



I love the Ellie Goulding mash up!

My actual all-time favourite is a mash up of Air and Queens of the Stone Age that I saved years ago. I can't find a video of it now to share. So instead, my second favourite:



Reply

Can’t pull up the video rn but my all time fav is the mashup of Call Me Maybe and My Neck, My Back. It’s such a fucking bop tbh. I think it’s called All You Ladies Call Me Maybe Like That. Reply

ooh, this is nice. It's cool hearing the vocals for an upbeat dance song set to something slower Reply

The original song is upbeat, so i like how this mashup works at a slower tempo.







and i used to listen to this mashup a lot back in the day.



Edited at 2017-09-24 08:02 am (UTC)

You should've post the interview. He talks about Chester (and Blue's verse on his album). Reply

I was going to but it's like 20 minutes long and I thought the mods would make me add bullet points and there's just no way I'm going to sit through Jay-Z talking for 20 minutes so...feel free to post it in the comments.



Edited at 2017-09-24 02:50 am (UTC)

lmaooooo Reply

I thought it was too cute when he said he had no idea what Blue was saying on her verse. Reply

where can I find the interview? Thanks Reply

When I first heard this... I was skeptical of how the two would work together but fuck, it's actually a pretty good jam. Reply

yesssssssssssssss Reply

One of my all time favourites! Reply

Wish I could still listen to LP without bawling my eyes out. Reply

The deejays of my local rock radio station is talking about having a tribute concert dedicated to Chris Cornell and Chester with the proceeds going to a charity that helps people with depression and other mental health issues and when I saw the status, I replied "YES! Do it" but inwardly thinking "Geez I wish you have a lot of kleenexes for this thing" Reply

So good! I can't believe I've never heard this one before! Reply

I love this! I love when a mashup not only sounds great but actually makes sense! Reply

this BOP! Reply

One of my favorite songs on a really good album. Reply

I actually really loved the Collision Course album. It was a nice surprise to have LP and Jay-Z make good songs together. Reply

man this brings me back to how big collision course was it was legit like two of the biggest names back then colliding and my teenage self freaked out ugh this made me a little emotional Reply

I had no idea linkin park was so highly regarded. I always thought they were just a step up from Nickleback Reply

i guess we'll see when ol' chad dies. Reply

that's going to be a ride Reply

um no. Reply

same tbh Reply

hdu Reply

Nooo nickel back wishes



It's because their first album came out around the time of limp bizkit and such they got saddled with a 'nu metal' label that wasn't accurate and doesn't reflect most of their music/talent Reply

Smh Reply

This was nice, I really appreciate that he did this.



But this reminds me of an article I read a while ago that was basically saying that Jay Z had no interest in doing this album and it was really just Mike Shinoda's passion. The article was really condescending toward Linkin Park. It was weird, like why would Jay waste his time then? Anyway, I'm glad that some people here liked the album, it was such an interesting idea. Reply

I mean there's a whole DVD of the making of that album. He was very involved in the process, learned all their names before meeting them, seemed into the idea and put effort into re-recording the vocals. Maybe he was hesitant to the idea at first, which I can understand, but it seems like he was into the idea once he realized what they were trying to do. Reply

Yeah, it was referencing some bts footage. They were saying he looked disinterested or smth lol idk. But it's good to know he was involved. It would suck for a collab to be one-sided. Reply

lol Was it the AV Club article? Yeah, they did make it seem like Jay Z was only in it for the money, which I thought was weird. He wasn't strapped for cash or anything, was he? He's Jay Z.

I do remember feeling sorry for Mike Shinoda afterwards though lol. The article kept emphasizing how disappointed he looked. Reply

Fml. I still cannot deal. Judge away. Reply

