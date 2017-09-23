Lena Dunham on Lady Gaga's Netflix Documentary Five Foot Two
Lena Dunham comments on Lady Gaga’s #GagaFiveFootTwo documentary. pic.twitter.com/XjbMLIpmlT— Lady Gaga Media (@GagaMediaDotNet) September 23, 2017
"Nearly impossible to express the gift that is Gaga: Five Foot Two. This film is one of the most revealing acts of feminine rebellion you will ever witness. We will all see ourselves in it. I sure did. I may not be doing the super bowl halftime show for expectant fans but I know what both triumph and damnation feels like. As a woman in the public eye, I am labeled a brave voice one moment and an idiotic uninformed navel-gazing whiner the next. There are things I've been called that I won't name here because they hurt my heart and body they don't deserve my response. But just as Gaga lives with chronic pain and chronic inspiration, so do we all. She rejects labels and we can too. She understands that we are all works in progress, learning to love ourselves and to fight for each other. The bravest thing we can do right now, for ourselves and for this country, is to exist authentically and without apology. So someones says I'm a fat faux feminist dog abandoner? No: I reject that. I say I'm a warrior woman who has lived through and with mental illness, assault, chronic pain, public criticism and still I've fought every day to tell stories and make jokes. So please, reject the narratives imposed on you and choose your own adventure. Thank you Gaga (and director Chris Moukarbel) for giving us permission to change our narratives. I might not be flawless, but you know I gotta diamond heart."
[You expect me to read? I come for the pictures.] in regards to the name calling faux feminism and dog abandoning comments about herself + more.
ONTD, have you watched Five Foot Two? Don't lie to me or I'll be like...
Source
WOW
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
This fugly fraud can fuck off.
Anyone who still thinks she's faking can get bent, tbh.
The Girl who called Lady Gaga mommy was so creepy .
I highly doubt that.
ETA: But this part is super fucking gross: "But just as Gaga lives with chronic pain and chronic inspiration, so do we all."
No... we don't?
Edited at 2017-09-24 07:56 am (UTC)
I mean...is this not accurate
Either way, I find her obnoxious and annoying as fuck.
The documentary, and I say this as a GaGa stan, was heavy handed as hell. I went from crying to annoyed right quick. She is not well mentally either and I was uncomfortable by the end.
We are not worthy of her artistry and there is not another person in the industry with her talent