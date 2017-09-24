EUROVISION CONTESTANT FROM MONTENEGRO AUDITIONS FOR X FACTOR AND EVERYONE IS SHOOK!

I bet he will be on the live shows Reply

Thread

Link

He deserved to go through to the Eurovision finals.



So many of the acts this year were really boring ballads Reply

Thread

Link

rylan hew Reply

Thread

Link

Omggggggg no way! Reply

Thread

Link

Out of pure curiosity, do they often use Dragostea Din Tei as background music or they just assumed Montenegro and Moldova are the same thing? Reply

Thread

Link

you know they just assumed it is all the same thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd love to have that pony whenever I go out tbh Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO As soon as I saw his first few moves, I was like, "This has got to be End of Time." He looks just like Mikey Minden from the Search for the Next Pussycat Doll days... Reply

Thread

Link

I was so upset when he didn't make it through to the Eurovision finals. He'll totally make it to the live shows, he's ratings gold. Reply

Thread

Link





it's a no from me it's a no from me Reply

Thread

Link

WTF did I just watch lol. Love Nicole, makes me sad she can only get work doing this crap. Reply

Thread

Link

NOOOOOOO WAAAYYYY Reply

Thread

Link

lol omg



he seems adorable but this was all kinds of terrible Reply

Thread

Link

omg i can't Reply

Thread

Link

I hope he gets far in the competition, I was shattered when he didn't get to finals in eurovision Reply

Thread

Link

im embarassed Reply

Thread

Link

That was terrible. Reply

Thread

Link