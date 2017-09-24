Halt and Catch Fire 4x07 'Who Needs a Guy' promo
Joe and Gordon discuss Comet's future; Donna takes a vacation; a new collaborator challenges Cameron; Bos and Diane make a life-altering choice.
How much did the diner scene fill you with sunshine and rainbows?
Sources: 1, 2, 3.
i see what you mean about the gordo look btw... i think it's a red herring though. no way they go backwards with that relationship, especially after bringing katie into the fold. that said, i love scoot and kerry's normcore chemistry so i'm happy they're being friendly in scenes again. plus, donna possibly teaming up with the boys and haley to beat rover is giving me a chubby #alliveeverwanted
ontd continues to sleep on one of the best period pieces on tv smh
p.s. oh, i rewatched promo, sounds like cameron told him after all. NOOO
ontd continues to sleep on one of the best period pieces on tv smh
ikr
Edited at 2017-09-24 03:55 pm (UTC)
in any case, THEY BETTER WORK IT OUT.
considering what her limited perspective was at the time
dude. dude! DUDE! i can't believe another favourite show of mine would pull belly on me. stop villainising my faves 2k17.
at least donna won't be marooned on skeleton island
all i need from this show is donna/gordo/joe together being great parents to joanie and haley
Wait, what Gordo look? What red herring? Does fibu got a hidden post or something?
By the way, thanks for this post. This is the first time I encountered the word "normcore." 😅 I'd like to think Gordon and Donna has always been friendly post-divorce. The only time they've been antagonistic was during the latter part of Season 3 before the time jump.
you're welcome lmao. and i think they have too, but there was a passive aggressive undercurrent (think of all their little snipes to other people about each other/their marriage). i'm glad at the end of the day they can still depend on and comfort each other though.
The song that Gordon blasted in that scene was "King Of Wishful Thinking" and I thought that's a foreshadowing because of the lyrics.
I don't want to let you see
That you have made a hole in my heart
And now I've got to fool myself
I'll get over you, I know I will
I'll pretend my ship's not sinking
And I'll tell myself I'm over you
Cos I'm the king of wishful thinking
Ugh. I hate this show.
Yep, Gordon seems at peace with his life right now and possibly the only character who's sure of himself.
i'm glad at the end of the day they can still depend on and comfort each other though.
The showrunners said in an interview before S4 aired that Gordon and Donna may have divorced but they will always be married to each other because of the kids and their deep connection with each other will always be there. 😢
the showrunners get it. on any other show, donna and gordon would not have been this interesting or cherished. i've loved seeing every version of their relationship, and how none of it gets thrown out. it all just keeps building and enriching the story.
he sometimes makes a face as if he's a hot shit that's gonna get a girl. you can see it on a still on sneak peek vid. i die from laughter every time, it's perfect
But yeah, I get it. I really have to download a VPN so I can watch the promo videos. Damn AMC and its geo-block.
spoilertv.com has them! (http://www.spoilertv.com/2017/09/halt-and-catch-fire-episode-407-who.html) it's a banned source here so i can't try to embed from there
So that's Haley's secret. Her emotional breakdown in the season premiere now makes sense. Joe easily figured out Haley and that's why he said "She's a little like me." Joe's reaction when Gordon told him he'd never become a parent was tough to watch. This is the most sympathetic Joe has been in the series.
"All the versions. You’re the same person that you always were. And I love that person." — This line made me emotional. WTF. Scoot and Kerry killed that sccene.
and that last scene! i just knew from the first moment that donna is gonna get busted which would lead to gordo bailing her out, a mirror to the pilot episode, for some reason that scene stuck with me through all the years. i caught all the feels. i hate s4 for making me almost forget s2 and slowly loving their new dynamic
p.s. oh, i also love that moment with gordo trying to slam the door behind him but failing
I just want all the characters to be happy and well and friends with each other, lol. I truly love them all.
The diner scene was so precious. I know this is from the last episode, but I love that Donna solved Cameron's game and got to the secret levels. I really wish she would have confided in Cameron when she had her sign the papers.
what are your thoughts on possibility of jameron having a baby?