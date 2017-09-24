sza

Luke Bryan Joins American Idol Reboot



-- Luke Bryan has officially joined "American Idol" as the second judge for the upcoming American Idol reboot on ABC.
-- Katy Perry was previously announced with a $25 million deal; Bryan initially rejected his $6 million offer, and the details of his renegotiated payment are unknown
-- Auditions for the show are supposed to be next week with a series premiere on March 4, but Idol still hasn't locked down a 3rd judge as of yet
-- There were rumors of Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, and Keith Urban possibly being the 3rd judge, but Variety doesn't think any of them are still in the running

Source
Tagged: , , , ,