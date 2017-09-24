Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder apologize for birth control remarks

This is a shitty apology.



They didn't even need to post an apology. They did nothing wrong.



If anything, they could have clarified their inside joke/experience much better to appease their non fans, if that's what they were going for.



Once again, ONTDs irrational hatered is doing the most. Reply

IA, I don't understand why in the hell they apparently owe an apology to anyone for this non-event. Reply

I could never be a celebrity. Seems so exhausting. But I do think these celebs need to keep certain stories to themselves. Reply

ia.



people overreacted but the story was just so stupid and unnecessary. Reply

Yep.



Soooooo much unwarranted overreaction for nothing.



Its when a seemingly unlikeable couple tries to be likeable lol. Reply

Lol good lord, saying nothing is an option Reply

GODSAKE Nikki, Ian stop talking!! Its now just embarrassing. Reply

'if it somehow sheds light on a topic that needs mainstream attention then we are grateful'



I was wondering when we were going to get a 'i'm glad we're having a conversation; it's time'.







While I don't think anything insensitive or abusive was intended in their private life, some shit's gonna be funnier to you than to everyone else. Reply

But what topic is this conversation about? Lol Reply

they're classy. you should all accept their apology bc they didn't even have to do this. Reply

how dare you disgrace a lauren icon with this comment Reply

Link

ian somerhalder? classy? are you okay sis?

LOL Reply

ikr I just keep rereading their comment and I'm speechless Reply

Not before they offer us their first born. Reply

Oh wait i thought you were being sarcastic Reply

Bite me Reply

Can they go back to that whole silent thing they were trying. Reply

Huh. I thought we were fake feministing her, while being without a sense of humour, while hating on babies? Reply

LOL I forgot she said we were disrespecting her baby. Reply

"we are so glad our ignorance and shitty anecdote was able to educate you all on this very serious issue"



lol fuck off Reply

Exactly. The only thing your wise words have taught me is to keep me and my bfs contraception/conception stories private, and that's just common sense. Useless rich wannabe hippies. Reply

lmao ikr!?! I'm annoyed this has made them slightly more relevant... Reply

when will they go away Reply

they both need to just disappear Reply

lol I kinda feel like everyone would have forgotten this by now if they didn't keep bringing it up, and, I think they realize that too. Reply

I'm glad they've gotten a lot of heat for those comments tbh. Reproductive abuse isn't cute. Reply

lol she should've just said this instead of going on that awkward rant Reply

that note





either way

either way Reply

