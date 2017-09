thanks for the heads up, op! I've been meaning to check out more of her music because Spotify recommended this to me a while back and I love it

You must! She's consistent, but not boring at all. Great lyrics, awesome stage presence.

brb going to listen to this while walking alone in the woods at dusk wearing a long black dress and jewelry made from animal bones. something something while the chilly autumn night air pierces my soul.



but no really i didn't know she was releasing anything new that's cool.

None of the songs really grabbed me on first listen so I'm hoping I get a better feel for the album with some more plays.

a lot of the songs sound similar to me, but i reaaaaally love 'offering', it sends me to another dimension. but as i understand from yt comments, it's considered her weakest song haha

Always listen to 'After the Fall' whenever I'm ~in the mood~, actually adore that song

