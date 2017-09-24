Weekend Box Office: Kingsman sequel unseats It





http://www.thedailybeast.com/kingsman-the-golden-circle-is-a-misogynistic-mess reading this killed any interest i had, and I was so excited about it :( Reply

same :( Reply

As someone who saw the movie last night, wow does this article completely (and seemingly deliberately?) mis-characterize a bunch of scenes / characters in the movie... uhhhh wow..... Reply

No it really did not Reply

Mte, esp Roxy. The fingering scene was unexcusable though. Reply

dude, the sequel was horrendous. Reply

Ugh. I’ll pass on seeing it in the theaters. Reply

you thought a movie where a woman was held captive and couldn't wait to escape have anal as a reward for her release (and had its director defend the ending) was gonna be be less misogynistic in its sequel? Reply

this is the least surprising thing Reply

I'm confused as to why people here like it since I found out that the princess in the first one offers the guy who saves her to fuck her in the arse. Gross. Reply

I more or less enjoyed the first movie up to the last scene, which I disliked so fucking much... (even tho I can't really articulate why).



I'm not watching the sequel. Definitely not giving them any of my hard-earned money. Reply

I saw it last night before reading anything about it and was literally cringing at that fingering scene. Reply

As someone who saw it, I completely agree with this article. Don’t bother Reply

I mean, the director is Matthew Vaughn. Reply

Ouch, Lego Ninjago bombed.

I watched Wonder Woman this week, it was a good movie Reply

I saw Wind River, I really liked it which was probably a given as I liked Sicario and Hell or High Water, but there were a few really great tense moments. Not a perfect film but pretty solid tbh Reply

is the relationship between Olsen & Renner's character romantic? (please say no lol) Reply

lol nope, it maybe kinda skirts the line at one point but nah it never goes there. Reply

imho the fact it doesn't even really hint at any kind of intention of romance between the two makes it a much stronger film than if it did, it's much more believable Reply

Saw Battle of the Sexes last week and I liked Emma & Steve, though it kind of has a lot of typical contrived biopic additions/changes that I found a little hokey. (I thought turning Margaret Court into an OTT villain was a little much until I remembered that she's, like, cartoonishly "the lesbians are trying to convert your children!!1" homophobic, and then I was like ha!_suffer.gif. But it was still a little convenient to have her [ Spoiler (click to open) ] somehow instantly guess that Billie Jean and Marilyn were secret lovers practically from a glance.



Lego Ninjago was cute, but not nearly as witty & clever as the other two. Justin Theroux was kind of unexpectedly delightful as the villain, though. I kinda keep forgetting that he's funny, which is absurd because I adore Tropic Thunder so much [and he wrote that].



Going to see Loving Vincent later. Can't wait for Una, Blade Runner & The Florida Project (and NYFF!!) in two weeks ♥♥♥ Oh, and MoMA did a Kelly Reichardt retrospective, so I've now seen all of her features. \m/ River of Grass was so bizarrely funny.



Edited at 2017-09-24 03:56 pm (UTC) I saw Kingsman last week, as I have mentioned in various spoilery comments, and the fandom reaction has been about what I expected, unhappiness-wise. :\ What a shame, it had potential.Saw Battle of the Sexes last week and I liked Emma & Steve, though it kind of has a lot of typical contrived biopic additions/changes that I found a little hokey. (I thought turning Margaret Court into an OTT villain was a little much until I remembered that she's, like, cartoonishly "the lesbians are trying to convert your children!!1" homophobic, and then I was like ha!_suffer.gif. But it was still a little convenient to have herLego Ninjago was cute, but not nearly as witty & clever as the other two. Justin Theroux was kind of unexpectedly delightful as the villain, though. I kinda keep forgetting that he's funny, which is absurd because I adore Tropic Thunder so much [and he wrote that].Going to see Loving Vincent later. Can't wait for Una, Blade Runner & The Florida Project (and NYFF!!) in two weeks ♥♥♥ Oh, and MoMA did a Kelly Reichardt retrospective, so I've now seen all of her features. \m/ River of Grass was so bizarrely funny. Reply

River of Grass is so good. Reply

Loving Vincent was so good! Though some of the actors took me out of he ~feel of the movie at times lol Reply

I always said that WB shouldn't put out two Lego Cinematic Universe movies in the same year. Lego Batman did as well as it did because we had time to MISS the first one three years ago.



Ninjago is filled with a bunch of side characters that apparently have little to no impact in the story. Who cares? Reply

I saw Atomic Blonde which I LOVED. The story was a bit stupid, especially the end which tried to be extra clever and was just ridiculous, but the real reason to see this is how cool and stylish it is. The production values are out of this world, I can't believe how stunningly gorgeous this film is for $35 million when so many films spend way more and don't even get to half of what it does. Obviously it's the Charlize show, but James McAvoy was great as usual. It amuses me a bit because he's so not an action star and when he's in these movies they pair him with these women who are all taller than him and it's usually everything Hollywood would run away from but he really works.



Very much here for Charlize Theron action heroine!



I also saw On the Milky Road which is a Serbian film by Emir Kusturica who I'd never heard of even though he's a two time Palme d'or winner. I only watched this because I saw Monica Bellucci in it. It is one of the weirdest fucking movies and I don't even know how to explain what it's about... it's like a magical realism film set during the Serbian war and the director himself plays a milkman who falls in love with a beautiful femme fatale played by Monica Bellucci. It's weird and messy as fuck but it was decent enough. The one thing that made me sad though was seeing Bellucci playing a woman who basically exists to be salivated over. It's not that the camera treats her disrespectfully, it's just that her character can be summer up as a pretty sad woman. I really feel like men have no idea how to cast her because she's so obviously beautiful, but they forget to give her a personality. Really, the only time I've ever seen her really work in a movie is The Wonders, where the (female) director let her be both extraordinary and human at the same time. Reply

Atomic Blonde was a delight. If they tidy up the story I could take a sequel, but i'm not dying for one. Reply

I loved Atomic Blonde even though the story was unnecessarily convoluted and a bit blah, bc the film was PEAK aesthetic tbh Reply

You should watch The Underground and Time of the Gypsies. These are his best works! I remember that he was shooting a film with Monica that was based on a novel by Dostoyevsky but i have no idea if he actually did that. Reply

atomic blonde was amazing idc i loved the soundtrack and the aesthetic Reply

ugh I was looking forward to On the Milky Road, but I'm also not surprised it played out the way you described it. the characters she plays are usually so one-dimensional and only there to be beautiful + lusted after by a male protagonist, she needs to work more with women. Underground and When Father Was Away on Business are really good Kusturica films worth checking out, I love them Reply

I loved Atomic Blonde, the fight scenes were excellent Reply

I liked atomic blonde for the music and visuals but I didn't care for the story at all lol, to be fair I wasn't paying close attention so I had no idea what was happening on screen most of the time Reply

the storyline in atomic blonde was... uh, but the visuals and action were so good. i want to see it again before it goes out of theatres so i can appreciate it again. Reply

i love atomic blonde. everything you said (especially the refusal to adhere to male-female dynamics in hollywood action movies) plus the soundtrack, the wardrobe, the actually sexy and plot advancing sex scenes. i hope we get a sequel that we deserve and not one that attempts to expand the audience in the lowliest way possible.



i feel the same way about monica belucci so i was actually happy when david lynch cast her in the twin peaks revival to play nothing more than herself. Reply

I also saw Atomic Blonde this weekend. I came out of it with the religion "Charlize Theron pistolwhipping people". I was right there between proud and turned on because of her for the whole damn thing. The story itself was kind of a mess, but it was so visually pleasing and comparatively unproblematic that who cares? Reply

Didn't see anything. I was super excited for kingsman but all the spoilers have me 😳 so idk. if I should even bother Reply

SORRY TO GO OT BUT

Guuuuyyyyys we finally got confirmation that my bf's family in Ponce, PR is fine!! We were pretty certain they were okay but I almost started crying when we were told they were. Such a relief. Damn this hurricane. Reply

Thank goodness! Reply

Glad you finally heard from them bb! Reply

can you please put this behind a trigger warning? not everyone's family survived the hurricane and it hurts to be reminded and see people celebrate it Reply

The gall of this comment. Reply

lol you stay messy sis. Reply

lol smh Reply

Thank you, everyone ♥ Reply

glad you finally have some piece of mind Reply

go awf all you wanna!

i'm glad his family is ok and i hope they're able to resume their lives as normal as soon as possible. Reply

Oh thank heavens! Reply

Oh, and Stronger was waaayyyyy less cheesy and condescending than I expected; it's actually really blunt & uncomfortable in ways I found really admirable. Jake's character is actually kind of a garbage person, which you rarely see in those kinds of 'feel-good' biopics. I feel like the ads are almost missing the point to call it ~~inspirational, because it's all about his discomfort with being called a hero. Tatiana and Yillenhoolay are gr88888, of course. Reply

I need this movie to win Awards. Reply

Except for some of the...



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] characters they killed off. Come on how are you gonna kill JB and Roxy and Merlin in the same movie!! I went to see Kingsman. I liked it--like I've said before my standards for these films aren't super high. Give me some loud action sequences set to music that doesn't fit, dudes in nicely tailored suits, a OTT villain and I am all in. So I liked it and am ready for the next one!Except for some of the... Reply

the character deaths were sad but after the big resurrection in this movie I didn't find the stakes to be particularly high Reply

I feel the same about the deaths too tbhp Reply

I love Kingsman and idgaf. the anal scene in the first movie was dumb but it was at the very end and had nothing to do with anything so you can almost think of it as a stupid blooper or something. I'm so mad about those deaths too!! (idk how to use a spoiler cut) I was waiting the whole movie for them to be at the end, alive in some miraculous way, but alas. I really hope the third movie happens so we can have a scene where they can come back. (except for the one who is obviously dead and can't possibly come back) Reply

yeah my expectations for kingsman 2 were very low after hearing feedback here but then i realized its just a dumb action movie so i stopped caring, i liked the visuals and the music so i was ok with it. poppy was a cute villain <3 Reply

but the sequel was BULL SHIT [ Spoiler (click to open) ] they killed the fucking DOG. they legit blew up the god damn precious pug from the first movie within the first 15min! and they killed Roxy, the fuck?! ya she might come back because this franchise does that, but it doesn't change the fact I had to sit through a CGI graphic fingering scene that was so off putting yikes and I didn't get ONE AWESOME FEMALE AGENT AT ALL. Ginger Ale was bullshit and her "they never let me in the field" shit was so tropey, lazy, and dumb for some sort of conflict that wasn't even a conflict. It just shows how misogynistic the sequel really is because they inserted some feminist plot angle and put .5 seconds into executing it and went with the most over used plotline for female action movies which shows they didn't put any effort it. and yep, we didnt see her character do anything other than punch buttons on a screen. so, there ya go.



and they killed Merlin who was the best senior agent and so funny and likable. They killed the DOG, Roxy, and Merlin all in one movie and what we got back for it was a senile Harry for 90% of it. The Statesmen were not flushed out or explained at ALL in terms of their existence or what their grasp reaches, and again seemed like .5 seconds of thought was put into that. I am forever mad we didn't get one decent female agent, they killed the existing one immediately, and they gave HUR DUR BUTTSEX princess more screentime than Bridges and Tatum combined and made her an integral role for some fucking reason. and ya, the scene where she pressures Eggsy to marry her and is like "Ill be okay with you fucking other women for spy reasons but ONLY IF YOU MARRY ME"...then they actually get married in some ridiculous swedish royal wedding? Eggsy is now a swedish prince AND a super agent spy? it was so god damn dumb I can not. also where was his little sister and his mom? what happened to them? at the end of the first one he basically gives her an out away from her mob boyfriend and asks him to live with her...and she is nowhere to be seen, and neither is his baby sister, anywhere in this movie minus a split second shot of her face at his dumbass wedding.



Poppy was terrible - why was she doing any of what she was doing? because...she wanted everyone to know she made a lot of money and was salty nobody did? how is that a villainous motive at all? Valentine had a legitimate motive. he was campy and ridiculous and awesome BUT he had a legit motive. and instead of Gazelle we got 2 cgi robot dogs? also why is this movie even called THE GOLDEN CIRCLE? they never even flushed that out...the Golden Circle is apparently her drug cartel/business name? but they spent all their time focusing on Poppy and nothing about how uber on the DL this drug community/company functioned or how secret this society it might have been, or who was in it, or anything. No focus was put on the "golden circle" at all minus the tats people had that showed they were ~in with~ the golden circle...or poppy...or whatever. and WHY the tats? they served no purpose, they didnt do anything, and it was lazy writing for the spys to be able to identify who was in with them and who wasn't. when Valentine implanted the devices in the first one, there was a flushed out reason for that - for the people to have the scars behind their ears and for them to have those devices in the first place. the golden circle tats meant NOTHING and actually worked against what the villains plan was because it was just a calling card of how to get to her.



oh ya and the poppy was so easily beaten and was killed in the most anti-climactic after thought way ever. I adore the first one and I am salty as fuck dont even care.



I LOVED the first one. I always roll my eyes at the anal sex joke because its horseshit, but every other thing in the movie is perfect to me. Gazelle is the most badass awesome henchman ever, and SLJ is such a good villain, and the dialogue was so funny and so off the cuff. IDK every time Eggsy is like "how deep does this fucking thing go?" about the tunnel I laugh because it's such an obvious thought the audience is having during movies like this that the characters never utter themselves.but the sequel was BULL SHIT Reply

i've been watching The Good Place and The Exorcist all weekend. I switched to The Goof Place because Exorcist creeped me out too badly. Possession and weird movements terrify me the most. Reply

I've been marathoning The Good Place this weekend. thanks Netflix! Reply

I love The Good Place. Janet cracks me up. Reply

OT



Holy shit the German exit polls. Merkel got slapped. Still won but damn Reply

I just turned to BBC World News to see.



Fourth Term? Is there a limit? Reply

One of the leading politicians of the SPD just said they will go into opposition. It will either be black, yellow, green or new elections. Reply

Watched the handmaiden and loved it. Reply

i saw mother! and it was so fucking awful. i did like seeing kristen wiig pop up for a few minutes, though. Reply

that was such a random cameo lol



I had no idea she was in it so I was just like whattttt Reply

genuinely the worst movie I've ever seen lmao Reply

Yeah. It was worse than bad for me, it was boring. That's unforgivable. Reply

i saw god's own country, a ghost story, IT and annabelle creation (in order of preference)



none of which i loved but the first two were good Reply

i had no idea god's own country was out already.



i know a ghost story leaked but fuck casey affleck. Reply

