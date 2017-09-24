Weekend Box Office: Kingsman sequel unseats It

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$39,000,000
|-
|4,003
|-
|$9,743
|$39,000,000
|$104
|1
|2
|1
|It
|WB (NL)
|$30,000,000
|-50.1%
|4,007
|-141
|$7,487
|$266,338,881
|$35
|3
|3
|N
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$21,245,000
|-
|4,047
|-
|$5,250
|$21,245,000
|-
|1
|4
|2
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$6,250,000
|-57.9%
|3,154
|-
|$1,982
|$26,180,459
|$33
|2
|5
|4
|Home Again
|ORF
|$3,311,821
|-36.1%
|2,685
|-351
|$1,233
|$22,347,652
|$12
|3
|6
|3
|mother!
|Par.
|$3,260,000
|-56.7%
|2,368
|-
|$1,377
|$13,429,018
|$30
|2
|7
|N
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$2,400,000
|-
|2,573
|-
|$933
|$2,400,000
|$9.9
|1
|8
|5
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$1,850,000
|-48.5%
|2,037
|-1,235
|$908
|$73,597,979
|$30
|6
|9
|N
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$1,747,910
|-
|574
|-
|$3,045
|$1,747,910
|-
|1
|10
|6
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$1,265,285
|-50.8%
|1,431
|-1,188
|$884
|$31,653,034
|$11
|8
|11
|9
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$1,100,000
|-40.8%
|1,006
|-430
|$1,093
|$331,893,662
|$175
|12
|12
|33
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$1,001,000
|+1,013.2%
|453
|+449
|$2,210
|$1,114,337
|-
|2
|13
|8
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$973,481
|-55.0%
|1,301
|-1,115
|$748
|$20,276,035
|-
|5
|14
|7
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$715,000
|-70.3%
|682
|-1,435
|$1,048
|$101,091,696
|$15
|7
|15
|10
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$600,000
|-54.2%
|678
|-800
|$885
|$186,309,307
|$100
|10
|16
|N
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$525,000
|-
|21
|-
|$25,000
|$525,000
|-
|1
|17
|13
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$513,000
|-40.2%
|539
|-444
|$952
|$261,816,915
|$80
|13
|18
|11
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$425,000
|-57.6%
|573
|-578
|$742
|$84,576,121
|$50
|9
|19
|12
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$269,617
|-72.9%
|397
|-1,004
|$679
|$27,660,599
|$29
|6
|20
|21
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$265,000
|-24.1%
|306
|-164
|$866
|$146,252,454
|$150
|11
|21
|17
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$230,000
|-59.7%
|313
|-420
|$735
|$114,808,670
|$19
|10
|22
|14
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$222,000
|-70.7%
|358
|-877
|$620
|$50,377,475
|$60
|8
|23
|23
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$220,000
|-26.4%
|252
|-129
|$873
|$107,431,560
|$34
|13
|24
|N
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$152,000
|-
|4
|-
|$38,000
|$152,000
|-
|1
|25
|18
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$139,419
|-69.8%
|341
|-505
|$409
|$28,334,851
|$40
|7
|26
|19
|All Saints
|Sony
|$127,000
|-65.8%
|293
|-457
|$433
|$5,574,807
|$2
|5
|27
|20
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$115,000
|-67.3%
|219
|-479
|$525
|$17,039,336
|-
|7
|28
|22
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$114,000
|-64.1%
|122
|-216
|$934
|$42,715,107
|-
|14
|29
|26
|Cars 3
|BV
|$92,000
|-44.7%
|114
|-145
|$807
|$152,416,757
|-
|15
|30
|25
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$81,000
|-56.1%
|153
|-117
|$529
|$51,535,815
|$30
|9
|31
|35
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$80,222
|-1.7%
|57
|-4
|$1,407
|$751,417
|-
|8
|32
|39
|Dolores
|PBS
|$70,125
|+1.1%
|27
|+9
|$2,597
|$257,480
|-
|4
|33
|27
|Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre)
|PNT
|$52,000
|-66.1%
|50
|-176
|$1,040
|$2,465,505
|-
|4
|34
|43
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$37,746
|-24.1%
|56
|-40
|$674
|$44,284,985
|$5.5
|15
|35
|30
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$32,626
|-72.1%
|90
|-157
|$363
|$2,341,755
|-
|4
|36
|N
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$24,304
|-
|1
|-
|$24,304
|$24,304
|-
|1
|37
|53
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$23,479
|+7.5%
|16
|-2
|$1,467
|$162,591
|-
|6
|38
|46
|Maudie
|SPC
|$23,252
|-31.2%
|44
|-19
|$528
|$6,117,795
|-
|24
|39
|65
|Ex Libris: The New York Public Library
|Zipp.
|$18,250
|+67.0%
|4
|+3
|$4,563
|$42,451
|-
|2
|40
|28
|Birth of the Dragon
|BH Tilt
|$15,000
|-87.8%
|47
|-228
|$319
|$6,895,460
|-
|5
|41
|N
|Unrest
|INDEP
|$10,700
|-
|1
|-
|$10,700
|$10,700
|-
|1
|42
|63
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$6,500
|-43.3%
|7
|-3
|$929
|$160,128
|-
|6
|43
|102
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$4,354
|+116.5%
|19
|+17
|$229
|$11,827
|-
|3
|44
|97
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$1,426
|-44.6%
|2
|-4
|$713
|$402,204
|-
|17
|45
|127
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|Purd.
|$1,088
|+66.4%
|2
|-2
|$544
|$111,882
|-
|8
|46
|99
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$305
|-86.3%
|1
|-7
|$305
|$4,075,800
|-
|16
|TOTAL (46 MOVIES):
|$118,610,910
|+5.9%
|35,428
|-4,814
|$3,348
|
I'm not watching the sequel. Definitely not giving them any of my hard-earned money.
I'm not watching the sequel. Definitely not giving them any of my hard-earned money.
I watched Wonder Woman this week, it was a good movie
Saw Battle of the Sexes last week and I liked Emma & Steve, though it kind of has a lot of typical contrived biopic additions/changes that I found a little hokey. (I thought turning Margaret Court into an OTT villain was a little much until I remembered that she's, like, cartoonishly "the lesbians are trying to convert your children!!1" homophobic, and then I was like ha!_suffer.gif. But it was still a little convenient to have her [Spoiler (click to open)]somehow instantly guess that Billie Jean and Marilyn were secret lovers practically from a glance.)
Lego Ninjago was cute, but not nearly as witty & clever as the other two. Justin Theroux was kind of unexpectedly delightful as the villain, though. I kinda keep forgetting that he's funny, which is absurd because I adore Tropic Thunder so much [and he wrote that].
Going to see Loving Vincent later. Can't wait for Una, Blade Runner & The Florida Project (and NYFF!!) in two weeks ♥♥♥ Oh, and MoMA did a Kelly Reichardt retrospective, so I've now seen all of her features. \m/ River of Grass was so bizarrely funny.
Edited at 2017-09-24 03:56 pm (UTC)
Ninjago is filled with a bunch of side characters that apparently have little to no impact in the story. Who cares?
Very much here for Charlize Theron action heroine!
I also saw On the Milky Road which is a Serbian film by Emir Kusturica who I'd never heard of even though he's a two time Palme d'or winner. I only watched this because I saw Monica Bellucci in it. It is one of the weirdest fucking movies and I don't even know how to explain what it's about... it's like a magical realism film set during the Serbian war and the director himself plays a milkman who falls in love with a beautiful femme fatale played by Monica Bellucci. It's weird and messy as fuck but it was decent enough. The one thing that made me sad though was seeing Bellucci playing a woman who basically exists to be salivated over. It's not that the camera treats her disrespectfully, it's just that her character can be summer up as a pretty sad woman. I really feel like men have no idea how to cast her because she's so obviously beautiful, but they forget to give her a personality. Really, the only time I've ever seen her really work in a movie is The Wonders, where the (female) director let her be both extraordinary and human at the same time.
i feel the same way about monica belucci so i was actually happy when david lynch cast her in the twin peaks revival to play nothing more than herself.
Guuuuyyyyys we finally got confirmation that my bf's family in Ponce, PR is fine!! We were pretty certain they were okay but I almost started crying when we were told they were. Such a relief. Damn this hurricane.
i'm glad his family is ok and i hope they're able to resume their lives as normal as soon as possible.
Except for some of the...
[Spoiler (click to open)] characters they killed off. Come on how are you gonna kill JB and Roxy and Merlin in the same movie!!
this is long I got opinions
but the sequel was BULL SHIT [Spoiler (click to open)] they killed the fucking DOG. they legit blew up the god damn precious pug from the first movie within the first 15min! and they killed Roxy, the fuck?! ya she might come back because this franchise does that, but it doesn't change the fact I had to sit through a CGI graphic fingering scene that was so off putting yikes and I didn't get ONE AWESOME FEMALE AGENT AT ALL. Ginger Ale was bullshit and her "they never let me in the field" shit was so tropey, lazy, and dumb for some sort of conflict that wasn't even a conflict. It just shows how misogynistic the sequel really is because they inserted some feminist plot angle and put .5 seconds into executing it and went with the most over used plotline for female action movies which shows they didn't put any effort it. and yep, we didnt see her character do anything other than punch buttons on a screen. so, there ya go.
and they killed Merlin who was the best senior agent and so funny and likable. They killed the DOG, Roxy, and Merlin all in one movie and what we got back for it was a senile Harry for 90% of it. The Statesmen were not flushed out or explained at ALL in terms of their existence or what their grasp reaches, and again seemed like .5 seconds of thought was put into that. I am forever mad we didn't get one decent female agent, they killed the existing one immediately, and they gave HUR DUR BUTTSEX princess more screentime than Bridges and Tatum combined and made her an integral role for some fucking reason. and ya, the scene where she pressures Eggsy to marry her and is like "Ill be okay with you fucking other women for spy reasons but ONLY IF YOU MARRY ME"...then they actually get married in some ridiculous swedish royal wedding? Eggsy is now a swedish prince AND a super agent spy? it was so god damn dumb I can not. also where was his little sister and his mom? what happened to them? at the end of the first one he basically gives her an out away from her mob boyfriend and asks him to live with her...and she is nowhere to be seen, and neither is his baby sister, anywhere in this movie minus a split second shot of her face at his dumbass wedding.
Poppy was terrible - why was she doing any of what she was doing? because...she wanted everyone to know she made a lot of money and was salty nobody did? how is that a villainous motive at all? Valentine had a legitimate motive. he was campy and ridiculous and awesome BUT he had a legit motive. and instead of Gazelle we got 2 cgi robot dogs? also why is this movie even called THE GOLDEN CIRCLE? they never even flushed that out...the Golden Circle is apparently her drug cartel/business name? but they spent all their time focusing on Poppy and nothing about how uber on the DL this drug community/company functioned or how secret this society it might have been, or who was in it, or anything. No focus was put on the "golden circle" at all minus the tats people had that showed they were ~in with~ the golden circle...or poppy...or whatever. and WHY the tats? they served no purpose, they didnt do anything, and it was lazy writing for the spys to be able to identify who was in with them and who wasn't. when Valentine implanted the devices in the first one, there was a flushed out reason for that - for the people to have the scars behind their ears and for them to have those devices in the first place. the golden circle tats meant NOTHING and actually worked against what the villains plan was because it was just a calling card of how to get to her.
oh ya and the poppy was so easily beaten and was killed in the most anti-climactic after thought way ever. I adore the first one and I am salty as fuck dont even care.
Holy shit the German exit polls. Merkel got slapped. Still won but damn
Fourth Term? Is there a limit?
I had no idea she was in it so I was just like whattttt
none of which i loved but the first two were good
i know a ghost story leaked but fuck casey affleck.
and yea it helps that he was covered with a sheet for 95% of the movie