Carly Rae Jepsen broke up with boyfriend (and she don't really care, she's got worse problems...)

While promoting E•MO•TION Side B+ in Japan, Carly Rae Jepsen revealed in an interview that she had broken up with her video director/cinematographer boyfriend. He's the guy who directed her Run Away With Me music video. To get over her heartbreak, Carly escaped to Italy for 3 weeks at the beginning of the summer. Carly is an expert at writing sad breakup anthems such as Your Type and Fever so can we expect to see a couple breakup songs on her next album?



In related news, Carly has revealed in an interview with a Japanese radio station that she has recorded 75 songs for her upcoming album and is now holding listening parties with her closest friends and family to narrow down the best ones. Her next album is expected to be released sometime next year.

