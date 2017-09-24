Fans petition Warner Bros to make Wonder Woman bisexual

Being bisexual is loving people for their "hearts" now? Reply

Yes but oral is always a little messy Reply

can you not post bestiality please Reply

hawt Reply

hearts not parts!!! - gal gadot, probably Reply

sounds asexual Reply

Lena Dunham is furiously typing up an essay about being an honorary bi warrior now Reply

No thanks. Reply

How truly pathetic. Reply

It'll never happen but I wish it would. Let's see how my many straights who've been represented since ever start making judgy comments in this post because fans want representation. Reply

Already happening lol Reply

pretty sure all the people who commented when you left this are gay Reply

okay but where are the petitions for bisexual men who come out as gay after they find the right masc top? Reply

Yeah, I'm gonna need those movies. For science. Reply

This isn't prison. Your orientation doesn't change because there are no men around. Reply

how do you explain slumber parties then Reply

That's secret code for big lesbian orgy. Reply

Didn't she already say she was bisexual in the movie?



Men are for procreating and Women are for pleasure? Maybe I'm misremembering the quote. Reply

She said that men weren't necessary for sexual pleasure, which could be interpreted any way. Reply

Yup, i was completely wrong. I think i just took it as something different lol Reply

pretty sure she meant masturbation. Reply

lol what kind of bullshit if so tbh.





that's some "two guys looked at each other in beauty and the beast so they're gay" type bullshit Reply

Just wanna say I'm totally here for OP's music choices. Reply

Catwoman is a more feminist movie yet nobody supported that. Reply

I came across the Honest Trailer for that last night and it made me never want to see it lol. Reply

Why? it's not so bad and 90% of the characters are women, her enemy is a woman, contrary to Wonder Woman where it's all about a man and she's fighting another man. Reply

plus it had outrageous by britney spears Reply

It has "Scandalous" by Misteeq! Reply

omg just no. She can be asexual if they really want...but come on they only want her bisexual for the fanfiction come to reality.



Edited at 2017-09-24 10:21 pm (UTC)

Because asexual Wondy wouldn't be fanfic at all. Reply

lol she's canonically bisexual but ok. Reply

out of all the many dumbass comments in this post i think this one takes the cake Reply

i'm signing the petition just because of this dumbass comment Reply

give wonder woman a gf 2k19



all the pissbaby reactions to this have been very special Reply

Didn't Greg Rucka say she was bi or did I dream this? Reply

he absolutely did Reply

Diana: "Clark, my country is all women. To us, it's not "gay" marriage, it's just marriage."

[x]



Reporter: "I'm curious, I understand you were dating someone, but that seems to have, uhm... ended. Do you, ah, do you have a boyfriend?"

Diana: "I don't, no, not at the present. I should add that I don't have a girlfriend, either. I'm not really looking right now. Are there any questions about the book?"

[x]



Clark: "I... didn't know you're a proponent of gay marriage?"

Diana: "Clark, my country is all women. To us, it's not "gay" marriage, it's just marriage."

Reporter: "I'm curious, I understand you were dating someone, but that seems to have, uhm... ended. Do you, ah, do you have a boyfriend?"

Diana: "I don't, no, not at the present. I should add that I don't have a girlfriend, either. I'm not really looking right now. Are there any questions about the book?"

The ones here are a very cute level of special lmao Reply

bis doing the most like always Reply

Wonder Woman was literally created by a man in a poly relationship with two women, who stayed together the rest of their lives after he died.



But suuure, she's totally straight and people are ridiculous for wanting this. 🙄 Reply

i just looked this up and omg that is incredible. thank you for blessing me with this knowledge. Reply

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6133130/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 There's a movie about their relationship coming out super-soon, sis!! Reply

I'm reading these comments and I'm amazed this post became a "you guys just want everyone to be gay"



Edited at 2017-09-25 12:15 am (UTC)

