Celebrating #BannedBooksWeek with 16 (8) contemporary books

This is actually perfect timing for me rn as I start my new job at a library tomorrow!

I'm looking for tips atm for events to hold there or cool things to do, if anyone has any ideas or works at a library I'd love to hear from you! Reply

A world book fair would be cool. An event that promotes a bunch of translated works from authors all over the world. Or taking it country-by-country the first week of every month or something. So like a Russian Literature week, and then a Japanese literature week, Canadian literature week, American literature week, Kenyan literature week, etc. Reply

Argh thats such an awesome idea! Thank you bb :) Reply

any indie publishers in your area? an indie publisher in orlando does these events called "functionally literate" where authors from the area read from their work, do a Q&A after. The one I went to last night featured 2 artists/readings and it was a really cool event. They've been doing them for 5 years but it's the first time I've been able to make it to one and I think they should happen everywhere to highlight local authors. Reply

promoting local authors or local history with readings or just by display would be cool :) Reply

I don't have any tips, but wow, what a dream job to work at a library! What kind of qualifications do you need for that kind of job? Reply

my library just started doing that Kindness Rocks thing. you paint rocks and hide them around town. (usually with a hashtag on the back so people can keep track and post in FB groups) it was a BIG hit w the staff and now we're going to do a public one but I think people will like it. plus it's just plain fun to paint rocks lol Reply

and congrats on the job! i love working at a library; i hope you do too <3 Reply

Literary trivia and interactive games are a big hit in my branch! Reply

what is your position?



I love to get ideas from Programming Librarian (the site and the facebook group), YALSAs wiki pages for their events like Teen Tech Week and Teen Reads Week, Make it at Your Library and Instructables for crafts, etc. Pinterest of course.



If you want to talk, let me know. I have been a YA librarian for over 2 years and I love thinking of programming. Reply

Working at a library seems like such a peaceful job.



Although I'm probably totally wrong. Reply

Murder Mystery nights and Themed Trivia nights have gone over really well for the branch that I work at. And puppet shows for the younger kids, those are always wall to wall with people. Reply

I've been reading two short story collections - Long Hidden: Speculative Fiction from the Margins of History, and Stephen King's Night Shift - and Richard Matheson's Hell House. I had no idea Hell House would be so sexual! I'm really liking it, though. For the spec fic collection, I'm not crazy about all the stories I've read so far but a few of them have really stood out to me, like Meg Jayanth's “Each Part Without Mercy” and Tananarive Due's Free Jim's Mine.



In the King collection I like all of them, some moreso than others. In the last chunk that I read, The Last Rung on the Ladder stood out to me.



Edited at 2017-09-24 05:29 pm (UTC) Reply

One of the books I'm reading right now is Ordeal By Hunger, which is about the Oregon Trail. It's been an interesting read so far, I thought I knew about the Donner Party, but after reading only 40% of the book, I realize I knew basically nothing. I'm nervous to add it to my "Read" list on GoodReads though. I'm also not telling people I know that I'm reading it, because surely people will just think I'm weird, but I like non-fiction history novels. Reply

Thanks, that sounds good - I just added that to my TBR shelf! Reply

I'm tired so may be confused but what's weird about liking and reading about history? Reply

It's not the history part that I think people might think is weird, it's the fact that the book is about the Donner Party. Reply

I can't say that they were my favorite banned books, but I'm kind of lucky and grateful that my grade school/high school had us read The Great Gilly Hopkins, Fahrenheit 451, and 1984. Those books were eye-openers. I did like A Wrinkle in Time as a child, though! I remember buying I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings because I love Maya Angelou, and I just wanted to read what all the fuss was about with the book being banned. I can't believe I never finished it as a high schooler, so I might have that on my nightstand of books to read. I've been reading humanistic/existentialist (e.g., Rollo May and Frankl) books and poetry (Rupi Kaur) lately! :) I can't wait for Rupi's second book to arrive. My friend pre-ordered it for me on my birthday, so I can't wait for the release in October!



This is a good list, so I might buy some of them. I can't believe that these books are banned, when they are all real life scenarios.



Edited at 2017-09-24 05:33 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah, like why would baseball saved us be challenged? white conservatives are so sensitive but they spend all their time calling everyone else special snowflakes. Reply

It seems like from the list at the source that a few of these books were challenged because they had LGBT characters in them. :( Reply

Fo'real, as a Latino, just reading these synopses aren't too uncommon for me to read. Some really hit close to home, but they really want to silence us over things that aren't conforming or following the status quo. I mean, two gay penguins raised a child, and? Scientists have demonstrated that it's nothing uncommon. The books listed were mostly written by POC's, so it doesn't surprise me that white conservatives would want to silence us, ban those kinds of books, and pretend like those aren't the realities of some people...those stories don't affect them, so why would they care? /rant Reply

mte!! but being japanese-american, i know that yt conservative snowflakes will do anything to suppress or mischaracterize one of the most fucked up moves in US history. Reply

Hey Dad! by Brian Doyle. It's a Canadian book about "A family car trip across Canada brings Megan and her dad face to face with how sad and happy growing up can be" that was banned b/c it promoted "negative views" and did not contain the values of "positive citizenship."



https://io9.gizmodo.com/the-when-where-and-whys-of-historys-most-banned-books-1676502377 One of my favorite books growing up wasby Brian Doyle. It's a Canadian book about "A family car trip across Canada brings Megan and her dad face to face with how sad and happy growing up can be" that was banned b/c it promoted "negative views" and did not contain the values of "positive citizenship." Reply

I started The Abyss Surrounds Us this weekend. I'm enjoying it so far.



If anyone has any recs of fantasy / sci fi with lots of women in then please let me know. Reply

It's ovaries-out fun, enjoyed it for what it was. Reply

Not specific to banned books but I went to an LGBTQ+ book reading/signing last night and the two authors who read were amazing.

SJ Sindu writes queer fiction but it's also about her experience as a Sri Lankan immigrant, very lyrical and beautifully written. She has a collection of essays and short stories but I'm currently reading her novel Marriage of a Thousand Lies and it's fabulous.



The other speaker was Kristen Arnett who read a short story about loss that made me ugly cry. She's from central florida and she likened the sun to hot butter in the story she read and it was so perfect it really stood out to me. I bought her collection of short stories too but haven't started it.



Really beautiful work and not just specific to the interests of LGBTQ folks (which if they were that wouldn't be a problem of course, it's just that for me as a cis heterosexual woman I am still relating hard to these characters and stories so I didn't want the label of LGBTQ+ to pigeon hole the work)



Edited at 2017-09-24 05:39 pm (UTC) Reply

ooh, i haven't checked out sj sindu. will do now! Reply

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-america/author-sj-sindu-explores-closet-marriage-thousand-lies-n763841 here's a great article about her Reply

Thanks for this, I will try to check this book out! Reply

https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/220.Best_of_Banned_and_Challenged_Books I should've planned my reading list this month to include one of these books: Reply

I'm glad to see that Good Reads likes it as well: Not banned, but I'm about half way through Katherena Vermette's "The Break" and I'm really loving it!I'm glad to see that Good Reads likes it as well: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/29220494-the-break Reply

Book post! Just after I finished Marvel 1602 after the second time (and AGAIN forgot about Rojaz)!



We have to write 400 words on Catcher in the Rye and why Holden is "a teenager of modern times". I can do that without finishing my re-read.

I don't know if anyone here recommended it, but I started with The Library on Mount Char and it's ..weird and a bit gross, but until now I'm curiously excited?



Right now is the first time in forever that I don't have any non-fictional library books at home and it makes me a bit antsy. Maybe I'll do a Narnia/Harry Potter/ASoIaF reread? Reply

i made a banned books display for my library! i'm really proud of it haha. i love that scary stories to tell in the dark was challenged for "Satanism" Reply

That's so cool that you got to do that! I wish my local library nearby was open today so I could see what books they put out. They always have really good books on display. Reply

i googled for ideas and ended up wrapping discarded books in brown paper and writing the reasons they were challenged on it. (with a little flap at the bottom with the answer.) it's not a very elaborate display but it took me most of the day last Sunday lol Reply

Back before our admin took control over everything, we made some really fun banned book displays. We'd wrap books up in caution tape as well as the reference desk. We'd wrap others like presents so only the barcode would show and write the reasons the book was banned but not what the book was. People were so intrigued.



Now we can't do banned book displays for some stupid reason. Reply

kissing for 32 hours? lord i could never. id get so bored. Reply

It sounds painful, my facial muscles could not handle that lol Reply

Lmao mte. Reply

lol, same Reply

Hahaha same, after like 10-15 seconds I'm like "k that's enough of that" Reply

LOL same. Reply

ikr Reply

eh its YA. I could totally imagine teens thinking that is amazing Reply

Parent

Kind of it but just now I was wondering what it'd be like to work at a Barnes and Noble or something. Reply

I could guess some of the reasons why they were banned just by the book cover/summary. I checked the source and I was pretty accurate. Reply

I just found out Nicole Krauss is coming to Montreal in October....



Do you guys think it would be worth it to do a roundtrip just to get her to sign my books and then be back for work the next day?



Ughhhh I wish she would come to my city. Reply

Is it very far from you?



I'd say do it...!!!! Reply

Make it a midweek/weekend, Montreal is wonderful!



Although, I'm not sure about October. Reply

