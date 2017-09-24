i love the record so fucking much

and that performance was great. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been trying to replace "I hope you die in a fire" with "I hope your soul is changing" in hopes of becoming less bitter. It's inspiring (& remarkable) to me that she can say that to someone as horrible and criminal as her [alleged] abuser. Reply

Thread

Link

She really is mediocre at best live isn't she Reply

Thread

Link

I like her but damn she really can't sing*, can she? She sings this song in an entirely different key like why did she record this song the way she did if she wasn't gonna be able to sing it live? What's the point?





*she's obviously better than Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, etc Reply

Thread

Link

your asterisk is missing someone from your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't given Kesha's entire album a listen, but Praying still gets me shook Reply

Thread

Link

This song (& Album) are so so good but I hate her looks/styling this era Reply

Thread

Link

I love Rainbow. Spaceship and Let Em Talk are my faves. Reply

Thread

Link