Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x04 - "Of Lost Things" (3x03 watch post!)
Claire and Bree are in Scotland searching for information on Jamie....how will Bree react to finding out Frank isn't her father?
Outlander airs at 8pm on Starz or is available for streaming on the Starz website right now (the network makes each new episode available OnDemand at midnight the day of airing)
thoughts on tonight's episode? opinion on their separate lives? did you predict the ending? did you love lord john grey?
I cant stand Claire anymore, she is the worst away from her precious Jamie
Jamie is a bore.
I need adult Brianna to make a comeback very soon
Claire is so awful to Frank.
SPOILERS
Re: SPOILERS
but having an affair (or multiple) with your students is NAGL!
my mind is blown about frank knowing jamie didn't die
i'm glad frank is gone, i'm tired of his relationship with claire, it was doomed from the beginning anyway
yes, i loved lord john grey, he is hotter to me than jamie
I wonder if David Berry being John Grey means that A Place to Call Home has ended or that his character is leaving the show.
Edited at 2017-09-24 06:43 pm (UTC)
although I guess sexism logic might still be in full force, and a man's infidelity is his wife's fault
I had hope with with season 2 finale with the arrival of Brianna
The show needs to move on from Jamie and Claire, they are both awful
watching it 4 him
The more I think about it, the more ridiculous it becomes. I feel the same way about Tommy and Grace from Peaky Blinders. People with barely anything in common deemed as a great lovestory. Piss off. Perhaps I'm just a cynic.
Also Sam looked very good in this episode to me. 👀
And [Spoiler (click to open)]Murtagh!!!! Bless them for sending him off to the colonies for a potential reunion.
Most worried about is whether or not Mr. Willoughby will be cartoonishly Chinese 😫. Ron D Moore, come through!
I've been waiting for his appearance all season and it did not disappoint, I have to say that separated, I find myself much more drawn to Jaime's story than Claire's and while I get that we have to check in with what Claire's been doing, I'd much rather spend the whole episode with Jaime