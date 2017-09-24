Fantastic Fest Co-Founder & Ain’t It Cool News Reviewer Harry Knowles Accused of Sexual Assault



The poor woman. I hope she copes as well as she can.



Nerd culture was a mistake. Disgusting, entitled, toxic, basement dwellers. The whole bunch of them. Reply

Basement might be the safest place to be these days. Reply

kill these nerds, tbh Reply

Who'd a known that beating the shit out of Nerds would come full circle. Reply

This is the theater where you can ban people for texting during a movie, right? And they encourage people to tattletale? Lame. Reply

Having your phone out during a movie is incredibly rude and annoying. If you don't think so, you're part of the problem. Reply

+1 I don't spend money on tickets to not be able focus on the movie because other people can't go without their phone for more than five minutes Reply

I think banning is a bit much. Reply

This is your issue here? If you can't ignore your phone for 90-120 minutes, please stay home. Reply

Yeah, I been to a Drafthouse theater twice and although the no texting rule is imposed there are still people who text. Dunno, maybe it was just me but Drafthouse felt a bit sterile as in meh experience for me I got way more distracted by the waiters coming in and out for orders tbh. Reply

lmaoo wtf.. unless someones phone is on full brightness or they're talking on it, it's pretty easy to ignore. legit no reason to ban someone over that Reply

This is pretty much all the big theaters in LA. You bring a crying, unruly kid or take out your phone during the movie then you're thrown out.



At least I've seen this at the Chinese, Cinerama Dome and the El Capitan. Reply

Ugh, I 100% believe her. Also all these revelations of sexual harassment/assault from these cinemas are reminding me of how bro-ish cinema culture can be. Sometimes I forget because I've carved out my little spaces, but there are so many women who get pushed out of the conversation because they were groped, or called names and it just is a bunch of bullshit. Reply

Another woman has already tweeted that he’s done the same to her, so he’s a serial groper. Reply

Glad another woman has come forward and won’t be shocked if more follow



It’s not like predatory men target just one woman and are done. Reply

He's disgusting and they ruined that entire culture. Reply

Look at that ugly piece of shit. Kill it with fire Reply

lol yea he's a walking stereotype. Reply

Lmao mte....he looks like my brothers friend who tbh if he was revealed to be a sex offender, no one would be surprised. He's just so creepy, I don't think my brother expected him to turn out that way lol Reply

Aw fuck. I met him a handful of times when I lived in Austin. Reply

they would caution women to “watch what they do”



i know this is nothing new in regards to sexual assault but it still makes me RAGE Reply

Goddamn, it really is a new one every day. Reply

We need a "men ain't shit" tag here Reply

The closest we had was a “men are weak” tag but that got removed b/c men are weak Reply

Jesus, lol Reply

it got removed? men are weak. Reply

UGH







Edited at 2017-09-24 04:15 pm (UTC)

I really want to know when we're going to live in a world where men take responsibility for their own actions so that I can be put in cryosleep until then. Reply

Who knows what men would do to your frozen body though, sis. Reply

Guess I'm getting cremated. Reply

Tbh I hope we'll never come that far bc hashtag "cryo is not consent" would probably trend each week. Reply

unfreeze them whenever they wanted like that chris pratt movie, i'm guessing Reply

"...calling the mentality at the Drafthouse that of a “boy’s club.”



Isn't that the same chain that had the infamous Wonder Woman screenings just for women? Reply

Yep Reply

They try to put on a friendly, feminist face but behind the scenes they ignore women and protect predators



Todd Brown’s statement is really good



http://www.indiewire.com/2017/09/alamo-drafthouse-fantastic-fest-todd-brown-statement-1201876409/



They try to put on a friendly, feminist face but behind the scenes they ignore women and protect predators

Todd Brown's statement is really good

http://www.indiewire.com/2017/09/alamo-drafthouse-fantastic-fest-todd-brown-statement-1201876409/

Used to be jealous that there wasn't an Alamo Drafthouse around me and was excited to learn they were gonna put one in about a half hour from me. I have a theater that is just as nice 10 minutes from my house. I'll keep going there.

So glad I've never given that cinema any of my money. Although I live in California so we don't have any lol Reply

Not surprised tbh. He seems like he would struggle to engage in consensual sex Reply

this motherfucker is the reddit neckbeard prototype jesus Reply

I'm undecided whether sexual assault gets reported more often or if these f*ckers are getting emboldened. Or both?



In my perception misogyny seems to be getting way worse. :-/ I blame porn. Super dehumanizing.



It's probably both.

I definitely noticed a much higher sexism and harrassment awareness on campus, but at work it's almost the opposite with men caping for each other more than ever. Bro culture or whatever that is.



It happens so rarely that another woman will stand up for me against a guy. But so many guys gang up on women in my experience. Mostly when it comes to equal pay but also when it comes to sexism in the workplace. Like it's just considered a joke when a man says "you deserve less money because your period cramps slow you down" because it's so sexist nobody would ever talk this way in public in 2017. But they do. Total Trump effect. They just say and do whatever and when you object it's always a joke and you are the humorless "bitsch" because saying "schlampe" would be too obvious. Reply

Sigh. This depresses me so much. One step forward, two steps back. I think there have also been some studies that younger guys are even less equality-minded than older generations. And yes, 'ironic' sexism is a huge thing. Men protect their own, but many women have been brainwashed into sexist/misogynistic thinking patterns...it's really sad, the kind of damage women can inflict on other women. Where is the #solidarity

