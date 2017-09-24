George Clooney is tired of the Hollywood elite bull

julianne moore said to his face celebs shouldnt run for pres and i hope he takes her seriously.



i like this guy and all but no george. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think so. i mean, he said he'd never remarry or have kids and then decades later - he did, but i think a lot of people say that after a failed relationship until they meet "the one". but i really don't think he wants to be an elected official. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay..action plan for next election who the fuck is going to run on the Democratic ticket please? I need hope Reply

Thread

Link

Kamalah, Chris Murphy, Al Franken, Mark Warner, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobachar, Kristen Gillibrand, Joe Kennedy (though I think he'll probably wait it out until 2028), etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kamala* and klobuchar* :)



Edited at 2017-09-24 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand still skeeve me out. Especially Booker with his ties to Wall Street/Silicon Valley. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

some of the names being thrown out there are cory booker, bernie sanders, kamala harris, joe biden, andrew cuomo, elizabeth warren, kirsten gillibrand. there rumors abt zuckerburg running but jesus please no.



none of these people rly fire me up at the moment, but i would prefer any of the three ladies i mentioned to any of the men, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Joe Kennedy III is what I hear from the town chair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Booker, Warren, Gilibrand, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra are the only ones I'm supporting if they run.



I know people tell me I'm trash for loving Corey Booker but I wanna fuck him so bad so I'm blinded by my love for him.







Edited at 2017-09-24 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like even when he "gets it", he's missing the point.



Reply

Thread

Link

It's like a paint by numbers of opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can already predict some of y'alls comments.

i don't think he's wrong about some of this stuff but i don't appreciate anyone calling anyone else a "pussy." pussies are strong. dicks aren't. Reply

Thread

Link

I swear to god I can't stand these narcissistic celebrities thinking that oh since Donald Trump became president that means I can too! Fuck em. We need real politicians with experience and passion not just some idiot doing it as a hobby. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe i missed something, but i didn't read that he said he was running for elected office, and at least so far, he has often said that he has no plans for politics in his future. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So embarrassing. Trump may be rich and famous but he actually speaks for the non-elite believe it or not. Reply

Thread

Link

Go awf @ that paragraph, meh at the rest.



I still can’t believe people voted for a millionaire who has gold shitters and believing he was a friend to COAL MINERS. Stupid



Edited at 2017-09-24 07:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

look, not that i disagree with what he says about trump, but lol @ this fucker trying to disavow his own class privilege. he's such a tone deaf rich white liberal asshole



Edited at 2017-09-24 07:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte, lol. trump is full of shit for acting like he's a working class hero, but that doesn't mean hollywood is any less clueless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, he can speak from his experiences and probably has more empathy than the Hollywood people with rich/famous parents but he just sold his $100 million mansion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmmhmmmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. and most of Hollywood is old $ lol not the rags to riches fantasy he wants to believe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Like, you aren't a salesman in Kentucky anymore, George. You're absolutely a member of the Hollywood elite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

starting that election bid early i see Reply

Thread

Link

oookay then Reply

Thread

Link





It drives me nuts when tramp supporters complain about the hollywood elite. He got a "small loan" of a million dollars from his daddy and all his connections, he never struggled a day in his life. It drives me nuts when tramp supporters complain about the hollywood elite. He got a "small loan" of a million dollars from his daddy and all his connections, he never struggled a day in his life. Reply

Thread

Link

and still managed to go bankrupt 3x including a casino, like how does one go bankrupt with a casino? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't @ Trump tweeting about ~privileged~ athletes as if he had some hard life. His piece of shit father handed everything to him. On top of that, it's not like athletes don't work hard. They got where they are for a reason.



One of Trump's biggest election feats was getting millions of dipshits to believe he's just like them. Meanwhile his admin is full of millionaires and Wall Street people. The mental gymnastics Trump supporters go through to pretend he's draining the swamp is something else. Y'all voted for an *alleged billionaire reality tv host but you want to whine about Kimmel and others in Hollywood speaking out? rme.



Anyways I hope the Clooney's and Zuckerberg's of the world don't bother running. Next we're gonna have Kid Rock. Celebrities + politics is nothing new but I dread the bigger door Trump has now opened.



Edited at 2017-09-24 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

your average trump supporter believes that they're oppressed for being white, lol. they're full of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm probably in the minority, but I don't actually believe Clooney plans to run for office. Just because an A lister speaks out against POTUS doesn't mean they want to run for their job. No one speculates this when, for example, Meryl Streep goes off. Or Barbra Streisand. Or Bette Midler, to name a few.



For Zuckerberg, I follow him on fb and read all his posts about he and his wife touring the country. I liked his observations and found them interesting and insightful, particularly the one about drug addiction epidemic. But he said he wasn't doing it as a prelude to running for office. I think he might want to be influential in policy decisions, like I could see him angling for a cabinet position at some point in the future. But that's just me speculating, re/future cabinet position. His peers in the industry - Gates, previously Jobs, for example, they do stuff nationally and globally but not for elected office. I don't think he wants to be bothered with an actual campaign, nor do I think that's where his interests are. I could be wrong /shrugs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anyways.







after seeing Biden's recent attempts to shoe-horn himself into the running for 2020 i've officially decided i will NOT be voting for him so there better be someone in to swoop him and bernie off their feet. Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone 80 years old or nearing it should be barred from running. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly yes ia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they can both go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it sounds so ageist but the fact that the big names of the dems (or democrat adjacent in the case of bernie) are in their 70s is a bad sign. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they failed the first time, i don't get why they get to try again. it's a waste of financial resources. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bernie will burn himself up before he runs. Biden will be reminded of Anita Hill. I don't see those two fossils making it far or attempting to run.



Especially if Warren, Harris or Gavin Newsom put skin in the game. They'll get buried and I hope Bernie for good.



Edited at 2017-09-24 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The older Democrats need to focus, not on running, but on campaigning their asses off for the younger Dems trying to get elected, and whoever the presidential nominee will be. Being president isn't going to happen for them. They need to focus on building up a new generation of strong Democrats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he should transition into more of a mentor sorta role for Dems coming up.



or he should do ice-cream social fundraisers. in old timey trains! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what the FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is one of my favorite gifs lmao I have never seen the extended version Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what even Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, what the hell is this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm SCREAMING thanks for the extended version sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOOOOO *saves gif*

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god, claudia raia killing it!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao her SPIT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link