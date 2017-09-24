EUROVISION CONTESTANT FROM MONTENEGRO AUDITIONS FOR X FACTOR AND EVERYONE IS SHOOK!
Slavko Kalezic from Montenegro, represented his country at Eurovision and quickly became ONTD's fave, but didn't go through to the finals, Louis Walsh saw him there and asked him to audition for X Factor. Nicole realized that he's the male version of her and was completely into it. He got through, and will possibly go to the finals knowing Louis Walsh.
source
Please accept this, it's a running joke from Eurovision posts <3
So many of the acts this year were really boring ballads
it's a no from me
he seems adorable but this was all kinds of terrible