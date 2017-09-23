Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K Brown, and Josh Gad Answer Questions as Promo for "Marshall"
#IMDbaskMarshall thanks for sending questions everyone! @marshallmovie is in theaters October 13th! #marshallmovie pic.twitter.com/YQKGe42SxE— IMDb (@IMDb) September 23, 2017
The three sat down and answered questions that had been tweeted at IMDB's account. They were pretty basic questions, but these guys are charming
Marshall, a biopic about Thurgood Marshall long before he became a Justice of the Supreme Court, comes out Oct 13
.@jordykaikai #IMDbaskMarshall pic.twitter.com/88OnX47QLd— IMDb (@IMDb) September 23, 2017
.@justeeks #IMDbaskMarshall pic.twitter.com/fagtZrfFr8— IMDb (@IMDb) September 23, 2017
.@linzzmorgun #IMDbaskMarshall pic.twitter.com/SFhdTlwuYk— IMDb (@IMDb) September 23, 2017
.@richiekaspbrck #IMDbaskMarshall pic.twitter.com/9NCInSZmeW— IMDb (@IMDb) September 23, 2017
And here's a throwback to when they sang Boyz II Men while filming last year
Also, I'm excited about this movie.