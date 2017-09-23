September 23rd, 2017, 09:14 pm shittysoup Jay-Z Performs Numb/Encore In Tribute To Chester Bennington -Jay-Z was on BBC's Live Lounge where he performed his mash-up track with Linkin Park, "Numb/Encore". Favourite Mash-ups, ONTD?Source: BBC YouTube 1 Tagged: black celebrities, jay-z, linkin park, live performance, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7272 comments Add comment
I love the Ellie Goulding mash up!
The original song is upbeat, so i like how this mashup works at a slower tempo.
and i used to listen to this mashup a lot back in the day.
It's because their first album came out around the time of limp bizkit and such they got saddled with a 'nu metal' label that wasn't accurate and doesn't reflect most of their music/talent
But this reminds me of an article I read a while ago that was basically saying that Jay Z had no interest in doing this album and it was really just Mike Shinoda's passion. The article was really condescending toward Linkin Park. It was weird, like why would Jay waste his time then? Anyway, I'm glad that some people here liked the album, it was such an interesting idea.
I do remember feeling sorry for Mike Shinoda afterwards though lol. The article kept emphasizing how disappointed he looked.