want to see a gif Reply

I've seen it three times and every time gutted me. Reply

I honestly can't handle most Holocaust movies i watch. There's always that gut-wrenching feeling that this was real life at one point. Reply

i took a history of the holocaust class in college and we had to watch the liquidation scene. it was fucking rough. i hate crying in public so i was trying to hold it in but you could hear everybody crying and sniffling. :( Reply

One of the most beautiful and powerful films ever made. Reply

I haven't ever watched it all the way through. I saw some scenes as a kid and they were particularly scarring... I haven't been able to make myself sit through it since. Reply

If Selena doesn't make you cry, teach me your soulless ways. Reply

i can only make it to the part where she's singing dreaming of you and doesn't catch the rose and then I'm OUT Reply

The ending omfg 😩💔 Reply

It doesn't make me cry tbh. The furthest I get is a lump in my throat, but then I feel so much anger and dwelling for her Reply

I still feel contempt for Yolanda when she pops up in other things - don't know her actual name Reply

I can't even listen to the song without tearing up 😢 Reply

But I watch every time it's on tv. Plus movie Chris Perez 😍😍😍🔥🔥 Totally does and I'm all #idontknowher But I watch every time it's on tv. Plus movie Chris Perez 😍😍😍🔥🔥 Reply

Seriously. When they start showing the footage of the real Selena at the end I just start weeping like a baby. Reply

Our teachers used to put Selena on all the time in 8th grade Reply

I immigrated from Asia so when my teacher put it on in middle school, I honestly havent heard of her and didnt know she would die at the end. I thought she would pull through and was so confused with the rose scene at the end. Reply

I think I tried to rewatch it again once but I don't hate myself that much. I think I tried to rewatch it again once but I don't hate myself that much. Reply

Came here to mention this film! Reply

omg, the second time I watched it, I just cried through the whole of it.



Can you believe that it premiered as a double feature with My Neighbour Totoro here in Japan? Reply

Ia. I watched it once and for real, I was in a blury a couple of days after. Reply

absolutely brutal Reply

No. Never ever again will I watch this. I was in a funk for days after this. Reply

I can't find the Japanese dub anywhere, so I haven't been able to watch this yet. I tried with the Eng dub, but I didn't like it Reply

omg we had to watch this in my japanese class in high school and i seriously was a mess in the rest of my classes that day Reply

I think I was like 14 or 15 when I randomly caught this on IFC while channel surfing from boredom after school one day. I had no idea what it was about but I loved animated stuff even back then so I settled back into my couch and thought "Why the hell not?"



Dude. I fucking balled my eyes out and was kinda traumatized by the end. That was not the movie viewing experience I was planning on and I was mad lol. Reply

what movie is this? Reply

That reminds me, seeing Barefoot Gen once was enough as well... Reply

I felt empty for a week after watching this Reply

I won't even try to watch this. Just the summary is enough. Reply

I wrote a paper on this and had to watch it a million times. I stopped crying after the second watch, which allowed me to appreciate the artistic nuances of the film, like the use of symbolism and color, and how well made it is on top of the plot. Reply

i was gonna say lol



first watched this when i was 11 and had to leave the room several times bc I was turning into a snotty mess, never doing that again!! Reply

I was recommended Mysterious Skin and I regret watching it so much - I cannot imagine putting myself through that again.



I want to watch Schindler's List and The Pianist one day but I can't bear to watch it alone so the conversation is like this:



"You haven't watched it yet? It's really good!"

"Yeah, would you watch it with me?"

"Hell no, can't do that again."



I guess that movie for me is Hotel Rwanda, I think it's an incredible movie but I wouldn't be jumping to re-watch. I maybe would with someone who hasn't before and wanted to, though.



Edited at 2017-09-24 10:59 pm (UTC)

I feel like I can be more in the mood for The Pianist more than Schindler's List. Maybe it's because it's focused on one person for most of the movie and you get that beautiful music to go with it. Plus, Adrian Brody was just so good. Reply

Came here to mention Mysterious Skin. It still haunts me to this day. I was so fucking disturbed by it. Reply

Unlike some other difficult movies, Mysterious Skin wasn't worth it at all to me. I was just in horror and shock through it and should've stopped watching earlier on. Reply

we had to watch Hotel Rwanda in school, and it was so disturbing to me, I'll never rewatch it. Reply

Yeah, Mysterious Skin was rough. Reply

Mysterious skin fucked me up so badly and I still think of it from time to time to this day Reply

Mysterious Skin is the only movie I've ever watched where I genuinely wish I hadn't because the horrible feelings I had when I watched it still come up whenever I think about it. Reply

I've watched Hotel Rwanda once and never again. My daddy fought in that war (I'm Ghanaian) and my god it guts me. When the Americans leave, "you're African", when he thinks his wife and kids have died, the roof scene; the whole movie guts me. I'm getting testy just think about it 😭 Reply

I'm so upset about mysterious skin, I was looking for lgbt movies to watch, it came up and had a completely misleading summary. It fucked me up. Reply

Mysterious Skin haunted me, JGL was so so good in that role. Wish he would do something challenging like this again... Reply

I had to see Hotel Rwanda twice because I watched it with my family and then they had us watch it in history class while my teacher was out. Not one I'd recommend for a rewatch. Reply

The ending of Mysterious Skin is so rough. If the actors for Neil and Brian hadn't been so excellent and the script so thoughtful and tender, then I don't think I'd ever even contemplate watching it again. Reply

i forgot about Mysterious Skin. man that was movie stuck with me for a long time. Reply

Hotel Rwanda was an AMAZING movie but agreed, I don't think I would choose to watch it again. Reply

Mysterious Skin was fantastic and imo the book is even better! Reply

Seriously came here to say mysterious skin. I can watch any other movie over and over but mysterious skin is painful Reply

The original I Spit On Your Grave made me so uncomfortable (I netflixed it without knowing much about it) that I had to fast forward nearly the whole thing.



I watch all horror movies but the home videos in Sinister make me sick (I think the music adds to the nauseous feeling). Reply

I saw a video review of I Spit On Your Grave and that review is all I need to see of that movie because it was that disturbing. Reply

The videos in Sinister were disgusting, especially the lawn mower one. I literally jumped in my chair and had to look away. That's a never again movie for sure. Reply

Sinister was honestly just a miserable movie and it was just so unenjoyable and it took itself so seriously and the found footage shit felt like, deep web internet spiral bad, but i thought sinister 2 was enjoyable bc they figured out how to balance the gore w/ fun (? that's the wrong word. but it was easier to digest and more fun to watch) Reply

i was so disappointed with sinister and that fucking ending. Reply

I’ve seen Salo and Irreversible. Both were super tough to watch Reply

i couldn't even finish salo. and those actors looked really young. Reply

Omg Salo and I watched when I was 17 on cable and I was wtf is this so I have seen it like probs 3 or 4 times to try to get the plot... Reply

Once I was going through a list of disturbing "horror" movies and daring myself to watch them... Salo was on the list with A Serbian Film. Couldn't get through that at all and didn't even try to watch Salo... completely gave up on that trash list. Reply

Salo is tough to watch only because of how goddamn boring it is Reply

I’ve seen salo and could never imagine eating at a restaurant called mangia (or mangia mangia, because i’ve come across both) Reply

The endings of Salo and Irreversible stuck with me for days. Never again. Reply

We Need To Talk About Kevin haunts me. Reply

Tilda and Ezra were so fucking good in that movie. Reply

For real, absolutely stunning performances. Reply

what a guy ezraaaaa!!!what a guy Reply

That movie was soooo fucked. I loved it but don't think I could watch again Reply

I am not a fan of Tilda but she was SO GOOD in that movie.



The movie is also the reason why I find Ezra creepy as fuck. It was the first movie I saw with him and I've avoided his other movies since. Reply

I love that movie so much. Reply

ezra's a great actor wasting his time on dumb DC garbage. he should stick to more indie movies in between the fantastic beasts Reply

Parent

I watched it on a flight to Bali and it was such a terrible decision. Reply

Perfect way to describe this movie. I can't even think about it without wanting to vomit. Reply

buying eggs is traumatizing to me now tbh. idky why that scene stayed with me the most but every time i buy eggs i think about that movie! Reply

the first movie I've seen with Ezra and I still can't see him as not Kevin Reply

#forevertraumatized I've seen Requiem for a Dream a bunch of times, but I saw Boys Don't Cry once when I was 12 and I don't feel the need to watch it ever again Reply

I normally don't mind a rape scene if isn't pointless but that one was difficult for me. The whole movie is bleak af. Reply

Those Hunger Game movies.



Because they’re fucking awful. Reply

ive avoided spoilers but i still cant bring myself to watch Dear Zachary

after seeing some people's reactions and reviews i know it'll ruin me Reply

Oh yeah. It was a super tough watch Reply

I saw Dear Zachary in theaters (it showed at select theaters) and that movie wrecked me but it still makes me emotional many years later. Reply

i've read the wikipedia page and i think it's a no from me Reply

I cried so so hard watching that. It wrecked me. It's just crushing, and now I'm crying. Reply

I knew what was going to happen and I still cried hard after. It's a good movie but it's one I don't plan on watching again. Reply

mte Reply

it hurt so god damn much Reply

I was definitely not expecting the ending. I would not watch it again. Reply

omg yeah don't I've never had such a devastated feeling watching something I was balling and couldn't stop. Reply

I made the mistake of re-watching that recently and was an utter mess in my bed for half an hour. Reply

I was a mess before the ending so yeah that just wrecked me. Reply

Man that was heart breaking and so fucking sad to watch. Reply

I've had people legit pissed at me for recommending it to them and having it ruin their day/week/month/year/life. Reply

I feel like the only person in the world who's unbothered by that movie, and I cry over the most mundane shit lol Idk maybe it's cause I knew what happened before watching but it didn't affect me at all (well, not at all, i'm still human). Reply

You're not alone. I'm the same way. To be fair I saw an I.D. special about it prior to watching so I knew the story. Reply

Oh yeah, I bawled my eyes out. I did not expect that. Reply

Add Basketball Diaries and Kids to that list Reply

the first scene in kids is so icky because that girl looked so young. Reply

especially Kids. Not knowing anything about the movie, I picked the movie out at Hollywood Videos to rent cause I thought a fun movie about high school students....boy was I wrong lol, never again. Reply

MFTE about Kids! *I'm a huge Chloe Sevigny fan, and I didn't know much about the film.... Yeah, NEVER AGAIN!!! I rented it back in high school + the guy scanning the videos was like, "Yeah, this movie is not about Kids tho"



I should've listened, smh! The last scene scarred me.... Reply

I liked Kids tbh and I watched when I was a still a teen bless the night cable movies...i feel sad that one of the kids really die of overdose.



Reply

A lot of the actors in that movie died. I'm just glad that Rosario and Chloe made it through okay. Reply

both of those movies made me feel gutted for days after.



Edited at 2017-09-25 12:32 am (UTC)

Kids was definitely interesting lol. probably won't watch that again. Reply

Kids came out when i was in high school so a lot of my classmates saw it and would laugh about it. I didn’t see it until i was older and i don’t get what they thought was so funny? Reply

kids was the movie i watched with my friends as a teen that made us feel ~rebelious and so punk rock bc we were watching it lol Reply

American History X was so depressing Reply

Yes. When he kills that man. The way he killed him. I just...there are no words. Anything want to know about how racism breeds, just watch that film, Reply

Same. That one part really gets to be. I think it's just how brutal it is and how it doesn't come out of nowhere but it also does? Reply

I've only ever seen it on tv and that scene is why I'll never watch it any other way Reply

lol i saw requiem for a dream when i was like 10 and i thought they were just bumping butts during the ass to ass scene Reply

Who let you watch that at 10? Haha. I watched at 14 and was seriously traumatized. I locked myself in the bathroom after and cried for half an hour Reply

lol my friend's parents must've been watching it cause they had the dvd out and we just went ahead and saw it. i think we were both too young to even fully understand what was going on Reply

Apocalypse Now.



Half the Oscar contenders recently. I don't need to see Jackie more than once.



Also, Candy with Heath Ledger. That movie is ROUGH to watch.



Edited at 2017-09-24 11:02 pm (UTC)

Candy had great performances but ia. That was a tough watch. Reply

I also made the mistake of watching it the week after Heath Ledger had died. I RARELY cry for movies because I can disconnect but I was in the fetal position and sobbing over it. They were both so good in that movie and it was just so difficult. Reply

Parent

oh god candy made me bawl Reply

Ooh I actually just got Apocalypse Now on Blu-ray lol. Too depressing or too violent? Reply

I have seen Apocalypse Now more times than I can count, but it never ceases to horrify me, for lack of a better word. It's just so uncomfortable. Reply

I read the book, Candy is based on -- Yeahhh, I'll pass on seeing the movie tbh... It's depressing as hell :/ Reply

Parent

Rewatched Schindler's List recently.



Also, I need somewhere to commiserate about the German election results.



Merkel is chancellor again but lost a lot of votes, sociodemocratic party also lost heavily, Nazi party gained the most votes (mostly from the conservative party (more than one million votes!!), the fringe nazi parties and also quite a bit from the sociodemocratic and left party) and is the third strongest party with 13%; left, green and neoliberal parties have around 10%. Reply

I thought Nazis were illegal in Germany? Reply

Well, it's not like they display the swastika or anything or call themselves Nazis officially but they are Nazis. I guess Neo-Nazis would be more the more correct term?



A bunch of them have had lawsuits against them for Volksverhetzung (hate speech inciting violence) and Holocaust denial though. Reply

Lol

They are the "alt right" of Germany. Reply

Yeah, I saw that, that's scary as hell D: Do you think that Russian Infowar has something to do with it? I read an NY Times Article that Russia tried to spread misinformation about Syrian refugees. Reply

