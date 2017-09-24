Little Mix perform at iheartvillage, express frustration at label stopping them getting US success

Nah, I think their time has passed ( #JusticeForSalute ). People seem to be over girl groups. Reply

Thread

Link

Where? In the UK Little Mix are still going pretty strong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the UK (their home base) they are literally, measurably, more popular than ever... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, one off social media "likes" need to stop being treated like news. Unless it's consistently liking the same types of things, we can safely assume it's an intern with clumsy fingers Reply

Thread

Link

This is just like Danity Kane. Mgmt not allowing them to grow to their potential. Reply

Thread

Link

Hope Perrie's ok. Reply

Thread

Link

all i know is that their stylist hates them.



why wasn't perrie performing? Reply

Thread

Link

she was rushed to hospital for gastric issues

she's had issues since childhood and had surgery before on her oesophagus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh damn, i had no idea :/ hope she'll be fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what happened to Perrie? Reply

Thread

Link

lol I should've read the post before commenting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They don't have success because they keep making music for toddlers Reply

Thread

Link





I can't believe partially-reigning UK pop group met future-partially-reigning American pop group Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I was like “yesss you better stan LM!!” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeesss maybe since they are the queens of collabs they can do something in the future Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no idea who those guys are ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope Perrie is ok! I love Leigh’s hair like that so much. Was the sound messed up during their performance?



Lol I love how Bebe is like a big fan girl Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, their mics sucked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh that sucks. I saw fans going off on iHeartRadio’s insta but wasn’t sure if it was just people being overdramatic. Which really it was because they were cussing them lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Legit sounds like their mics weren't even on. How frustrating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw hunnies...you were never going to happen in the US. ever. Reply

Thread

Link

I heard Black Magic on the radio one time like two years ago here? But that's literally the only time I've heard them outside of ONTD except that I do know one drag queen who swears that Jesy learned makeup skills for drag, but only looked her up because of her makeup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Black Magic was a bop, I love their music but that sort of cheesy UK style pop has never been big here so the fact that they and other acts keep trying to break the US market is like ?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can only blame management so much. Part of it is them and their music choices. They also think going to the US a couple months is enough. Had they tried more in the beginning, they'd probably have more success here. I think that ship has sunk at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

They still got a chance with the right sound to have a hit, but I agree the train passed.

At the beginning it had more to do with management and 1D's rabid fanbase against them but they did have a chance cause that was the time there was an opening for a girl band, now not even individual pop girls can get good numbers and people dislike girlbands for some reason.

They also had the risk of ending like Cher Lloyd who moved to the US and now she's not successful in either country so maybe they made the right choice

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A big fuck up they did was charging high amounts for their first US tour then having to cancel due to lack of sales. Even 1D started off opening for Big Time Rush before they blew up. They had to launch full on promo and had sponsorships with Nabisco and Pepsi. They dedicated over a year to the US and it paid off. With LM being a girl group, it's even harder but they were on the right track then got derailed fast. At this point, it's safe to say it's over on the US front. They should just stick to where they've been successful the most. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think spice girls' success was a product of their time. Actual pop music is in a bad state in general and people just don't like girl bands for some reason (I LOVE them) and I think not even a boyband can be a massive success atm.

To me, they should just enjoy themselves and do the music they like and stop stressing over a market that has no place for them for reasons that are not their fault. Reply

Thread

Link

The U.S. (and Canada) isn't into this kind of music/these kinds of groups IMO. If they were going to happen over here they would have already. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, Fifth Harmony is already too much for the US most days. Little Mix was never going to make it here, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their music sucks ass. Reply

Thread

Link