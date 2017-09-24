Fans petition Warner Bros to make Wonder Woman bisexual
Source
Fans Petition Warner Bros. to Make Wonder Woman Bisexual https://t.co/mHbGEOWpEZ pic.twitter.com/ug0CcE8ses— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) September 22, 2017
- There is a Change.org petition, penned by GLAAD NYU campus ambassador Gianna Collier-Pitts, out right now asking for Warner Bros. to address Diana/Wonder Woman's bisexuality in their films.
- The petition ends with: "All I ask is that Warner Bros. directly acknowledge Diana Prince for who she is, who she has always been (regardless of her current love interest), and what her character could potentially represent for millions of people."
- Collier-Pitts' reasoning for the petition: "Wonder Woman’s Diana Prince hails from Themyscira, land of the Amazons and inhabited exclusively by women. This alone should serve as reason enough to confirm her sexuality, since any close relationship she could have had prior to her romantic storyline with Steve Trevor would have had to have been with another woman. Some of you may be thinking that this specificity doesn’t make a difference but for people like me who rarely see themselves reflected in media, believe me. It does. […] Making Wonder Woman canonically bisexual on the big screen would make her the first openly LGBTQ superhero of any gender from either DC or Marvel’s cinematic universes, and would solidify her place as a true role model for women of all ages and identities."
- Previously in 2016, Gal Gadot said on the topic of her character being bisexual: "It’s not something we’ve explored [in the film]. It never came to the table, but when you talk theoretically about all the women on Themyscira and how many years she was there, then what he said makes sense. In this movie she does not experience any bisexual relationships. But it’s not about that. She’s a woman who loves people for who they are. She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts."
.@GalGadot addresses Wonder Woman's sexuality. #WonderWoman75 https://t.co/SKOibJUlWo pic.twitter.com/S1en7qJvLM— Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2016
Yeah, I'm gonna need those movies. For science.
Men are for procreating and Women are for pleasure? Maybe I'm misremembering the quote.
that's some "two guys looked at each other in beauty and the beast so they're gay" type bullshit
Edited at 2017-09-24 10:21 pm (UTC)
all the pissbaby reactions to this have been very special
tbh
Diana: "Clark, my country is all women. To us, it's not "gay" marriage, it's just marriage."
[x]
Reporter: "I'm curious, I understand you were dating someone, but that seems to have, uhm... ended. Do you, ah, do you have a boyfriend?"
Diana: "I don't, no, not at the present. I should add that I don't have a girlfriend, either. I'm not really looking right now. Are there any questions about the book?"
[x]
But suuure, she's totally straight and people are ridiculous for wanting this. 🙄
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6133130/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Edited at 2017-09-25 12:15 am (UTC)