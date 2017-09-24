Javy Baez 46

Women are spending thousands to get the 'Ivanka Trump' look



- Plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe has received requests from 50 NYC women to get the "Ivanka" look which is “widened cheekbones, a slender nose and large eyes”
- What's the appeal of Ivanka? Rowe explains: Maybe they just like the look, but also that [Ivanka’s] a powerful woman, self-confident, part of the first family. Do they want to be her? Yes, deep down, maybe
- Patients can opt for either the full "Ivanka" (cheek implants and rhinoplasty that can cost between $30,000 and $40,000) or go for a non-invasive look (temporary fillers and Botox that can be between $2,500-$4,500)

