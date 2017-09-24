Fresh Off the Boat 4x01 Promo

Out of curiosity, how much of the show actually follows Eddie’s real life? Reply

Thread

Link

very little resemblance according to him, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not much, and probably less now that the real Eddie is no longer part of the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Barely. He was the narrator in season 1 but they let him go after he ranted a couple of times on Twitter about how the show doesn't resemble his life at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From what I understand, his upbringing was decidedly less rosy and his father was relatively abusive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, having read his book, it's crazy just how different the characters are. His dad was abusive and the kids all had behavioral problems at some point. I know they'd never show any of that in a sitcom but it's weird bc they're technically based on real people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this damn show. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show! Reply

Thread

Link

i'm ready



i also need constance to get her emmy nom already Reply

Thread

Link

her not getting an emmy nom yet is an outrage. same as rita moreno not getting an emmy nom for one day at a time this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 4????? They’re homeless??? I must have missed the last few episodes or something. Reply

Thread

Link

want to me bring you upto speed? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you spoil it for me under a cut? lol, i haven't even come close to catching up and i love spoilers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] To get Evan into private school, they Huangs buy a big house in a better neighborhood but when Evan gets kicked out because of something Emery did, the Huangs decide to move back only to see that their old house has been rented out to someone else. Hence homeless

Louis gets into business with Michael Bolton as a silent partner in his restautant but he doesn't out to be that "silent" of a partner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! I just didn't watch last season at all, but I clearly need to catch up! And why is Eddie on the outs with his friends? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they had a fight because eddie wasn't "there" for stuff, iirc.



Edited at 2017-09-24 06:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, this is tragic. thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What ?!

I dont remember that at all ... so i guess i miss the season 3 finale

Need to watch it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the finale was a two part episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I missed it too, I didn't realize that there were two episodes in the finale and I only saw the first one, without this post I would have been so confused about the first episode of the new season once it started! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just reread the episodes of wikipedia. I don't know how I somehow missed the last two. What was I doing with my life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this show worth watching? i'm nearly finished with the good place and need something new. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it, it gets better after season 1 (they stop the narrating and focus more on the adults than on Eddie), so if you don't like season 1 don't give up, it gets better after Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would definitely recommend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I binged the first two seasons before the 3rd started - it's funny af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slightly OT, but I just relistened to the How Did This Get Made ep of Face/Off, and Randall Park's theory of how the movie is actually a parable of Sc*entology is pretty amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

Netflix still doesn't have this show here :( Reply

Thread

Link

The mom is so gorgeous. Reply

Thread

Link

The actress who plays the Mom is amazing because she also totally pulled off a teenage punk in this tv pilot I watched a couple years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

Looking forward to this show being back :) Reply

Thread

Link

This show is so underrated

It's so funny Reply

Thread

Link