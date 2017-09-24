jess

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Is Selling His Old Merchandise!




- Items include BRIT Awards, platinum discs, dolls, clothing items, videos and signed posters.
- Fans are not happy about it, saying its 'not very nice to see'.
- Most of the items seemed to have sold, but a few are still available here.




ONTD, are you strapped for cash?

source
Tagged: , , , ,