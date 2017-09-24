Saudi Arabia accidentally prints textbook showing Yoda sitting next to the king

lmao Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I love this Reply

Thread

Link

honestly i'd keep it in just to mess with the future generations Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

are they still stoning gays and women? Reply

Thread

Link





They also stone and flog kids.



http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/saudi-arabia-stoning-executions-children_us_57f77373e4b0e655eab373aa



Edited at 2017-09-24 08:10 pm (UTC) Yep.They also stone and flog kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Relax, mate. Silly mistake, appreciate it. Reply

Thread

Link

omg lol is this real life Reply

Thread

Link

Reminds me of when England trolled Abdullah:



Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/driving-king-anecdote-goes-viral/ Tricky Lizzie has form... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my.



Also I never knew the British pronounced "controversy" like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do you pronounce it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like good old American English - cAntrAvArsAy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This hurt to read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You think that's bad, try hearing Americans speak.



Edited at 2017-09-24 09:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew some at uni, ‘twas about a month or so before it began to grate (no offence to US folk).



I just realised recently that apparently Rihanna is said incorrectly over there too, the audacity tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol It's a sharp and shrill accent that scraps the eardrums. The southern ones are much better though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’ll take your word for it lol.



I don’t think the personalities of the people I knew helped with liking the accents either tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know if this is accurate because all of the vowels aren't pronounced the same way in the way Americans say it, I'd say all of them have a different sound, actually, but I also am not going to try and write it out phonetically myself, so. Eh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Part of me wants to lol but the other part of me is hoping whoever goofed doesn’t get in too much trouble Reply

Thread

Link

lol

"accidentally"



like when the dick pops up in the kid's bee show Reply

Thread

Link

They should leave it. Reply

Thread

Link

I clearly remember when that happened



is this another berenstein bears thing ugh Reply

Thread

Link

choking Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

*looks at op*



ANYWAY i convinced my best friend to dress her toddler as yoda for halloween. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao thats a really cute idea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok, a glance at OP's usename.

mmmmhmmmmmmm Reply

Thread

Link

God, I hate the Saudi royals Reply

Thread

Link



Sure, accidentally Reply

Thread

Link

His is huge and I'm not even sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao keep it! Reply

Thread

Link

i wanna see the rest of this art project Reply

Thread

Link

But is Disney gonna see them in court! now? Reply

Thread

Link