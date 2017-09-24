Fergie says she still likes Josh Duhamel, they're just "not a romantic couple anymore"

ONTD are you friends with your exes?



No because I think being friends with an ex is sketchy. I'm civil with them, but I would question anyone who's still close friends with their exes. Get along with them, be civil, be cordial but friends is a stretch.





Why? If it's a case where you just fell out of love and have no romantic feelings anymore but still like each other and like spending time together I don't see a problem. Reply

If it was a random fling sure, but if it was a genuine relationship, I have enough trust issues to last for a lifetime and some more to believe that exes can just ~be close friends and not feel anything towards each other ever again. Reply

I have two cases in which 1 proves your point and the other slashes it.



Ex - Boyfriend one went off to live in Japan and we didn't see or speak to each other for 3 years. Ran into each other by chance on the subway and we have been friends since. No desire to get back together.

But since I know some things about his family no one else does, it gives him a chance to rant when he needs to.



Ex boyfriend number 3 ... well, we have tried being friends for 9 months now and just today I have pretty much ended it. It wasn't working out and your reasons are just some of them. Reply

lol yeah see - I doubted commenting the way I did but of course there will always be the exceptions, I'm not saying it's impossible, but just with my past experience I would approach something like this with a grain of salt. Reply

Hopefully that's the truth and it's amicable, but her response doesn't look or sound sincere at all. Reply

Yeah, I've had relationships naturally end, where we both woke up one day and realized we still liked everything about each other except being a romantic couple. I don't see why I'd throw their friendship away just cuz we ain't fucking anymore. I'm lucky my bf is the same (and is friends with an ex of his) because I know some people are insecure about it or think it's disrespectful or w/e. Reply

I dont trust a guy who is good friends with his ex.... idk i wouldnt feel comfortable with it. you two shouldnt still be chillin' like nbd, if you were once fuckin' imo. Reply

people that are really close with their exes are weird. Like running the same social circle and sometimes hanging out, I understand. Being super close best friends with that person still and like, doing everything you were doing before minus the romantic and sexual stuff weirds me the fuck out.



the exception to this is if people have kids together, it'd make sense for them to maybe still be doing close stuff together. Reply

yeah mte! Like you cant fuck with someone for a few years and then pretend like y'all are platonic and no romantic feelings are there cause 98% chance that one of you is still not completely romantically untangled, its never that even-balanced, and then it gets weird for everyone...imagine being the new partner and having to be around that? "Hi this is my boyfriend and this is his ex gf so and so". Awkward. Reply

this comes down to, ultimately, trusting your partner tho. Like, even if things go left and their ex makes a move if you don't trust them to turn that person down than it says more about your relationship with them than their relationship with the ex. Reply

Yeah, I believe that exes can be friends, but there's always gonna be some sort of connection there which is why I think that there's gotta be some of boundaries, especially if they're in other relationships. Reply

I talk to some of my exes every now and then and we'll comment or like stuff on each others facebooks but I'm not hanging out with any of them. Like I still care about them and hope they do well and stuff but I'm not really interested in being a part of their lives otherwise, especially the one who cheated on me.



My boyfriend though is friends with most of his exes. Which is a little uncomfortable sometimes because one of them, who is more attractive and cool than me, is friends with all of his friends and whenever she comes up in conversation, everyone gushes about her and how wonderful she is. She doesn't live anywhere near anyone else which is probably for the best because when we were first dating and they'd bring her up, it was crushing to me because I was working so hard to fit in with them and felt like I'd never compare. also he's on friendly terms with the girl who statutory raped him when he was 15 and she was 19. None of his friends think what she did was wrong and also she's just really obnoxious on facebook. Reply

yeah i've got some ex bf on my fb list. we wish each other happy birthday. we sometimes like photos that each other posts. all but one is married, so sometimes they'll post happy anniversary to their wife, or call attention to their family, or their kids (normal stuff, not ott), and i'll like that. the occasional comment about some random topic. that doesn't bother me, i don't really think anything about it. i don't have ill will towards them, nor do they have issues with me (apparently, lol). but we don't hang out and go get soda pops or see movies or talk on the phone, etc. Reply

why does that kid look like her? Reply

omfg, it's her kid! I had no idea she had a kid.



Damn, she really is irrelevant. Reply

Is he adopted? Reply

no she and josh had a bb and earlier this year had been talking about whether they might have bb 2 but that could've just been mindless press chatter not a real thing Reply

I never really watched interviews with Fergie until this era and I like how passionate she seems about what she does. Reminds me a little bit of Aubrey from Danity Kane. I hope Fergie doesn't let this potential flop album stop her from releasing more music.



The 3 big relationships I had, the first one I am not friends with bc she felt it was too hard to be my friend while I was dating a guy. My 2nd ex I am still decent friends with. We even hook up every now and then. But I wouldn't say we are really close. Some topics could still be a little awkward. My most recent ex isn't really much of a friend. We tried to be but it didn't work out so now we only talk if we have to. But he's been reaching out to more since the hurricane hit Dominica bc he has some family there and was worried. That turned into him just texting me a few minutes ago and asking to hang out. Which I'm not. When I was younger I remember honestly thinking you can stay close with the ppl you were in a relationship with, but as I get older I realize it's more complicated than that. Reply

surprised how white she is, based on the accent she puts on when she sings. Reply

Thread

Link

She only claims her Latin roots when it benefits her. Reply

Romance is dead tbh 😢 Reply

I'd suck him dry! Reply

I tried to stay friends with my ex, because sometimes he was a better friend than a boyfriend. But after break up he seemed to view that this change between us meant he was allowed to become even worse in communication.



This is the guy I invested $2000 for in permits and got banned from entering the USA for.



Yes, still bitter. Reply

I listened to one Fergie video maybe from Thu or Fri, and I heard a song on the radio yesterday - possibly the same one, can't remember, but it was HORRID. Like, I quit the video before it finished and I turned the station. I like her ok, but not this era. Blech.



Sorta. My first long time true love, nope, he's not on social media. We didn't have overlapping friend circles before we met. It was fine while we were together, our friends meshed ok, but then when we broke up, there wasn't really any "who gets what friends" we just went back to our own friend circles and moved on. I wouldn't say that we became enemies, just that we broke up, that was it. I ran into him only 1x after our break up. Like almost a yr later. He had met someone after we broke up, married her. I was casually dating this other guy, who wasn't in the picture when we were together.



I don't hang out with, or I'm not in touch with, exes. But on fb, I have some guys who Yes I dated casually, and even a few that I had sex with. None of us have tried to creep on each other. We didn't have any acrimonious end. I was never on myspace (lordT). By the time I joined fb, we're all grown ups and moved on with our lives, I don't think either of us thought (or at least, I didn't), hmmm I actually had sex with that person some time ago. Thinking about it, I guess maybe it's weird, I don't know, ... Reply

I'm friends with most of my exes and their wives/gfs/boyfriends but that's just my personality idk Reply

I mean people can be organically friends with their exes (especially if they were friends first) but tbh I find the people who are weirdest about this are the ones who INSIST on staying friends or like to tell everyone how they're friends with their ex like it makes them a good person? Why tho? Am I supposed to be impressed by how gracious they are? "wow how big of you to be friends with someone who dumped you!"



Once I break up with someone it pretty much means I do not want to see them or be around them for any amount of time, that's...why I'm breaking up with them lol, if I wanted to be around them, we would be together. I don't. Reply

YES FERGIE! She's doing such hard work for DD - I'm glad it's getting recognition.



Also, this queen stirring up real psychological debates of being friends with a former partner - what kind of B.F. Skinner teas. Reply

My parents are still friends and they have been divorced since I was 5. There was never a time that they hated each other. The marriage just didn't work anymore. It wasnt messy or anything. I think that's bc they had become more friends than romantic during the marriage. That romantic in love element was missing. It really taught me at a young age that your relationship doesn't have to be bad in order for you to call it a day. If it just doesnt work how you feel it should then it just doesnt work. Reply

There's a difference between "just an ex" or someone you have a child with. I think when you have a kid together it's importent to keep communicating and be at least civil to each other. Reply

I'll be romantic with Josh Duhamel. Reply

