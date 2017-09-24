seb 1

Fergie says she still likes Josh Duhamel, they're just "not a romantic couple anymore"



While promoting her new visual album Double Duchess Fergie has also faced questions regarding her recent split with Josh Duhamel. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Fergie had this to say: "You know what though, we're great friends. Josh and I- there's so much love that we have for each other, we really like each other, we have fun with each other we're just not a romantic couple anymore. But we are still Axl's parents through and through (...) It's still the same."



But like Fergie herself has told us, big girls don't cry, so they go out and perform! Check out her live performance on the Today Show below, and listen to Fergie Ferg sing some of her signature hits (Fergalicious, Big Girls Don't Cry) along with her new material.




ONTD are you friends with your exes?
