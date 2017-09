Any reviews out yet?? Reply

Thread

Link

I found this article which says they are pretty positive so far http://fortune.com/2017/09/24/star-trek-discovery-cbs-streaming/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Video has been deleted. Reply

Thread

Link

I just checked it and it's still there. Maybe it's region-locked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe. I’m in the UK and I can’t see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you have Facebook here's a link to it on there https://www.facebook.com/Trekcore/videos/1713608341985279/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do! Thank you. You are a star! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're welcome :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't have facebook, but it still works, ty! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please be good Reply

Thread

Link

sounds nice, i can't wait! Reply

Thread

Link

bryan fuller...ha impact

i love this though Reply

Thread

Link

It's very creative but it didn't wow me. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed. It just felt a little too low key for me. I'm still excited. 2 hours until new Trek! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I appreciate the creative effort but it's boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not loving the palette. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like i would care more about this show if it wasnt a prequel Reply

Thread

Link

Ditto Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too long and boring. really hoping the show isn't the same. Reply

Thread

Link

this is going to get cancelled.



Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, meh.

Also, sorry Trekkie producers. I'm not paying a streaming service to watch this show. Put it on network TV or bye. Reply

Thread

Link

...that's incredibly boring



I wish I was excited for this, but I'm expecting the worst. Reply

Thread

Link