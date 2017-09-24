REACT: DO TEENS KNOW 2000s MUSIC?
- Eminem - Without Me
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 8/8
- Beyonce - Crazy in Love ft Jay-Z
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 5/8
- Muse - Supermassive Black Hole
Knew the Song 1/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
- Fergie - Fergalicious
Knew the Song 6/8 Knew the Artist 6/8
- Incubus - Dig
Knew the Song 0/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
- Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
- The Killers - Mr Brightside
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
what's your favorite song from the 2000??
@1:00 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
Santana!!!
..I'm kinda curious what's going to happen then though, honestly. Can we continue to refer to the 1920s as the 20s when we're living in the 2020s? It'll feel sorta strange..
Katy Perry who? What's a California gurl?
i think she's prob thinking of nu-rock or something like that
Or anything Dido
...
this was my shit.
I don't if teens and young are dumb or they just listen to radio music and that is it...but like spotify been around in there how they don't know and how do they live in a bubble is just i don't get it.
i gave her a cd for christmas once of a quite cool indie band and i thought i was being with it but she probably viewed me like