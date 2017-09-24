Luke Bryan Joins American Idol Reboot
.@LukeBryanOnline joins @KatyPerry as #AmericanIdol judge (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/aabI9zPc0R pic.twitter.com/obTJWCup3a— Variety (@Variety) September 24, 2017
-- Luke Bryan has officially joined "American Idol" as the second judge for the upcoming American Idol reboot on ABC.
-- Katy Perry was previously announced with a $25 million deal; Bryan initially rejected his $6 million offer, and the details of his renegotiated payment are unknown
-- Auditions for the show are supposed to be next week with a series premiere on March 4, but Idol still hasn't locked down a 3rd judge as of yet
-- There were rumors of Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, and Keith Urban possibly being the 3rd judge, but Variety doesn't think any of them are still in the running
Source
love this poet!
Shake it for the catfish swimmin' down deep in the creek
For the crickets and the critters and the squirrels
Shake it to the moon, shake it for me girl
Re: love this poet!
I wanna see your peacock cock cock
Your peacock cock
Are you brave enough to let me see your peacock?
Don't be a chicken, boy, stop acting like a bee-yotch
I'mma peace out if you don't give me the payoff
Come on, baby, let me see what you hidin' underneath
Re: love this poet!
Let’s get tangled in the tassels of some ten foot corn
Tear our t-shirts in the cotton patch behind the barn
Get lost out in the rye grass lay a blanket in the beets
Tear up some turnip greens on some river bottom ground
Or find some muscadines up on a hill
Baby, love me in a field
Love me in a field
Love me in a field
In a big ol’ field
Re: love this poet!
Re: love this poet!
Re: love this poet!
also, that shit gets me going so IDGAF. he puts on a fun show.
Re: love this poet!
leave it in the grave where it belongs. american idol's popularity now can't be as good as it was back when i was in middle school.
Is my mood every time someone said she was in the running for a judge.