S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Is Selling His Old Merchandise!

There ain't no party like an S Club party.

~Gonna show you how~

RIP Hot Paul. He was always my fave.

Omg S club.... :')

this song set the dance floor on fire at every primary school disco I went too lol

ahahah

what a dumb song lol

this song was a jam and produced by the same production team behind Rihanna's biggest hits!!

not really surprising... he never seemed into s club

it's not like they can get back together and he can make money on the reunion tour 😂



Edited at 2017-09-24 02:37 am (UTC)

They've actually been doing reunion tours for last few yearsa actually.

They were great. I used to love their TV show lmao.



Edited at 2017-09-24 02:40 am (UTC)

me too lol

The first group I stanned for!

The band disbanded n 2003, but continue to have a loyal following



The mind boggles

They had a comeback tour a couple years back! I was excited for it lol.

I had the mega hots for Paul. not so much these days. 😬

Shout out to s club for teaching me the word "individuality" in 2nd grade, resulting in my teacher being impressed with my ~vocabulary~

He couldve at least tried to set the starting price for the certification plaques for £500 each lol

How much were they sold for?

Them, Steps and A-Teens were my shit.

Bouncing OFF the ceiling. IN SIDE OUT!



Edited at 2017-09-24 06:05 am (UTC)

oh my god. i STILL listen to A*Teens!!! I LOVE THEM!!!!

Ateens are the greatest idgaf.



i was a huge abba fan so i hated a teens lol

yaass







The best part of the video is at 2.40 when its split screen,but then they push the bars down and they're actually next to eachother and do that killer choreography!

i saw that this week, someone leaked nudes from the blonde guy from Ateens.

I bought their first album, but they were cringe tbh

damn did he remove it? I've lowkey been looking at trying to find episodes of their show online to buy haha

