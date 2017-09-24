George Clooney is tired of the Hollywood elite bull
George Clooney was interviewed by the Daily Beast about his new film Suburbicon, which then delved into other topics concerning racism, Trump, etc.
George Clooney goes off on Trump criticizing "Hollywood elites": https://t.co/x1I3M3jLEK pic.twitter.com/KRg1PrZvkT— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 23, 2017
Some highlights:
-- Mentions that his film shows that racism is everywhere and not just in the South. That the central theme is the fear whites have of losing their privilege and believing minorities are stealing it when that isn't close to reality.
-- Says growing up in the South as a child, he would see rules like "no open toed shoes" only enforced to black patrons.
-- Grew up around the Confederate flag and didn't see it for the symbol of hate it was until he was older.
-- Calls Steve Bannon a pussy and that he wrote one of the worst screenplays he's ever read. Claims if Hollywood actually cared for him, he'd still be there writing scripts and kissing everyone's ass.
-- Says Trumps attacks on the media are nothing new and criticises them for their coverage during the campaign.
-- Doesn't think Hillary is very good at communicating things, and was frustrated she never upped her game.
-- Interview ends with the blurb on elites in the tweet above.
are you a member of the hollywood elite, ontd?
i like this guy and all but no george.
none of these people rly fire me up at the moment, but i would prefer any of the three ladies i mentioned to any of the men, lol.
I know people tell me I'm trash for loving Corey Booker but I wanna fuck him so bad so I'm blinded by my love for him.
i don't think he's wrong about some of this stuff but i don't appreciate anyone calling anyone else a "pussy." pussies are strong. dicks aren't.
I still can’t believe people voted for a millionaire who has gold shitters and believing he was a friend to COAL MINERS. Stupid
It drives me nuts when tramp supporters complain about the hollywood elite. He got a "small loan" of a million dollars from his daddy and all his connections, he never struggled a day in his life.
One of Trump's biggest election feats was getting millions of dipshits to believe he's just like them. Meanwhile his admin is full of millionaires and Wall Street people. The mental gymnastics Trump supporters go through to pretend he's draining the swamp is something else. Y'all voted for an *alleged billionaire reality tv host but you want to whine about Kimmel and others in Hollywood speaking out? rme.
Anyways I hope the Clooney's and Zuckerberg's of the world don't bother running. Next we're gonna have Kid Rock. Celebrities + politics is nothing new but I dread the bigger door Trump has now opened.
For Zuckerberg, I follow him on fb and read all his posts about he and his wife touring the country. I liked his observations and found them interesting and insightful, particularly the one about drug addiction epidemic. But he said he wasn't doing it as a prelude to running for office. I think he might want to be influential in policy decisions, like I could see him angling for a cabinet position at some point in the future. But that's just me speculating, re/future cabinet position. His peers in the industry - Gates, previously Jobs, for example, they do stuff nationally and globally but not for elected office. I don't think he wants to be bothered with an actual campaign, nor do I think that's where his interests are. I could be wrong /shrugs.
after seeing Biden's recent attempts to shoe-horn himself into the running for 2020 i've officially decided i will NOT be voting for him so there better be someone in to swoop him and bernie off their feet.
Especially if Warren, Harris or Gavin Newsom put skin in the game. They'll get buried and I hope Bernie for good.
or he should do ice-cream social fundraisers. in old timey trains!