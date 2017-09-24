Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder apologize for birth control remarks
A note from us... pic.twitter.com/3WNmrGYS7M— Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) 23 septembre 2017
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder released an apology to their fans after their comments on pregnancy and birth control sparked a controversy.
follow up this post and this post
source
Also, anyone else getting an error message when they submit a post? It says “500 internal server error”
Nvm i closed out the tab and tried again and it was fine.
Edited at 2017-09-24 03:20 pm (UTC)
If anything, they could have clarified their inside joke/experience much better to appease their non fans, if that's what they were going for.
Once again, ONTDs irrational hatered is doing the most.
people overreacted but the story was just so stupid and unnecessary.
Soooooo much unwarranted overreaction for nothing.
Its when a seemingly unlikeable couple tries to be likeable lol.
I was wondering when we were going to get a 'i'm glad we're having a conversation; it's time'.
While I don't think anything insensitive or abusive was intended in their private life, some shit's gonna be funnier to you than to everyone else.
lol fuck off
I'm glad they've gotten a lot of heat for those comments tbh. Reproductive abuse isn't cute.
either way
also relevant: