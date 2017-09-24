Fedal - Wimbledon

Team Europe win the inagurual Laver Cup

Federer/Nadal shippers practically explode with delight.




- Federer saved a match point won his match against Kyrgios pushing Team Europe over the 13 point threshold to win the tournament
- Nadal lost to Isner in the previous match
- Zverev beat Querrey
- Isner/Sock beat Berdych/Cilic







This fun weekend will probably be mostly remembered for the images of Nadal jumping on Federer after he won the final match.




source,source,source, source
Tagged: