Audrina Partridge files for divorce and restraining order from husband Corey Bohan
#AudrinaPatridge files for divorce from #CoreyBohan: pic.twitter.com/ccQeyM1iXO— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 21, 2017
Partridge and Bohan married November 2016 (after more than 5 years together) and have 1 daughter, Kirra Max born June 2016. Audrina Partridge has filed for a restraining order against the Australian BMX dirt biker Bohan, alleging emotional abuse.
Partridge shared an Instagram video of her daughter where she thanked her fans for their support, crediting her daughter as the "light of her life" and "number one priority"
It's quite sad that so many posters here must have terrible relationships with their dads, because I see "yes all men" a lot.
Anyway hope she's doing fine...
Despite the fact that she reads the TelePrompTer with no affect at all
Looks like now she's looking FORWARD... to better days.
In her divorce filing, Audrina cited irreconcilable differences, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with Corey; two days earlier, she sought a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against the BMX dirt bike rider
i hope she's okay.
I feel so bad for but especially her daughter having to witness that. She is still so young so hopefully she won't remember. Anyway men stay being shit ugh
dang, that sounds like a terrible situation.