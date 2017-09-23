Janken

Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K Brown, and Josh Gad Answer Questions as Promo for "Marshall"




The three sat down and answered questions that had been tweeted at IMDB's account. They were pretty basic questions, but these guys are charming

Marshall, a biopic about Thurgood Marshall long before he became a Justice of the Supreme Court, comes out Oct 13














And here's a throwback to when they sang Boyz II Men while filming last year

