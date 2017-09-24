S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Is Selling His Old Merchandise!
Fans aren't happy S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole is flogging band merchandise and BRIT Awards on eBay. https://t.co/ZdejFZwnbo pic.twitter.com/9e4BG7VvLL— Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) September 22, 2017
- Items include BRIT Awards, platinum discs, dolls, clothing items, videos and signed posters.
- Fans are not happy about it, saying its 'not very nice to see'.
- Most of the items seemed to have sold, but a few are still available here.
ONTD, are you strapped for cash?
source
S Cluuuuuuub
this song set the dance floor on fire at every primary school disco I went too lol
Edited at 2017-09-24 02:37 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-24 02:40 am (UTC)
The mind boggles
I had the mega hots for Paul. not so much these days. 😬
Edited at 2017-09-24 06:05 am (UTC)
The best part of the video is at 2.40 when its split screen,but then they push the bars down and they're actually next to eachother and do that killer choreography!