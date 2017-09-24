Fresh Off the Boat 4x01 Promo
“B as in Best Friends” – Still homeless, the Huangs move in with Honey and Marvin. Jessica’s dreams come true when she gets a chance to compete on “Wheel of Fortune” during Best Friends Week with Honey. Eddie starts high school and is still on the outs with his pals but finds unexpected sympathy from Nicole. Michael Bolton offers to step in at the restaurant to give Louis more time with his family, but does he have an ulterior motive? The season premiere of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” airs on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3.
i also need constance to get her emmy nom already
Louis gets into business with Michael Bolton as a silent partner in his restautant but he doesn't out to be that "silent" of a partner.
Edited at 2017-09-24 06:40 pm (UTC)
I dont remember that at all ... so i guess i miss the season 3 finale
Need to watch it
It's so funny