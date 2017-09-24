Audrina Partridge files for divorce and restraining order from husband Corey Bohan

Why are all men shit Reply

Thread

Link

Came here to ask this ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dunno but ia...ALL of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah. My dad's a sweetheart.



It's quite sad that so many posters here must have terrible relationships with their dads, because I see "yes all men" a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg :/ I hope she’s doing well. Reply

Thread

Link

ceiling eyes Reply

Thread

Link

First 2 words I think when I read her name. LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's awful. I hope she and her daughter are ok. Reply

Thread

Link

good for her. i hope things get better for her. Reply

Thread

Link

Didnt she host a late night lifestyle show on NBC not too long ago or am I confusing her with someone else?



Anyway hope she's doing fine... Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe it was Kristen Cavallari? I know she hosts the red carpet pre-show on E!



Despite the fact that she reads the TelePrompTer with no affect at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1st look! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope things are looking up for her Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooooooooooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She used to have this super late night show and it actually wasn't bad. She's an alright host. Hope she gets away from this guy Reply

Thread

Link

That sucks, I hope she's okay. Reply

Thread

Link

Is this the one who looks up all the time?



Looks like now she's looking FORWARD... to better days. Reply

Thread

Link

yikes at the e online article:



In her divorce filing, Audrina cited irreconcilable differences, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with Corey; two days earlier, she sought a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order against the BMX dirt bike rider



i hope she's okay. Reply

Thread

Link

Is every man an abusive and or cheating pos??? Just wondering. Reply

Thread

Link

vast majority (I am a man) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have never dated or really even been friends with a cheating type, honestly. But yes, I would guess most of them are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so bad for but especially her daughter having to witness that. She is still so young so hopefully she won't remember. Anyway men stay being shit ugh Reply

Thread

Link

Glad she made the choice fast...she is now free so she can be better Reply

Thread

Link