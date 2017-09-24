More Players Kneel or Link Arms, Jaguar Owners Joins, Teams Release Statements

They got fined for wearing those shirts by the WNBA, they then had a media blackout and kept protesting and the WNBA rescinded them when they realized they looked stupid.



Game 1 of the final is today (I know I'm the only person who watches the WNBA, but you should watch it, they deserve support). I fully expect them to do something.

the women of the WNBA are truly incredible women and do so much for their communities, this sport deserves so much more support

It's at 1 on abc right?

I didn't realize how reasonable the tickets were for wnba games for great seats I'm planning on attending some next season, they look like a good time and it's something I'd like to support.

Yaaaas love it

the lynx have been incredible for years. rooting for them in the finals <3

BBS 😍😍

There was a good article on ESPN on how WNBA players lead the way with protests and social justice.

I don't know how to embed but Aaron Rodgers posted this on Instagram and Tom Brady gave him a supportive emoji.



https://instagram.com/p/BZbPT6blpQl/

Really? Isn't Brady a Trump stan?

good pr for him to pretend to support his teammates

No, he liked him as a friend before all this. Gisele has said he isn't.

Yeah he is a Trump supporter



But even he knows this looks awful for Trump Reply

The Pats came out against Trump too. I will be keeping my eye on who kneels today. I am no Brady fan so I expect little from him but hoping the rest of the team takes a knee.

To embed make a new post, use the little camera icon and paste in the link.

here is what aaron rogers tagged:



aaronrodgers12 #unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love someone else posted the photohere is what aaron rogers tagged: Reply

did jerry "i'm a good american" jones make a statement?

he doesn't want to.

Did he make a statement on Zeke?

Steelers will NOT be participating in the national anthem. They'll be staying in the locker room.

my aunt commented foolishly about that. then someone gave her whatfor.

Finally something I can be proud of my team for.

bb have you gotten in contact with your family in PR?

ikr? my mum is ride or die for the steelers and i had to educate her all about ben ruffles and his terrible past.



i hope you get in touch with the rest of your family soon <3 Reply

Lol you should decide when its appropriate to use your default icon.



Its makes it seem as though your against the actions you posted about

And then below about the PR concern.



Edited at 2017-09-24 07:32 pm (UTC)

my wish is for all other teams to do this too, like at least link arms.





now if only repubs could do something like this AND IMPEACH TRUMP Reply

Some of my dolphins players are wearing shirts in support of Colin 💜

but also these teams passed on Kaepernick... when it was an assault on black people, they didn't care. When it's an assault on football, the presses immediately stop.

This sad damn truth.

Did you lie? The NFL ain't (and hasn't) been shit after all of this, the DV cases, etc.

This is what I'm trying to understand. I'm not American and I don't follow the sport.. They blacklisted him when it was his stand and now that it's a trend, they still won't make any actions to support Kap himself? Is he a good player? So why haven't they snatched him up

Parent

Not every team really blacklisted, just the 4 or so that we're looking for QBs. Those have conservative owners. Like it would have made no sense for the Packers to hire him.



He's a decent player. He's had some bad seasons. But not entirely his fault as it's also the team playing poorly. He's much better than Jay Cutler who was hired. Reply

MTE

yep. for most of the people kneeling today it's because trump attacked football/their male egos, not because of the police brutality and white supremacy that actually motivated colin.

Parent

Yupp

Exactly

Sigh. You're right. So sad.

I completely agree.

no lies detected

god, this is so true and so fucking sad

Y u p!

Honestly

i'm shook at you being srs in a post



ia but i'm shook lmao! Reply

Parent

Yeah which is why I still hate the NFL. I'm glad more players are doing this bc it pisses off Trump and his supporters but ngl, it rings a little hollow.

Accurate.

But unfortunately we still have to count it as a win and hope this is how the tide turns.

Reply

Can they now bring Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL? I'm glad there are more people doing this now, but it's fucked up that he basically got blacklisted for doing that, and now it's acceptable. Time for the owners to put their money where their mouth is.

thats what bothering me. they all doing this now, but they still wont hire colin.

Next season may not happen as there are many QBs entering the draft this year.

he just isn't good is the thing

Parent

He's significantly better than a number of people with jobs

He's still better than a bunch of the guys currently starting though and that's the issue, The Dolphins, Bears, Texans, Browns could all use him right now.

Parent

His stats are on par with a handful of current starting QBs and a large number of backups that are on rosters.

Nah, he had a bad year last year due to injury and that's also the coach's fault.

Fucking Jay Cutler got a job over him? Nope, this excuse is bullshit. Reply

I'll give you that he's had some shit seasons and needs work, but QBs are in short supply and shitty QBs is a big club, so when even a crappy one like Jay Cutler gets hired, it raises questions (and if we're being honest, we know the answer to the question of why Kaepernick hasn't been hired is primarily because the conservative owners of NFL teams don't want to hire him because of his stance on Black Lives Matter).

Actress Susan Sarandon confirmed she will be voting for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.



Edited at 2017-09-24 03:33 pm (UTC) Actress Susan Sarandon confirmed she will be voting for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Imgur hasn't worked on here for years, fyi.

You do something else on this website besides hating on Susan Sarandon and latin-americans?

They also make racist comments about black people

Parent

Uhh hating on Susan Sarandon is perfectly acceptable. She is the reason trump is in power.

Parent

Yesss Steelers. I live for how pissed off the #respecttheflag people are going to be today.

their meltdowns are delicious

they did have 1 dude who stood outside the locker room for the anthem

So is this demonstration going to be an ongoing thing, or is it just happening this week?

This is so fantastic. Did they actually broadcast it? I know there was chatter that they wouldn't.

this was the NFL game played in London at Wembley stadium, so it was broadcast in UK

Watched it in CBS so yep they showed it

I watched it live on cbs

they didnt give a shit when colin was the only one doing it to protest police brutality and etc. but now they do cos of the sunkist face having ass motherfucker. fuck the owners too, they donated to trump. fuck ray lewis crusty murderer ass.

Reply

mfte, except ~sunkist is too kind of a description for that bum.

Sunshit faced

mmhmmm no one cares if a black man suffers or gets punished. people only start caring when it involves white people.

The niners always supported Colin in his protests tho

Parent

What percentage of team owners voted for tr**p



I’m tempted to look up all the owners on open secrets and see who donated to Tr**p’s campaign unless someone already did the work for me



Edited at 2017-09-24 03:35 pm (UTC)

i know of at least 3 that have made statements so far today disavowing him and rex ryan also made a statement against him after rallying for him during the election.

all of them probably

The Jacksonville owner donated to his campaign I'm not here for anyone praising him just because he stood with his team

Shad Khan (the owner of the Jaguars) gave him money. Reply

I'm 99% sure Pittsburgh's coach/owners did not vote for him. They've donated to the Dems in the past and did not donate to the Trump campaign. Reply

Bob Kraft, Jerry Jones, Stan Kroenke, Daniel Snyder, Shahid Khan, Woody Johnson & Bob McNair each gave $1M to Trump. https://t.co/QXSsiYu3X7 — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) September 23, 2017

Reply

Fuck them all Reply

How do these rich fucks give so much money for something so wasteful? Save it for disaster relief or something. Reply

Parent

Kraft has also donated to Obama, he just donates to everyone I think. Reply

Parent

I thought there was a $2700 limit on personal donations? Reply

Parent

i suspect a lot of them did (moreso than the names in tweet below). but i think a lot of people who voted in november with rose colored glasses have realized what a dumpster fire this is.



in terms of team owners, who are mostly white men, if they stay silent or continue to support Mango Mussolini stifling free speech, then drag them to hell.



but if they stand with their players, then i'm willing to say -it's a start. people's minds don't change overnight, or because so and so says "change your mind" but when shit like this happens, and organically minds start shifting, that's exactly what we need. everyone's last straw is different. i know that the team owners are thinking $$$ in their pocket re/their team rosters, but when they're publicly standing with and releasing statements in support of their players, that is potentially at their team's detriment because racist fans (like on aaron rogers IG) will crybaby and swear to never watch again and burn their merchandise and all sorts of other childish tantrums. Reply

