September 25th, 2017, 12:52 am theemii The Hardest Movies To Watch More Than Once - Requiem For a Dream- Boys Don't Cry- Schindler's List- We Need to Talk About Kevin- American History X source
I watched The Boy in the Striped Pajamas and never again tbh. I don't even want to see a gif
But I watch every time it's on tv. Plus movie Chris Perez 😍😍😍🔥🔥
I think I tried to rewatch it again once but I don't hate myself that much.
Can you believe that it premiered as a double feature with My Neighbour Totoro here in Japan?
Dude. I fucking balled my eyes out and was kinda traumatized by the end. That was not the movie viewing experience I was planning on and I was mad lol.
first watched this when i was 11 and had to leave the room several times bc I was turning into a snotty mess, never doing that again!!
I want to watch Schindler's List and The Pianist one day but I can't bear to watch it alone so the conversation is like this:
"You haven't watched it yet? It's really good!"
"Yeah, would you watch it with me?"
"Hell no, can't do that again."
I guess that movie for me is Hotel Rwanda, I think it's an incredible movie but I wouldn't be jumping to re-watch. I maybe would with someone who hasn't before and wanted to, though.
I watch all horror movies but the home videos in Sinister make me sick (I think the music adds to the nauseous feeling).
what a guy
That movie was soooo fucked. I loved it but don't think I could watch again
The movie is also the reason why I find Ezra creepy as fuck. It was the first movie I saw with him and I've avoided his other movies since.
#forevertraumatized
Because they’re fucking awful.
after seeing some people's reactions and reviews i know it'll ruin me
I should've listened, smh! The last scene scarred me....
Who let you watch that at 10? Haha. I watched at 14 and was seriously traumatized. I locked myself in the bathroom after and cried for half an hour
Half the Oscar contenders recently. I don't need to see Jackie more than once.
Also, Candy with Heath Ledger. That movie is ROUGH to watch.
