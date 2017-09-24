Team Europe win the inagurual Laver Cup
Federer/Nadal shippers practically explode with delight.
- Federer saved a match point won his match against Kyrgios pushing Team Europe over the 13 point threshold to win the tournament
- Nadal lost to Isner in the previous match
- Zverev beat Querrey
- Isner/Sock beat Berdych/Cilic
This fun weekend will probably be mostly remembered for the images of Nadal jumping on Federer after he won the final match.
source,source,source, source
Let the #TeamEurope celebrations commence. #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/sny5npZLQ7— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2017
But first, let me take a selfie. #TeamEurope #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/pz2IMJmitp— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2017
The most compelling singles showdown of the weekend delivered a high-wire act of a match to decide the #LaverCup https://t.co/fRrRei4cVv— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2017
For the Win!#LaverCup Champions @RogerFederer + @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/UlGwGnm0l3— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 24, 2017
Not that Andy's not a great player, but of the 4 of them, that he's the one who handles him the easiest seems so out of left field.
loved everything about this tournament tbh. still think team world needs to diversify but overall loved the passion, tennis, and camaraderie. also i know i'll change my mind quickly when shanghai comes around, but i am soaking all the fedal in for now
I was so sure Roger was gonna lose that match though, he tried really hard to, then they would have totally lost the doubles with Sock and Isner being that good.
and none for stan. bye.
fed warming himself up to indicate stan was on fire gave me life.
Nick crying was kind of devastating.
I was working all day but I'm excited to watch (plz don't die, youtube vids).
This tournament was a hoot tbh. Props to all the guys for getting SO into it; Rafa and Roger were completely committed to the event, and Team World for being a hilarious bro-fest.
tournament overall is promising
I thought Rafa was either going to explode or jump Roger right then and there. He did the latter, lmao. Unbelievable amount of energy and passion... he was their head cheerleader. <3