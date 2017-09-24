Celebs react to Trump's comments about Stephen Curry and NFL players taking a knee





Hey, OP, are you a mod? I ask because normally mods tell you if your post is damaged or need editing.

I'm not. Idk what happened but it has been fixed haha.

your embeds are showing up as pure code. you might try to re embed everything below the jesse tyler ferguson tweet.

Lmao why did this approved

Yeah, I'll stand with the guys who take a knee during the anthem...and against the one who got on both knees in front of Putin.#TakeAKnee — Jody DelBrocco (@JodyDelBrocco) September 23, 2017

its confusing that ppl are saying 'stand with' when they're supporting taking a knee. maybe i'm just blonde.

Different meaning of the word stand:



an attitude towards a particular issue.

"the party's tough stand on immigration"

synonyms: attitude, stance, point of view, viewpoint, opinion, way of thinking, outlook, standpoint, posture, position, angle, perspective, approach, slant, thinking, policy, line, thoughts, ideas, sentiments, feelings

"I applaud him for his tough stand on human rights"

Does Trump ever tweet about Jimmy Kimmel or Colbert or the many white celebs that don't like him or does he reserve this bullshit for POC?

He's probably tweeted about their ratings or some stupid shit, but no, he's never told networks to get that son of a bitch off TV. He used to be OTT about Seth Meyers but he ignores him now, at least I think he does.

I remember actually he would also go after John Oliver a bit.

I believe he tweeted about Colbert after he said trump's mouth was putin's cock holster.

Yo, OP, you don't have to re-do your sources. Under the Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweet you have the sources correctly working, just delete everything under it (where the error message starts).



I'm not surprised by anything this man does anymore, which is sad, I should be shocked when a president does something horrible, but it's to be expected from this orange ape. Reply

I hope tons more players take a knee tomorrow.

Several 100 are according to shaun king. some are being discouraged by management tho.

Black athletes taking a stand against social injustice = sons of bitches

KKK, White supremacists, and nazis = fine men



also fuck robert kraft and tom brady for saying nothing. they are the scum of the earth. i hope tom brady fucks up his veneers. Reply

lmao @ his veneers. His square ass mouth must be tired of having to work around those things. Kraft and Brady are pieces of shit. Whenever I'm watching ESPN and someone mentions how classy or great Kraft is I want to vomit.

He looks like a ventriloquist dummy. Robert Kraft is also a piece of shit. I hate that whole team so much.

Not a huge fan of Chelsea Handler but her tweet about canceling plans is cracking me up.



Diddy's tweet is so telling. How the fuck did we get here as a country? Reply

She's been pretty political on her Netflix show and takes a lot of jabs at Trump, but she also has politicians on and asks questions from a standpoint of someone who wants to be more engaged but doesn't always know where to start. She's worth watching imo, but I get that she's not for everybody. She's been pretty savage towards him at times:





omg chelseas second tweet LMAO

Trump going after private citizens should scare everyone. He's such an insecure POS. And he only ever goes after POC...what a surprise. I know all he did was encourage more athletes to speak out. ty Trump!



btw protests aren't meant to coddle you. Progress was rarely ever made by making people feel comfortable. These same MAGA chud dipshits will quote MLK and praise Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith, etc without realizing the irony and hypocrisy.



Trump going after private citizens should scare everyone. He's such an insecure POS. And he only ever goes after POC...what a surprise. I know all he did was encourage more athletes to speak out. ty Trump!

btw protests aren't meant to coddle you. Progress was rarely ever made by making people feel comfortable. These same MAGA chud dipshits will quote MLK and praise Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith, etc without realizing the irony and hypocrisy.

Honestly I do not know a MAGA supporter who is also a fan of Muhammad Ali or MLK.

Racists quote MLK all the time or say shit like "MLK would do ___" and "MLK would never approve of ___" You've been living under a rock if you've missed white people misinterpreting MLK to push their own narrative.



When Ali died lots of racist assholes praised him. Lots of GOP politicians did too. You can even Google Trump with Ali.



But ~honestly~ Reply

US Soccer banning players from kneeling - and punishing Rapinoe by not inviting her to camps - is gross and I hope they face more backlash for it. It's been a while since they implemented the policy, but hopefully the spotlight will get them dragged. Also, there's so many Trump supporters on the mens team, I'm glad they're fucking failures and can't win shit.

Who are the others besides cameron?

Hey wait a minute....... pic.twitter.com/IErHCVVMhg — Kneel Armstrong (@CrookedIntriago) September 23, 2017

I really can't with this hypocritical moron

I really can't with this hypocritical moron Reply

He is supernaturally ugly, my God.

U BUM is iconic

I need it on a red hat

lol ikr, it has me rolling

its so funny and idek why lmao

bc it was so blunt of him lollll

I need this on EVERYTHING

yes lol

everyone in the US needs to protest rn, we should all rally through the streets until the bastard is removed

