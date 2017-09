and it doesn't look like a birthday cake.... disgusting all around



ew wtf..Does Scott even have a real job not Kardashian related? Also what happened to that Bella Throne girl from Cannes? Reply

It seems like Bella got creeped out and bounced really quickly, which good for her if that's true Reply

bella has the attention span of a flea anyway which is probably good for her right now... use em and lose em! Reply

I don't think that's what happened. She left when he was hooking up with his ex but then she was hanging out with him again a couple weeks later. Reply

He makes hundreds of thousands of dollars doing club appearances which is probably super helpful regarding his sobriety. Reply

he owns some restaurants and clubs Reply

bella is with blackbear now Reply

grooooooooss Reply

ew Reply

omg if she’s preggo Reply

i think it's them coming out out as a couple Reply

pop culture drama rises again to the levels richie and hilton got us used to!!



(jk, i really hope not) Reply

are kourtney and scott trying to make each other jealous with who can date the youngest first? i know kourtney is with younis who's 24 but it's like um y'all all embarrassing Reply

Wait a minute wasn’t she with bieber?



I mean both are trash so at least she’s consistent Reply

maybe it's revenge since kourtney fucked bieber Reply

What is up with this family and swapping partners with other couples? The whole Kylie/Tyga/Blac/Rob thing and now Scott/Sofia/Kourtney/Bieber. Reply

That seemed like it was just a week or two long fling. Reply

So disgusting. Does her parents not care? Reply

Oh shit. Just realized it's not a birthday cake...congratulations?! Reply

Look at nicole. Their parents are horrible Reply

idt lionel's a strict dad Reply

I think this relationship has the same age gap as her parents. Like, I think her mom was legit a teen when she started dating Lionel. Reply

Ewww. If this child is pregnant thats beyond sad. I don't even get the appeal of dating a man with three kids. She could famewhore with someone younger with less baggage than Scott. Reply

Scott's aging like milk. Everytime I read 34 I'm like the devil is a lie! He looks late 40's. Reply

Right?? I'm pretty sure the Kardashians (Kim and Kourtney in particular), are already 40. They can't late 30s forever. Reply

*vomits everywhere* They were also apparently seen with Travis Scott this weekend too. This fucking family... 😑 Reply

people thinking she's pregnant just bc of the cake? i think it's a stretch Reply

IA, lol Reply

It's probably a 2 week anniversary cake because that's what teenagers are into. Reply

or like, congrats on being insta official. lol Reply

It says congratulations to both of them on there tho 🤔🤔 Reply

Yea I don't think they've been together long enough for that lol Reply

why? i genuinely can't think of any other reason any cake would say "congrats" to a couple unless it was a pregnancy or engagement... Reply

Well maybe she’ll calm down Reply

Hun, she's dating Scott Disick, she's 19yrs of age and from what I can see has no parental guidance. They clearly share a fondness for drugs/alcohol. No, she will not calm down. It seems to me Scott picked up the K trait of using partners and then disregarding them. Young lady needs to walk away. Reply

I meant being pregnant Reply

