Audrina Partridge files for divorce and restraining order from husband Corey Bohan


Partridge and Bohan married November 2016 (after more than 5 years together) and have 1 daughter, Kirra Max born June 2016. Audrina Partridge has filed for a restraining order against the Australian BMX dirt biker Bohan, alleging emotional abuse.


Partridge shared an Instagram video of her daughter where she thanked her fans for their support, crediting her daughter as the "light of her life" and "number one priority"

Source 1 2
Tagged: ,