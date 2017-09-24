Women are spending thousands to get the 'Ivanka Trump' look

This is what happens when you have more money than sense. Reply

Thread

Link

do they want the weak chin too? Reply

Thread

Link

lol it's part of the "look"! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? The weak chin/overbite combo is so hot rn! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought this too. My chin ain't shit. If I had money and were into getting work done, that's what I would be doing. Not trying to look like Ivanka.



With all the money and all the work she's had done, you'd think that would've been a priority. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





what's funny is that I think she actually has had that weakass chin already augmented, she had the Tiffany chin before: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how much Ivanka Trump spent to get the “Ivanka Trump look.” Everyone knows she had the familial “wet sewer rat” look pre-extensive surgery. Reply

Thread

Link

Holy crap, I just googled. I've only known her to look this way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read a story about her aaaages ago, more than a decade ago. There was a photo of her in her office. All the books on the shelf were diet or self help books. I remember finding her kind of awkward looking and thinking it must suck to have a beautiful mom and fug dad and favour your dad.



For some reason I remember that photo SUPER well and when everybody started going on abt how pretty she is I was like wut

There has been quite the transformation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She spent Zero dollars. Her evil daddy paid at least a million to make her look attractive enough for his wet dreams Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Srsly, she had a bunch of bad plastic surgery to start with. She doesn't look good, especially in that picture above. Her cheek implants combined with a bad nose job make her nose look too small for her face. I find her mouth particularly unattractive. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn, i just googled. she definitely had work done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-09-24 08:35 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really hate how normal plastic surgery is in this society. The fact that women get it at a disproportionate rate to men is sad. Reply

Thread

Link

IA. Nobody ever seems to question WHY you want to change parts of your body so badly. It's all "Do whatever makes you happy!!111!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, it really is sad...but if you bring this up people just get angry and defensive and go on and on about ~choice~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooo it's just about power. Deep down I want to look like Angela Merkel because I want her power lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's no different than when people claim they spend hours putting make up on just bc it's omg so fun!



my nose job was literally the best decision i've ever made but the reality is that I wish I lived in a world that didn't make me feel ugly and inferior just bc i had a weird nose. i had to either force myself to love my nose or hate the way i looked for the rest of my life, talk about great ~choices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same i hate it so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm on this team too but wait for someone to come at you with the story of their third cousin's breast augmentation after a medically necessary mastectomy as justification for nipping and tucking ur way into full kylie jenner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte

I rarely hear men complain about their bodies & looks etc 😒 & they def need it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

especially when men desperately need it more than women.



the trump dudes are a fine example, all of them look disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Ugly white women" you mean?

I can't imagine being naturally beautiful, with actually nice bone structure and a chin, and wanting to look like that. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO the gif is amazing Reply

Thread

Link

It's too pinched for my liking. Reply

Thread

Link

They wanna look like that? Well. It's their faces and lives, so...more power and God speed.



But if i was getting a whole new face Vanks is about the last person I'd wanna look like but, then, busted white chick ain't my style



Edited at 2017-09-24 06:09 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I just see her father's jowls. There was one photo from the inauguration that was particularly tragic.

Also, why someone would want to look like this pathetic vapid shell of a human being is beyond me. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure Ivanka spent thousands of dollars to look like Ivanka too Reply

Thread

Link

Omg the gif lol



She's ugly Reply

Thread

Link

I saw a Ivanka on Dr. Oz and I don't know man it was just WILD. I mean I guess I didn't know what I expected her to say...I got exactly the kind of fake answers one would come to expect but it was just cringeworthy. It was as if I was in another world or something...her trying to make jokes about taking Donald Trumps Twitter away and disagreeing with a tweet or two. You know just one or two...not most. Complicit indeed. Reply

Thread

Link





even Ivanka Trump doesn't want to look like Ivanka Trump, she's doing her best to escape the ugly Trump genes, why would anyone want to purposely look like an experiment in running from a genetic curse? Reply

Thread

Link

Shes not naturally blond?????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No she is or atleast I've seen pics of her younger w dirty blonde hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this fraud Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually think her nose is a little too small now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First pic looks a little like Heather Matarazzo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the genes are so strong. ALL THREE of her children look exactly like him too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link