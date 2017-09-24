demi

Celebs react to Trump's comments about Stephen Curry and NFL players taking a knee




-Trump recently called players who take a knee during the anthem "sons of bitches" and urged the NFL owners fire them
-Proceeded to uninvite the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House after Steph Curry said he didn't want to go
-Many celebs have been speaking out after 45's comments








































































































