Fergie says she still likes Josh Duhamel, they're just "not a romantic couple anymore"
While promoting her new visual album Double Duchess Fergie has also faced questions regarding her recent split with Josh Duhamel. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Fergie had this to say: "You know what though, we're great friends. Josh and I- there's so much love that we have for each other, we really like each other, we have fun with each other we're just not a romantic couple anymore. But we are still Axl's parents through and through (...) It's still the same."
But like Fergie herself has told us, big girls don't cry, so they go out and perform! Check out her live performance on the Today Show below, and listen to Fergie Ferg sing some of her signature hits (Fergalicious, Big Girls Don't Cry) along with her new material.
Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkRV8ZRHpTQ
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ObpEXci92M
ONTD are you friends with your exes?
No because I think being friends with an ex is sketchy. I'm civil with them, but I would question anyone who's still close friends with their exes. Get along with them, be civil, be cordial but friends is a stretch.
Ex - Boyfriend one went off to live in Japan and we didn't see or speak to each other for 3 years. Ran into each other by chance on the subway and we have been friends since. No desire to get back together.
But since I know some things about his family no one else does, it gives him a chance to rant when he needs to.
Ex boyfriend number 3 ... well, we have tried being friends for 9 months now and just today I have pretty much ended it. It wasn't working out and your reasons are just some of them.
the exception to this is if people have kids together, it'd make sense for them to maybe still be doing close stuff together.
My boyfriend though is friends with most of his exes. Which is a little uncomfortable sometimes because one of them, who is more attractive and cool than me, is friends with all of his friends and whenever she comes up in conversation, everyone gushes about her and how wonderful she is. She doesn't live anywhere near anyone else which is probably for the best because when we were first dating and they'd bring her up, it was crushing to me because I was working so hard to fit in with them and felt like I'd never compare. also he's on friendly terms with the girl who statutory raped him when he was 15 and she was 19. None of his friends think what she did was wrong and also she's just really obnoxious on facebook.
Damn, she really is irrelevant.
The 3 big relationships I had, the first one I am not friends with bc she felt it was too hard to be my friend while I was dating a guy. My 2nd ex I am still decent friends with. We even hook up every now and then. But I wouldn't say we are really close. Some topics could still be a little awkward. My most recent ex isn't really much of a friend. We tried to be but it didn't work out so now we only talk if we have to. But he's been reaching out to more since the hurricane hit Dominica bc he has some family there and was worried. That turned into him just texting me a few minutes ago and asking to hang out. Which I'm not. When I was younger I remember honestly thinking you can stay close with the ppl you were in a relationship with, but as I get older I realize it's more complicated than that.
This is the guy I invested $2000 for in permits and got banned from entering the USA for.
Yes, still bitter.
Sorta. My first long time true love, nope, he's not on social media. We didn't have overlapping friend circles before we met. It was fine while we were together, our friends meshed ok, but then when we broke up, there wasn't really any "who gets what friends" we just went back to our own friend circles and moved on. I wouldn't say that we became enemies, just that we broke up, that was it. I ran into him only 1x after our break up. Like almost a yr later. He had met someone after we broke up, married her. I was casually dating this other guy, who wasn't in the picture when we were together.
I don't hang out with, or I'm not in touch with, exes. But on fb, I have some guys who Yes I dated casually, and even a few that I had sex with. None of us have tried to creep on each other. We didn't have any acrimonious end. I was never on myspace (lordT). By the time I joined fb, we're all grown ups and moved on with our lives, I don't think either of us thought (or at least, I didn't), hmmm I actually had sex with that person some time ago. Thinking about it, I guess maybe it's weird, I don't know, ...
Once I break up with someone it pretty much means I do not want to see them or be around them for any amount of time, that's...why I'm breaking up with them lol, if I wanted to be around them, we would be together. I don't.
Also, this queen stirring up real psychological debates of being friends with a former partner - what kind of B.F. Skinner teas.
My parents are still friends and they have been divorced since I was 5. There was never a time that they hated each other. The marriage just didn't work anymore. It wasnt messy or anything. I think that's bc they had become more friends than romantic during the marriage. That romantic in love element was missing. It really taught me at a young age that your relationship doesn't have to be bad in order for you to call it a day. If it just doesnt work how you feel it should then it just doesnt work.
I only have one ex and while I no longer think he can choke I feel nothing for him either.