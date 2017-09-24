Celebs react to Trump's comments about Stephen Curry and NFL players taking a knee
Stevie Wonder takes a knee during the #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/H9xPTbJ1gV— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) September 24, 2017
-Trump recently called players who take a knee during the anthem "sons of bitches" and urged the NFL owners fire them
-Proceeded to uninvite the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House after Steph Curry said he didn't want to go
-Many celebs have been speaking out after 45's comments
Silence in the face of adversity and oppression is to agree with the BS. LET THEM KNOW! https://t.co/tXMwKLKtds— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 24, 2017
Perhaps it's not a great honor while your stench is there. https://t.co/sgX8Mv54DS— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017
The White House is again urging the firing of people who exercise free speech to fight for equality and justice. Shameful.— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017
Message!— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 23, 2017
No time like the present.@diddy pic.twitter.com/XZudO6sKAN
THE LINE HAS BEEN CROSSED!!!! Time to show them #blackexcellence LETS GO! #teamlove REPRESENT REPRESENT! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/KM3wA098se— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 23, 2017
I just want to send some blessings and support to all the players in the NFL... You have a chance to do something really great tomorrow. ✊🏿— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 23, 2017
If you do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped.— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 23, 2017
Do the math, stick together, stand up for each other, ride with each other. Believe me, we’re all we got.— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 23, 2017
It has nothing to do with football or business. Ya’ll are our stars, you represent us. Ya’ll are our strong heros..show that strength please— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 23, 2017
What he said.— T.I. (@Tip) September 24, 2017
✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽#USorELSE pic.twitter.com/D8WrM0gtfW
U bum 😂 https://t.co/PU1WuB9lqs— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017
Historically, taking on Steph Curry or Lebron separately has resulted in failure. Taking on them together? Well that's just stupid.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 23, 2017
"How do we handle impending threat of nuclear war with North Korea?"— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 23, 2017
"By getting these athletes to stand up!!!"
You are a tantrum throwing child. https://t.co/CfU7l8OZtg— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 23, 2017
'Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it. https://t.co/rmKataLLQX— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2017
HE WAS NEVER GOING IDIOT! PUERTO RICO IS WITHOUT POWER!! PUERTO RICO IS APART OF THE US. YOU DO KNOW THAT RIGHT?!! https://t.co/tDWVGfi5W9— Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) September 23, 2017
He's not declaring war on NFL and NBA. Owners are his donors. He's declaring way against black people with opinions. https://t.co/lnEIKs1e9I— Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2017
Donald Embarrassment-to-us-all Trump called an American citizen exercising his right to free… https://t.co/79zZyvTL4J— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) September 23, 2017
🙄Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!! https://t.co/HL5cvwbGtQ— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 23, 2017
No fuck that keep the main headline: President of US Challenges Black Athletes Freedom of Speech amidst World's End— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 23, 2017
https://t.co/X8mfekvQ2w
Real. Nigga Shit 👊🏾. F. D. T. 😡😡🇺🇸 https://t.co/8KDGp6xo71 pic.twitter.com/gX2DesfvEM— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 23, 2017
You disrespect our flag every time you open your mouth. You don't deserve to even talk about the flag. https://t.co/Z1xJwq4zhb— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 23, 2017
I'd like to see you try and kick a ball you fat fuck. https://t.co/gkwXuV7LRV— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 23, 2017
That amazing feeling when someone you didn't want to hangout with cancels plans first. https://t.co/4xFXYlQt1Y— Chelsea (@Chelseashow) September 23, 2017
Somebody's got their laid back weekend vibe working! https://t.co/UJwSevlhVj— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) September 23, 2017
Imagine how many hours you have to work just to be average in the NFL versus how few you need to be terrible at President. https://t.co/otOfFByWDC— Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) September 23, 2017
If someone wants the privilege of being the President, they should not be the worst person ever. https://t.co/0D5nJBxqw4— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 23, 2017
Now I have to watch sports tomorrow. 🙄🏈— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 23, 2017
Get that son of a bitch off the field. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/kGyiStaOYl— Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) September 23, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump is deflecting the conversation away from his awful comments by making a different awful comment. https://t.co/CgoqvykxFK— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 24, 2017
#TakeAKnee https://t.co/7tqVmhhR8B— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 24, 2017
It's an honor when the president is honorable. https://t.co/sWwbKxCK8X— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) September 23, 2017
When people tell me to "stick to acting" it only encourages me to be more invested in our political climate.— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) September 23, 2017
But he's mad when players #TakeAKnee in protest of racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/2XiPU1eJQ5— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) September 23, 2017
I'm not surprised by anything this man does anymore, which is sad, I should be shocked when a president does something horrible, but it's to be expected from this orange ape.
KKK, White supremacists, and nazis = fine men
also fuck robert kraft and tom brady for saying nothing. they are the scum of the earth. i hope tom brady fucks up his veneers.
Diddy's tweet is so telling. How the fuck did we get here as a country?
Trump going after private citizens should scare everyone. He's such an insecure POS. And he only ever goes after POC...what a surprise. I know all he did was encourage more athletes to speak out. ty Trump!
btw protests aren't meant to coddle you. Progress was rarely ever made by making people feel comfortable. These same MAGA chud dipshits will quote MLK and praise Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith, etc without realizing the irony and hypocrisy.
When Ali died lots of racist assholes praised him. Lots of GOP politicians did too. You can even Google Trump with Ali.
But ~honestly~