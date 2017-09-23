Lena Dunham on Lady Gaga's Netflix Documentary Five Foot Two

I'm watching it now and I love it. I am not a stan but this really did it for me. This girl has heart. Also I found Foo Fighters Doc on Netflix, how did I know know they show music docs? Reply

watched it tonight and absolutely loved it and her. cried multiple times. the moment with her grandmother is so beautiful. she has an unmatched work ethic but also integrity. she is true to herself and true to the art. she included the negative tone and reviews surrounding 'perfect illusion'. she isnt trying to be perfect. shes aware of how her previous actions and wardrobes damned her in a way. when she said "I never felt comfortable enough to sing and just be this way," Gaga said, referring to her current, stripped-down Joanne era "To just sing and wear my hair back. I never felt pretty enough or smart enough or a good enough musician." I was so floored. Just



WOW

I liked the two parts when she was commanding her team on what she needed + She was real when she mentioned how fortunate she was to have treatment and thinking how other people don't have that privilege

yeah that was a rad juxtaposition that seemed to hit her really hard. she went from feeling overwhelmed with grief and 'what would i do?' to actually being embarrassed of her privilege. sorry but how many other millionaire pop stars (or even us peasants w/ somewhat decent health insurance) would have that reaction?

I'm glad she's kept in check in these aspects of life tbh! and Joanne pretty much was all about that

also her take on 'bad romance' at the piano left me floored. her voice is so fucking phenomenal, and the ways in which she uses it...

her Grandma saying "she had a lot of talent, but she didn't have enough time" about Joanne (her daughter) had me ugly crying

I really liked her documentary. It made me cry.

I liked it but I wasn't blown away by it. I'd give it a solid 3/5 though. Loved the live version of Bad Romance she performed for Tony Bennet.

I love her and seeing her perform live last month is something I'll never forget <3

The doc was absolutely phenomenal and it's great that a lot of people will be able to see a side of Gaga that her fans have known for so long. besides the scene with her grandma, I was so moved by the scene where she was detailing how each of the milestone events in her career have been followed with the loss of a major relationship and how she feels like she can't have it all because of that, so incredibly heartbreaking.

I watched it last night, it was akward how she mentioned Madonna tbh, like it came up in such a random conversation, she must have been stoned when she talked about it, I liked the rest of the doc but parts of it I had to forward through bc I just can't watch ppl struggle anymore, I get too affected by it.

I didn't watch the whole thing, as I'm not really a fan, but, as someone who has fibro, that scene where she was having a flare was so god damn real.

Anyone who still thinks she's faking can get bent, tbh.



Anyone who still thinks she's faking can get bent, tbh. Reply

After watch this doc I found Papa Joe is attractive . sorry not sorry



The Girl who called Lady Gaga mommy was so creepy . Reply

It was a mess.Her grandma didn't gave a fuck about the song.lol

"This film is one of the most revealing acts of feminine rebellion you will ever witness."



I highly doubt that.



ETA: But this part is super fucking gross: "But just as Gaga lives with chronic pain and chronic inspiration, so do we all."



No... we don't?



maybe she just meant we all experience pain, doesn't have to be physical

How are both of them still relevant?

I just need Lena to go away is all.

What are her thoughts on [alleged] Taylor Swatiskift? 😁

"an idiotic uninformed navel-gazing whiner"

I mean...is this not accurate Reply

Lena is textbook "white feminism" yes? Someone let me know.



Either way, I find her obnoxious and annoying as fuck.



The documentary, and I say this as a GaGa stan, was heavy handed as hell. I went from crying to annoyed right quick. She is not well mentally either and I was uncomfortable by the end. Reply

i would say she's more pseudo-intellectual, narcissistic, and borderline psychopathic feminism tbh

Lol whoa! But if the shoe fits...

Watched and cried like 6 times



We are not worthy of her artistry and there is not another person in the industry with her talent Reply

