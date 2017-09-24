Guardians

Saudi Arabia accidentally prints textbook showing Yoda sitting next to the king



A Saudi Arabia textbook accidentally included an image of Star Wars character Yoda sitting next to King Faisal at the United Nations. The image originated from an art project juxtaposing moments in Arab history with film characters.

“The Ministry of Education regrets the inadvertent error,” said Ahmed al-Eissa, the Saudi education minister. “The ministry has began printing a corrected copy of the decision and withdrawing the previous versions, and has formed a legal committee to determine the source of the error and to take appropriate action.”

Source
Tagged: , ,