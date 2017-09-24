Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x04 - "Of Lost Things" (3x03 watch post!)

Mods did you dirty accepting this post so early. Reply

idts, you can watch it right now if you want. it's not too early Reply

i dislike the way they are handling Frank and Claire relationship

I cant stand Claire anymore, she is the worst away from her precious Jamie

Jamie is a bore.



I need adult Brianna to make a comeback very soon Reply

idk what they did in the books but it was sort of hard to skip so much time? i know they wanted to do it quickly to get them back together...but idk. it felt rushed to me? i can understand claire not being in love with frank anymore...but they just seemed so much at odds? like he didn't support her wanting a career? Reply

They are so miserable around each other. It's a bad choice made by TPTB to go this direction

Claire is so awful to Frank.

She is. People will say that she misses Jamie because blabla he is the love of her life well fuck that. He waited for her, treated her with respect, never beat her and more than willingly wants to raise the child of another man. Get your shit together woman Reply

the third books is massive and it definitely didn't feel rushed in the book. it takes claire quite some time to actually find jamie and sort out the logistics of going back. the show only has 13 episodes and they still have so much to cover...i'm pretty good with how's it going so far Reply

i've not read the books. i feel like they both came out awful from their lives in boston, i'm only rooting for jamie atm Reply

In the book, Frank has several affairs during their marriage (starting around the same time that she went to medical school, and I think a couple of them were with his students) but by that point in their marriage, they are really only staying together for Brianna. Frank also knew the whole time that Jamie didn't die at Cullodan, but he never tells Claire because he genuinely loved Brianna as his daughter and he didn't want Claire to take her away from him.



WHAT!? he KNEW!?!?! omg, i didn't KNOW THAT. what a fucking pratt. he talks about having a few dates when she is in school in the ep and she is caught unawares. like she might not have been into him but she seemed to try and make an overture only to find out he had been having dates (they had agreed to that but didn't discuss it beyond?). idk. i mean i kind of get where they are both coming from. it's really hard to be in a relationship where you love someone and they don't love you. it isn't that i blame frank...but i also just feel really a lot at their arguments. it's familiar to me. i've been in his shoes and it is hard.



but having an affair (or multiple) with your students is NAGL!



my mind is blown about frank knowing jamie didn't die Reply

i wanted to binge once this season was over, but i got weak/was interested in the plot



i'm glad frank is gone, i'm tired of his relationship with claire, it was doomed from the beginning anyway



yes, i loved lord john grey, he is hotter to me than jamie Reply

I don't watch this show but I really liked Tobias Menzies in Game of Thrones, anyone still watching that know if his character ever returns? Reply

i don't think so. he could be mentioned in passing though Reply

no his character does not come back Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] when the other prisoners were around Jamie when he was describing the meal.



I wonder if David Berry being John Grey means that A Place to Call Home has ended or that his character is leaving the show.



Edited at 2017-09-24 06:43 pm (UTC) What made me tear up a bit is Reply

I liked that Fred's plan was apparently to embarrass Claire by revealing himself as a cheating inconsiderate douchebag in front of everyone



although I guess sexism logic might still be in full force, and a man's infidelity is his wife's fault Reply

Also, I love that John Grey thought Jamie had actually been threatening to rape a random woman until after they had already become buddies. NAGL for his moral compass. Reply

I thought season 2 was terrible but this season is not much better

I had hope with with season 2 finale with the arrival of Brianna



The show needs to move on from Jamie and Claire, they are both awful Reply

waaaat. no. i so don't want brianna and her story. i want jamie and claire Reply

As a couple, Brianna and Roger are as interesting as two pieces of toast growing mouldy. If I wanted to watch a bland relationship with a bit of dub-con I'd watch Fifty Shades of Grey. Reply

claire and jamie are the heart~ of the story. brianna is just a side note lol Reply

watching it 4 him watching it 4 him Reply

ugh the promo shows his hair getting to ponytail length again. SIGH. i want him to look like this gif forever Reply

same. it's like a messy puppy look and it works. Reply

I still appreciate this show but can I just say that I still fail to see how Claire and Jamie are this great lovestory. Forced to be together, barely knew eachother and their mutual draw to eachother was they both needed a fuck and they had mildly interesting conversations. Other than that their relationship has solely existed out of misery, pain, betrayal, anxiety and stress and an occassional good lay.



The more I think about it, the more ridiculous it becomes. I feel the same way about Tommy and Grace from Peaky Blinders. People with barely anything in common deemed as a great lovestory. Piss off. Perhaps I'm just a cynic. Reply

as always, the book does better in explaining why they are so attracted to each other. being in claire's head makes it all much clearer Reply

I have read the first two books and I really don't get why you would get hot and heavy for a guy who has stated multiple times he wants to beat the shit out of you, even after promising never doing so again Reply

Yeah, they're barely noticeably happier when they're together than when they're apart Reply

This post has showed me I’m not the only one not really here for Jamie/Claire. I just kind of assumed everyone’s main interest in the show was their romance. Reply

this post has showed me that i need to be stronger and not cave when it comes to discussing my favourite shows online. i love everything always and people are always nitpicking (for valid reasons) and complaining and it kills my mood. i better just discuss with my irl friends who are just as happy with how the show goes as i am. it was the same with game of thrones. Reply

ontd is very critical. idc. i still ship jamie/claire and am sad/mad about frank and claire. Reply

yeah me too. i don't hate frank as much as the rest of the internet does either...so... Reply

i just said this to you in another comment, but i'll repeat! he made me very mad this episode with his behaviour...but i also feel bad for him. i know what it feels like to really love someone and be in a relationship with them and they just don't feel it back. or they stop feeling it back. it hurts and you do want to hurt them, even if unintentional. i thought tobias did an amazing job. i find frank to be complex. bit of a bastard (they really humanised him in the show for not saying he knew jamie was alive and kept it from claire, bc that is NAGL!!!)...but claire is far from perfect. Reply

yes, they both had their faults in their relationship. i do kinda feel for Frank because his actions are sort of an answer to claire falling "out" with him. i feel like he truly loved her once and they did try and it make it work and it just didn't and that's how life is. and i'm also biased because i like tobias, lol. Reply

exactly. you can tell that he really mourned for her and loved her a lot. they weren't a marriage of equals....but then she has the upper hand in a lot of situations with jamie? idk. i think both relationships are flawed, obvs i love jamie/claire bc i'm obvs lead that way from the show. but i will definitely miss tobias Reply

I actually try and stay out of these posts because all anyone ever does is say how much they hate Jamie/Claire. It kind of sours whatever happiness I feel about the show. Reply

join me on the jamie/claire love boat <3 Reply

yeah, i feel the same way. i'm all excited and happy with each episode and then on ontd everyone is "i hate it" "it sucks" etc. like i said, it really kills my mood. and it makes me wonder why anyone who actively hates the main couple (yes, there are other characters but in this show the focus is on claire + jamie) continues to watch. or people who hate watch~. just...why? it was really hard to stop going into game of thrones post because i used to read every single comment and it was so full of hate, it truly was. this may sound basic or whatever but when it comes to shows i love i literally feel like i'm that girl from mean girls who wants to bake rainbow cupcakes full of sunshine or whatever. lol Reply

i post bc i love the show. i love jamie/claire. frank pissed me off so much this episode but i also feel really bad for him. i don't really notice the things people nitpick. or i try not to. i just watch it and enjoy. Reply

Episode was heartbreaking especially seeing the prisoners and Murtagh in bad shape. And this is 10 years after Culloden. In a way the aftermath of the battle was worse than the battle itself because so many were imprisoned, civilians suffered, fields were burned, prisoners sent to the colonies. Murtagh holding on to that piece of tartan. ;( It just makes me sad to think.



Also Sam looked very good in this episode to me. 👀 Reply

murtagh breaking my heart. and then they were separated!!! Reply

I can't deal with it Reply

i was so excited to see him! and he had white in his beard, bless <3 Reply

And [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Murtagh!!!! Bless them for sending him off to the colonies for a potential reunion. Ugh, Jamie was extra sexy in his dirty disheveled state.And Reply

lol we were just talking about murtagh in the comment above! the white in his beard! he was so scraggly! i was so excited that he wasn't dead like the books Reply

I listened to the audiobook 3 and knew what was coming. But the acting was soooo goo. Damn, Tobias Menzies is so good. Same with Caitriona and Sam. What I'm

Most worried about is whether or not Mr. Willoughby will be cartoonishly Chinese 😫. Ron D Moore, come through! Reply

