Halsey Drags Andrew Taggart's [of The Chainsmokers] Off-key Bro-vocals
uh oh…did #Halsey just throw some shade during her performance of #Closer 👀 watch the video ⬇️ you decide! #iHeartVillage pic.twitter.com/kGLBs63966— Z100 New York (@Z100NewYork) September 24, 2017
Halsey may not have been invited to the main stage this year but she was invited to perform during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday afternoon. She took this opportunity to drag vocally challenged duet partner Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. She said to the dozens of fans before going into "Closer": "I'm gonna skip right to my part though ok. 'Cause my part is the better part anyways."
ONTD, are you stanning Ashley Nicolette Frangipane for the day?
