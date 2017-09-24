



i see what you mean about the gordo look btw... i think it's a red herring though. no way they go backwards with that relationship, especially after bringing katie into the fold. that said, i love scoot and kerry's normcore chemistry so i'm happy they're being friendly in scenes again. plus, donna possibly teaming up with the boys and haley to beat rover is giving me a chubby



ontd continues to sleep on one of the best period pieces on tv smh i wanna marry this show. last night gave me all the good vibes, even at the most upsetting moments (donna, please get your shit together, i love you!) gayley and bi mentor joe were everything. i feel like this kind of thing isn't represented often and i wanna see more of it because it feels so good and wholesome.

i keep wondering why is joe so against donna in promo. i don't remember them being at odds, does he even know about donna suggesting to cameron to cut him off in s3 finale? what is happening?

p.s. oh, i rewatched promo, sounds like cameron told him after all. NOOO





Edited at 2017-09-24 03:55 pm (UTC)

to be fair, donna and joe never had the same connection as the other character combos. donna/gordon, donna/cameron, cameron/gordon, cameron/joe, joe/gordon. those are all strong relationships. joe and donna never had that except in one or two episodes of season 1. they've never had an affinity for each other so there being friction isn't hard for me to believe. i think donna is lowkey disdainful towards him, is she not? what donna offered in s3 shouldn't cause an all out argument though, considering what her limited perspective was at the time (i.e. joe causing problems for cameron's marriage -- how was she supposed to know that the guy that sabotaged their work at every turn was actually quite beloved by the two most important people in her life at the time? lmao)



in any case, THEY BETTER WORK IT OUT.

exactly! so i was feverishly trying to find in my memory any connections at all. i think joe was always lowkey supportive of donna.



considering what her limited perspective was at the time



dude. dude! DUDE! i can't believe another favourite show of mine would pull belly on me. stop villainising my faves 2k17. at least donna won't be marooned on skeleton island



all i need from this show is donna/gordo/joe together being great parents to joanie and haley

OMG... she DID GET BELLY'D. WOW. WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW.

ONTD has no taste as usual.

facts only

Wait, what Gordo look? What red herring? Does fibu got a hidden post or something?



By the way, thanks for this post. This is the first time I encountered the word "normcore." 😅 I'd like to think Gordon and Donna has always been friendly post-divorce. The only time they've been antagonistic was during the latter part of Season 3 before the time jump. Reply

no hidden post, but we were talking after the episode and she said something about him giving donna a certain amorous look lmao. i think the finale of season 3 hinted at the possibility of something between them, with the whole "i love your mind" scene before cameron kicked donna out of their clique. gordon seems really happy to be divorced tho, and didn't seem to like the person donna was becoming mid-s3. they confuse me so much.



you're welcome lmao. and i think they have too, but there was a passive aggressive undercurrent (think of all their little snipes to other people about each other/their marriage). i'm glad at the end of the day they can still depend on and comfort each other though.

i think the finale of season 3 hinted at the possibility of something between them, with the whole "i love your mind" scene

The song that Gordon blasted in that scene was "King Of Wishful Thinking" and I thought that's a foreshadowing because of the lyrics.



I don't want to let you see

That you have made a hole in my heart

And now I've got to fool myself

I'll get over you, I know I will

I'll pretend my ship's not sinking

And I'll tell myself I'm over you

Cos I'm the king of wishful thinking



Ugh. I hate this show.



Yep, Gordon seems at peace with his life right now and possibly the only character who's sure of himself.



i'm glad at the end of the day they can still depend on and comfort each other though.

The showrunners said in an interview before S4 aired that Gordon and Donna may have divorced but they will always be married to each other because of the kids and their deep connection with each other will always be there. 😢 Reply

i definitely felt like that song was speaking to so many dynamics in that episode, not least of all donna and gordon (and more overtly, donna and cameron by the end).



the showrunners get it. on any other show, donna and gordon would not have been this interesting or cherished. i've loved seeing every version of their relationship, and how none of it gets thrown out. it all just keeps building and enriching the story.

Wait, what Gordo look?



he sometimes makes a face as if he's a hot shit that's gonna get a girl. you can see it on a still on sneak peek vid. i die from laughter every time, it's perfect

I don't think he made that face with Donna last episode?



But yeah, I get it. I really have to download a VPN so I can watch the promo videos. Damn AMC and its geo-block.

spoilertv.com has them! ( no he doesn't, we were talking in relation to him making that face in sneak peek after their scene in last episode, like, is there a connection? there better not be

Only two more episodes to go. I'm gonna miss this show so much. Reply

4! (or 3=2+2 hour finale) Reply

Really??? Well then!

Lmao Lee's face in that gif is giving me life. Reply

i'm behind by two eps but i'm really not ready for this show to end, best drama on TV idec Reply

Last episode was probably the best of the (last *sobs*) season so far.



So that's Haley's secret. Her emotional breakdown in the season premiere now makes sense. Joe easily figured out Haley and that's why he said "She's a little like me." Joe's reaction when Gordon told him he'd never become a parent was tough to watch. This is the most sympathetic Joe has been in the series.



"All the versions. You’re the same person that you always were. And I love that person." — This line made me emotional. WTF. Scoot and Kerry killed that sccene. Reply

scoot's delivery was so tender and the not-handhold lkalshdjahlskjdhasd i love them

yasss its getting good again. i was fuming at how the show fucked over donna this season so i've been hate-watching it, but she's acting like a human being again and not a cartoon villain so i'm back on board. <3

i just want to rave how great this episode was from start to finish. all the little details. i love how they don't sideline joanie, she consistently has all these powerful moments with donna that make my heart ache and melt at the same time. and i'm convinced she knows about haley and is being protective/supportive big sister every time haley runs out of the room and she goes after her.

and that last scene! i just knew from the first moment that donna is gonna get busted which would lead to gordo bailing her out, a mirror to the pilot episode, for some reason that scene stuck with me through all the years. i caught all the feels. i hate s4 for making me almost forget s2 and slowly loving their new dynamic

i love this comment and agree with every word. on top of that, i wanna give a big shout out to kerry bishe's acting in this episode. she took donna on a whole fucking odyssey and it was a masterclass. get that woman an emmy.

don't get me started on this goddess, she brings so much to donna. i'm sure i would've loved donna regardless but it's just another level with kerry. i'm so bitter this show will never get recognition it deserves. acting, writing, cinematography, directing..... everything is top notch here.

p.s. oh, i also love that moment with gordo trying to slam the door behind him but failing





p.s. oh, i also love that moment with gordo trying to slam the door behind him but failing Reply

lmao i wish there was a way for a gif to express the pure hilarity of that moment. poor guy.

I'm going to miss this show so much. People are going to be mad they slept on it.



I just want all the characters to be happy and well and friends with each other, lol. I truly love them all.



The diner scene was so precious. I know this is from the last episode, but I love that Donna solved Cameron's game and got to the secret levels. I really wish she would have confided in Cameron when she had her sign the papers. Reply

yes! i was screaming at donna 'tell her how you really feel, compliment cam on her game, do something!' but i guess i will have to wait till finale or something for their bff reunion =\



what are your thoughts on possibility of jameron having a baby? Reply

