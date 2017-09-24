More Players Kneel or Link Arms, Jaguar Owners Joins, Teams Release Statements
Ravens and Jaguars players locked arms while others knelt for the national anthem prior to the game in London. https://t.co/bP59FWysNd pic.twitter.com/tzgUpXIuXg— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2017
"We could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players."— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 24, 2017
A statement from President/CEO Joe Ellis: https://t.co/vBy9LbKZ4h pic.twitter.com/ELSEdhJdhN
Statement from Miami Dolphins Owner and Founder of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/6W3mXwJO6M— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2017
September 23, 2017
Game 1 of the final is today (I know I'm the only person who watches the WNBA, but you should watch it, they deserve support). I fully expect them to do something.
https://instagram.com/p/BZbPT6blpQl/
But even he knows this looks awful for Trump
here is what aaron rogers tagged:
aaronrodgers12 #unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love
i hope you get in touch with the rest of your family soon <3
Its makes it seem as though your against the actions you posted about
And then below about the PR concern.
now if only repubs could do something like this AND IMPEACH TRUMP
He's a decent player. He's had some bad seasons. But not entirely his fault as it's also the team playing poorly. He's much better than Jay Cutler who was hired.
ia but i'm shook lmao!
But unfortunately we still have to count it as a win and hope this is how the tide turns.
Fucking Jay Cutler got a job over him? Nope, this excuse is bullshit.
I’m tempted to look up all the owners on open secrets and see who donated to Tr**p’s campaign unless someone already did the work for me
in terms of team owners, who are mostly white men, if they stay silent or continue to support Mango Mussolini stifling free speech, then drag them to hell.
but if they stand with their players, then i'm willing to say -it's a start. people's minds don't change overnight, or because so and so says "change your mind" but when shit like this happens, and organically minds start shifting, that's exactly what we need. everyone's last straw is different. i know that the team owners are thinking $$$ in their pocket re/their team rosters, but when they're publicly standing with and releasing statements in support of their players, that is potentially at their team's detriment because racist fans (like on aaron rogers IG) will crybaby and swear to never watch again and burn their merchandise and all sorts of other childish tantrums.
Fuck MAGA & Fox News folk on twitter..in fact fuck twitter they played a big role in helping this Cheeto get elected