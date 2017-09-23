Carly Rae Jepsen broke up with boyfriend (and she don't really care, she's got worse problems...)
While promoting E•MO•TION Side B+ in Japan, Carly Rae Jepsen revealed in an interview that she had broken up with her video director/cinematographer boyfriend. He's the guy who directed her Run Away With Me music video. To get over her heartbreak, Carly escaped to Italy for 3 weeks at the beginning of the summer. Carly is an expert at writing sad breakup anthems such as Your Type and Fever so can we expect to see a couple breakup songs on her next album?
In related news, Carly has revealed in an interview with a Japanese radio station that she has recorded 75 songs for her upcoming album and is now holding listening parties with her closest friends and family to narrow down the best ones. Her next album is expected to be released sometime next year.
Your Type
Fever
With over 75 songs recorded, we better get a full length album plus a Side B like the last time. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for her new album?
lmao black heart is my 100% least fave on the alum
we can't have another Fever/Cry/Cut to the feeling miss out being in the album
This pop martyr, ready to deliver the heartbreak bops whilst Robyn of Sweden has abandoned us
On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for her new album?
thelimitdoesnotexist.gif
like waking from a long, terrible nightmare; reorienting to the daylight
come thru carly!!