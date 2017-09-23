she shouldnt be coming for anyone's vocals



right not after that beige disaster justin bieber cover Reply

She didn't. Reply

Halsey Drags Andrew Taggart's [of The Chainsmokers] Off-key Bro-vocals



forgive me for reading the title of this post Reply

lol mte Reply

mte lmao Reply

Love the gif though.



She's friends with the Chainsmokers so she probably didn't mean anything by this

Love the gif though.

nah, one of them called her a bald bitch last year and she unfollowed them on sm...they definitely ain't cool, lol Reply

What the?? This seems so crazy to me like Hollywood really is like highschool. Reply

I mean at least she can sing on key. But I try not to stan mediocrity. It’s my only motto. Reply

ugh she's hot af in that clip sorry



minus the stupid pants Reply

It didn't really sound like she was saying anything about his vocals and she certainly shouldn't be considering her vocals. It sounds like she was saying her part of the song is the better part because she sings it I guess. Reply

never forget

lmao wasn't this when they were feuding with gaga too



hope it ended their career Reply

I honestly thought that terrible Billboard or Rolling Stone article was going to end their careers and yet they're still around lol Reply

Yeah, Halsey stuck up for Gaga and that's why he wrote that. Reply

I died at how he tried to say this was photoshopped, and people came out with proof that it was a real tweet. Then he said he was hacked LOLOL BOY WTF. Reply

Why did they come for her like that? Reply

this is a reach Reply

Also I would totally have Drew's babies. I'm a man but I'd be willing to pop a baby out of my rectum for that man. He's so beautiful.



Edited at 2017-09-24 03:40 am (UTC)

A face only a mother could love.



And he's only gonna get uglier as he ages. Reply

lmfao A+ comment

i agree Reply

haha Reply

Omg Reply

a man. a daddy. yes

I... I didn't think it was possible to have worse taste in men than Superboy but here we are. Reply

aw this comment is so sweet Reply

bitch is u blind Reply

There really is someone out there for everyone. Live your truth! Reply

ia he's really cute Reply

Loved seeing her today. This part was hilarious and it did sound like shade tbh. Reply

love yourself first sis. Reply

lmfao, please narrate my life Reply

That Fergie .gif is pretty funny when you consider that she doesn't know how charts work and thought she had a #1 album, lmao. Reply

"she said to DOZENS of fans" i see what you did there Reply

legit came in to comment on that. lololol Reply

damn how did she not get invited to the main stage Reply

She's on the same level as most of the other artists who didn't make the main stage although it's not like the main stage people are that great either. For some reason Niall is playing both. Reply

People keep telling me she's super popular and is going on some massive tour but I just don't get it. How? When? Why? Where are all these fans? I never hear anyone ever mention her. Reply

charli is her opening act... CHARLI. Reply

Both parts, 100% of the song is garbage. She must be on drugs or something. Reply

What the hell are those pants Reply

when i found out that a chainsmoker was 32 years old i was...shocked. i assumed they were freshly graduated college bros that escaped the frat basement to plague our airwaves. Reply

They totally have that "elderly millennial" vibe so I believe it. Reply

Elderly millenial 😂😂😂 Reply

32??? i never would've guessed. Reply

no way lol, they reek of 30 year olds trying desperately to cling on to "youth" Reply

