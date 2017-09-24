Team Europe win the inagurual Laver Cup

I find it interesting how good Kyrgios is against the big three. He's either won or it's close Reply

i think he's more or less admitted he gets up for the big 3 and enjoys that challenge Reply

It seriously baffles me how he can't get Andy.



Not that Andy's not a great player, but of the 4 of them, that he's the one who handles him the easiest seems so out of left field. Reply

fed winning it in a tight match after the first set down was like the perfect ending the the tournament also i'm pretty sure in true fed fan style, rafa was going to have a heart attack cheering on fed. he was so freaking intense.



loved everything about this tournament tbh. still think team world needs to diversify but overall loved the passion, tennis, and camaraderie. also i know i'll change my mind quickly when shanghai comes around, but i am soaking all the fedal in for now Reply

@plavandoski pedrooooo pic.twitter.com/cGY3IZdhTz — SrDeniPaulinho⚽ (@SrMezzininho) September 24, 2017





I was so sure Roger was gonna lose that match though, he tried really hard to, then they would have totally lost the doubles with Sock and Isner being that good.



Honest to goodness watching Rafa go through Roger matches made me feel better about myself during them.I was so sure Roger was gonna lose that match though, he tried really hard to, then they would have totally lost the doubles with Sock and Isner being that good.

tbf you're not generally confident about roger's matches but damn rafa was something else. Reply

A esta invita Roger #LaverCup 🍾 pic.twitter.com/oLXcTdCn70 — Fernando Murciego (@fermurciego) September 24, 2017







this is giving me life

d'aww



and none for stan. bye. Reply

i think the fedrinka olympic hug still wins



i think the fedrinka olympic hug still wins

Link





https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-tennis-men-doubles/hugs-all-round-as-federer-wins-gold-idUSLG39197420080816 I googled it to see which one you were talking about and the caption is cracking me up Reply

fed warming himself up to indicate stan was on fire gave me life.





fed warming himself up to indicate stan was on fire gave me life.

team europe has 3 out of my 4 faves, so yay. and being european also helps, i guess Reply

Nick crying was kind of devastating.



Team World will be just fine... they're also potential contestants on the X Factor pic.twitter.com/0lAt3UQZwT — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) September 24, 2017

Glad Team World seem to be enjoying themselves though.Nick crying was kind of devastating. Reply

Team Europe winning Laver Cup is better with the Titanic song. pic.twitter.com/sQf2LpHzeZ — Pedro Lavandoski (@plavandoski) September 24, 2017

ALSO DEAD Reply

lol is that berdych being semi left out of the group hug? Reply

Poor Berdych got shafted. I felt so bad for him not getting any points. He tried so hard. Reply

he can add won "laver cup" to his resume Reply

i am dead Reply

that fedal gif saved my life Reply

OMG DO NOT HURT HIS BACK RAFA!! HE IS AN OLD MAN.



I was working all day but I'm excited to watch (plz don't die, youtube vids).



This tournament was a hoot tbh. Props to all the guys for getting SO into it; Rafa and Roger were completely committed to the event, and Team World for being a hilarious bro-fest. Reply

all the players seemed really into it tbh. idk if it was the team spirit or not, but people like nick were extra motivated because he said he thrives when its a team competition. i know this tournament doesn't really add much to the actual atp tour in terms of points or w/e but just for a weekend it was nice to set aside the bitter feelings(well on my end), ignore rivalries and cheer on the teams and players. had a davis cup feel to it out with the ott patriotism or w/e. though world was like USA + two counties, and all english speaking ones so they might to want to diversify meaning of world Reply

It's not like they had much choice, they would've had Nishikori and del Potro if they were healthy Reply

true, unfortunate delpotro had to drop out at the last minute. i know it wasn't on purpose, but I kept thinking boy this really drives up the thought that many people have usa=world. i forget who qualifies, I know its based on rankings but i'm sure john could have picked or traded in a few more some more non americans.



tournament overall is promising







tournament overall is promising

