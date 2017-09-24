Women are spending thousands to get the 'Ivanka Trump' look
Find out how much it costs for these women to get plastic surgery to look like #IvankaTrump: https://t.co/XhkzeUYBpB— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 21, 2017
- Plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe has received requests from 50 NYC women to get the "Ivanka" look which is “widened cheekbones, a slender nose and large eyes”
- What's the appeal of Ivanka? Rowe explains: Maybe they just like the look, but also that [Ivanka’s] a powerful woman, self-confident, part of the first family. Do they want to be her? Yes, deep down, maybe
- Patients can opt for either the full "Ivanka" (cheek implants and rhinoplasty that can cost between $30,000 and $40,000) or go for a non-invasive look (temporary fillers and Botox that can be between $2,500-$4,500)
source
With all the money and all the work she's had done, you'd think that would've been a priority.
For some reason I remember that photo SUPER well and when everybody started going on abt how pretty she is I was like wut
There has been quite the transformation
Edited at 2017-09-24 08:35 am (UTC)
my nose job was literally the best decision i've ever made but the reality is that I wish I lived in a world that didn't make me feel ugly and inferior just bc i had a weird nose. i had to either force myself to love my nose or hate the way i looked for the rest of my life, talk about great ~choices
I rarely hear men complain about their bodies & looks etc 😒 & they def need it
the trump dudes are a fine example, all of them look disgusting.
I can't imagine being naturally beautiful, with actually nice bone structure and a chin, and wanting to look like that.
It's too pinched for my liking.
But if i was getting a whole new face Vanks is about the last person I'd wanna look like but, then, busted white chick ain't my style
Edited at 2017-09-24 06:09 am (UTC)
Also, why someone would want to look like this pathetic vapid shell of a human being is beyond me.
She's ugly