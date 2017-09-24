Cardi B tweets about Kim Jong-un
Many are deeming this now-deleted Cardi B tweet, in which she refers to Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as "Won Tung [Won Ton] soup", as racist. pic.twitter.com/CoHuTQ2fYJ— THE POP HUB 👄 (@ThePopHub) September 24, 2017
Earlier today Cardi B weighed in on Trump's tweets about the anthem protests and referred to Kim Jong-un as "Won Tung Soup"
She deleted the tweet, but says she doesn't regret it and she said what she said.
Actually I don't care ,i just hate ya sensitive soft motherfuckers attacking me ,Don't regret thoo— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017
Own up what idgaf I said what I said— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017
You motherfuckers got some dry ass personality.Go watch Dave Chapelle show lighten up !!— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017
They don't call me taco or burrito they call me platano and I don't be caring— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017
