Today on Kylie Jenner News

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes a Bit of Her Baby Bump and Poses in a Bathrobe with Her Girlfriends https://t.co/2QU1gEIgTD— People (@people) September 24, 2017
yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..
The internet keeps speculating, but according to the ~sources, “Everyone is overjoyed for her,” and “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”.
In addition, sources~ also say Kim has a surrogate who's pregnant, and they are also expecting. Kool.
Love how half the internet is speculating it will be the end of her empire and the rest is claiming it's just the start
He is sf disgusting, it makes me rage every time i see a post of this fucking predator preying on teen girls. Ugh and then i think of how many men are doing this, have done this, of how teen is the most popular search term in porn websites, men are sf gross
Supposedly due in feb so I'm guessing 4-5 months
plus when you're rich, having a kid at 20 is completely diff than it is for normal ppl.
who truly knows what is going on in that family
its all she's known
like yeah she could never work again if she wanted to but that family is incredibly capitalistic so making money is like... virtuous to them, and she's been put in a position where she's not even qualified to do other work
https://instagram.com/p/BZb7eacFR9X/
I just wanna knowww
TMZ and People are gonna look so dumb if it was fake.
because otherwise i was thinking "this could've been months ago"
Oops, didn't see the "3 days ago". I'm confused
but why the hell would she get so much work done on her body and then promptly ruin it with pregnancy? now im sad it cant be true.