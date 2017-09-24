Little Mix perform at iheartvillage, express frustration at label stopping them getting US success
Perrie was sick so wasn't there to perform.
they liked (unliked now) they fucking know whats going on. theyre being treated so badly I hate everyone. pic.twitter.com/XCgAvE0V4i— lau (@glossperrie) September 24, 2017
PLUS they are officially the biggest selling western girl group this decade!
📸 | Jesy, Leigh and Jade today at iHeart! pic.twitter.com/5SEjW1zmSl— Little Mix Updates (@Mixers_Army) September 23, 2017
Little Mix have now sold over 30 MILLION records worldwide.— Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 23, 2017
This officially makes them the best selling western girl group this decade! pic.twitter.com/uJFzJ8u47b
why wasn't perrie performing?
she's had issues since childhood and had surgery before on her oesophagus
Lol I love how Bebe is like a big fan girl
At the beginning it had more to do with management and 1D's rabid fanbase against them but they did have a chance cause that was the time there was an opening for a girl band, now not even individual pop girls can get good numbers and people dislike girlbands for some reason.
They also had the risk of ending like Cher Lloyd who moved to the US and now she's not successful in either country so maybe they made the right choice
To me, they should just enjoy themselves and do the music they like and stop stressing over a market that has no place for them for reasons that are not their fault.