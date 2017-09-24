REACT: DO TEENS KNOW 2000s MUSIC?

not to be old but - who cares if teenagers know our music or don't, TF? It would be like my mom being mad at me for not knowing disco or whatever it is she liked when she was a teen. Reply

these kids don't even know who beyonce is

I was personally offended at the kids who thought Crazy in Love was by Shakira or Alicia Keys...

only certain old people like her tbh

thats not the equivalency. They were alive when this music was out; they dont know music from when they were around 5-8. For me, that's early BSB, aerosmith, janet jackson. not stuff 20 years before I was born

The problem is these kids aren't nearly young enough to be like "lol wat? I don't know that", all this shit came out when they were alive. I remember music from when I was 6.

recently I remembered this bop





omg this used to be my jam

Stacie had a couple of bops (this and 'More to Life', I think?) and then just seemed to fade off of the face of the Earth. It was kinda sad, teen me liked her :/

She peaced out of the music industry after the Virgin label issues caused her followup album to flop (it didn't even chart in the U.S.).

this song haunts me from the deepest reaches of my itunes library (thanks, cloud). still love it though

@1:00 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽





people seem to like stuck but I always like more to life

YES such a good one!

I looooved this song

needs some classic linkin park tbh

oh man :( the hours of my life I spent watching this video :( I'm still not over this

:'( one of their bests, imo

they have an entire react video dedicated to linkin park

Yaaaaaasss

Loved this song <3 I loved 'Smooth' better, but this was still good

i still bop to this song

so sad her career died

man my mom lived for this song

Santana!!!





2017 and still a bop

Ugh, this song is so beautiful! I love how it was filmed in Pilsen here in Chicago!

Fantastic album.

those kids are dumb

I was obsessed with Atomic Kitten since I needed another British girl group to fill the void in my soul left by the Spice Girls post-Geri.

When you come for me and whole again were my bops for a while

..2000s music? Ok, I felt old enough when it came to 90s music, but at least I was a kid during those. 2000s music? No. I can't handle it

We're so close to entering the [next] roaring 20s tbh!

Shhhhhhh don't remind me XD





They probably don't even know 2010's music, they get severely low IQ kids to do this shit.

Katy Perry who? What's a California gurl?





Lmao that kid that said that she associated 2000's music with grunge. Wrong decade sis

lol I was like ummm I don't think you know what grunge is.

lmao ikr





Halsey was in this video?

lol what a fucking idiot

she also said emo too and it was FBR's heyday

Oh and Sugababes - Stronger



Dido is everything

Dido was my shit in eighth grade.

DIDO man we had some good music in the 2000s

Gosh 2000s music us now "classic"? LMAO. I'm old

The kid that said Fergilicious is a song that your mom embarrassingly dances to makes me feel old.

"this is off Encore!"

...





PFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF

this was my shit.

IF I COULD FIND YOU NOW, THINGS WOULD GET BETTEEEEEEEEEEEEEEER

wow this brings me back

Lmao this song is on my summer playlist, it's a fucking jam

YO

yaaaas

I'd listen to Busted and through them to McFly and pretty much all the random bands that would open for their concerts... (I really liked Elliot Minor's first album, but I still have somewhere FreeFaller and Noise Next Door songs...)

Its really weird that they don't know about the killers when they are still around now.



I don't if teens and young are dumb or they just listen to radio music and that is it...but like spotify been around in there how they don't know and how do they live in a bubble is just i don't get it.





I mean the same can be said about Beyonce. It's not like she's faded into nothingness, she's still out there and doing things

The Killers are now making music for people in their mid 20-early 30s, i.e the people who would have been mid to late teens when they started out. So these kids don't seek out killers music, they might have heard it but its not for their generation

But their music is on radio so i don't get it...but then again they didn't recognize Beyonce voice and i thought all teen knew her

these same teens are also into MCR and Paramore tho so even if they spotify, Killers would've come up somehow.

i gave her a cd for christmas once of a quite cool indie band and i thought i was being with it but she probably viewed me like



Parent

