Fantastic Fest Co-Founder & Ain’t It Cool News Reviewer Harry Knowles Accused of Sexual Assault
Harry Knowles allegedly sexually assaulted an Austin woman, and she's speaking out now: https://t.co/geo3nWejA0— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 23, 2017
After the Alamo Drafthouse came under fire for secretly hiring back Devin Faraci, also accused of sexual assault and harassment — subsequently leading to Three Billboards pulling out of Fantastic Fest — a woman has now come forward claiming that Fantastic Fest co-founder and Ain’t It Cool News critic Harry Knowles repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
His accuser, Jasmine Baker, stated: “Harry Knowles groped me, opportunistically, on more than one occasion. I cannot just stay silent. I am not interested in remaining silent.”
Baker accuses Knowles of repeatedly rubbing up against the back of her legs and buttocks and when she confronted him about it, he responded by giggling. This was just one of multiple incidents. Two friends of Baker’s confirm she informed them of the multiple occurences of inappropriate touching. Knowles, when asked for comment, “categorically [denies]” all of it.
Baker also discussed how when women brought up these sorts of accusations to management, they would caution women to “watch what they do” instead of telling men to stop touching women without their consent. She echoed former Fantastic Fest programmer Todd Brown’s words in his resignation letter, calling the mentality at the Drafthouse that of a “boy’s club.” Baker later worked for the Drafthouse and said founders Tim and Karrie League were horrified when Baker told them of the incidents but simply advised her to “just avoid him” instead of refusing to collaborate with Knowles.
Ain’t It Cool News has been dropped as a sponsor of Fantastic Fest. No word on whether the Alama Drafthouse will stop honoring Knowles every year with their exclusive invitation only “Butt Numb A Thon” event on Knowles’ birthday.
Source
The poor woman. I hope she copes as well as she can.
Nerd culture was a mistake. Disgusting, entitled, toxic, basement dwellers. The whole bunch of them.
At least I've seen this at the Chinese, Cinerama Dome and the El Capitan.
It’s not like predatory men target just one woman and are done.
i know this is nothing new in regards to sexual assault but it still makes me RAGE
Goddamn, it really is a new one every day.
Isn't that the same chain that had the infamous Wonder Woman screenings just for women?
They try to put on a friendly, feminist face but behind the scenes they ignore women and protect predators
Todd Brown’s statement is really good
http://www.indiewire.com/2017/09/alamo-drafthouse-fantastic-fest-todd-brown-statement-1201876409/
Used to be jealous that there wasn’t an Alamo Drafthouse around me and was excited to learn they were gonna put one in about a half hour from me. I have a theater that is just as nice 10 minutes from my house. I’ll keep going there.
In my perception misogyny seems to be getting way worse. :-/
I blame porn. Super dehumanizing.
I definitely noticed a much higher sexism and harrassment awareness on campus, but at work it's almost the opposite with men caping for each other more than ever. Bro culture or whatever that is.
It happens so rarely that another woman will stand up for me against a guy. But so many guys gang up on women in my experience. Mostly when it comes to equal pay but also when it comes to sexism in the workplace. Like it's just considered a joke when a man says "you deserve less money because your period cramps slow you down" because it's so sexist nobody would ever talk this way in public in 2017. But they do. Total Trump effect. They just say and do whatever and when you object it's always a joke and you are the humorless "bitsch" because saying "schlampe" would be too obvious.
Sigh. This depresses me so much. One step forward, two steps back.
Ppl quote the statistic that 1 in 6 women are sexually assaulted, but from my experience talking with friends, peers, and feminist organizations, I would put it more at 70%. Probably 1 in 6 actually REPORT it, but society is so vicious against the claims of victims that most of them just try to forget it ever happened.
That seems to be changing now, ever so slowly.
That's why it drives me crazy when men act like reporting sexual assault is a trend or something. It reminds me of how bigots proclaim "Where'd all these gays come from?? Everyone's gay nowadays!"
No, they were always gay, they just kept quiet about it because of shitheads like you.