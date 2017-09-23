New Mom Cheryl Tweedy Cole Fernandez Versini Payne Talks Beauty

top beauty tip is wear sunscreen tbh Reply

SPF and water are essential imo Reply

i mean water is kinda essential regardless of how you wanna look Reply

Truth. I use SPF 50 even in the winter. Don't forget your neck! Reply

it's so hard to find one without silicones where I live & that shit breaks me out like nothing else Reply

I just stay indoors all of the time and only go out at night. Reply

My favorite beauty tip is streaming Go To Work on Spotify before applying anything. Reply

nope Reply

lmao



so awkward Reply

this child predator she's TRASH! Reply

I'm glad Nadine isn't a CHILD PREDATOR! Reply

i'm simultaneously grossed out and laughing at this Reply

will never not be yikes Reply

Can I use this post to talk about Riri’s new palettes and lippies? I knew she was gonna drop something for Christmas!



Is anyone else here already compiling their beauty Christmas list? Reply

god yes but im always compiling a beauty list



i rly wanna get the tarte in bloom palette, dr jart water drop moisturizer, charlotte tilbury pressed powder, and kiehls eye cream & plumping serum Reply

Which Kiehl’s eye cream? Cos I’ve tried 2. Reply

I really want the eyeshadow palette.



I'm compiling a list of stuff I want to buy when Sephora has their discount.



i'm a little underwhelmed by the fenty holiday shit tbh. i'm not a fan of the holographic trend. call me when she rihleases this Reply

I need Fenty Beauty to be available in my country ASAP :( Reply

people should be limited to 3 spouses. if you can't find a successful relationship after 3 strikes, then you're out. Reply

she's only been married twice though, she's not married to Liam. Reply

her last chance. Reply

lol, using coconut oil is like brown beauty tip 101 Reply

That and mustard seed oil Madhuri! Reply

amazing eyebrows b4 it was c00l lol i love madhuri so much 😍 such an effortless beauty.

What does mustard seed oil do, enlighten me please! Reply

This gif is adorable Reply

lol this is the go-to answer for celebs who don't want to reveal their ~secrets~ Reply

She's so adorable/beautiful! Reply

i swear by coconut oil. i use it for everything: in my hair, on my face, with my mouthwash, in my cookies, on my feet, as lube--it's a liquid thneed as far as i'm concerned. Reply

idts, i told my mom and aunt that white people put coconut oil on their face to wash off makeup and they both said the hindi equivalent of WTF Reply

I do think she's beautiful, even though she has the worst tattoo in history and is also a racist dumbass. Reply

She’s a hot mess from the word Go but ngl I bopped to two of her tunes

She’s really irrelevant to me now, tho Reply

my skin got hella angry so i dropped everything i was using and slowly started using things for sensitive skin lately and im finally seeing a difference



the aqua marina cleanser from lush and their catastrophe cosmetic/magnaminty face masks are bomb

and i just splurged on the amore pacific enzyme peel and wow im in love, my face feel softer and smoother right away Reply

reading is good. Reply

we don't do that here Reply

I think she should either go back to Tweedy (since that's her maiden name) or just go by Cheryl. I know Cole sounds the best with her first name, but she's not married to him anymore, so why use that? And Fernandez-Versini was just ridiculous, way too long. If she marries Liam, I hope she doesn't change her name again. Reply

She's really naturally beautiful and charming. It's a shame. Reply

What's a real shame is the hideous tattoo she has covering her entire ass. Reply

truth Reply

My fave beauty tip is waking up and having great genes 👍 It does wonders Reply

Wearing Korean sunscreens have helped a sis immensely!



I do suggestions for a good cleansing oil or cleansing balm to remove my mascara. Any recs? Reply

I love the Clinique Take the Day Off balm with a muslin cloth. I've tried more expensive ones but it's the best. Reply

I like DHC’s cleansing oil. Huxley/Heimish/Banilla Cleansing balms are great too!



Some people prefer regular olive oil too!



real oils aren't emollient though, so they're not actually suitable for cleansing Reply

I use the Skinfood Black Sugar cleansing oil. The Kose softymo pink one is also good but it broke me out so I just use it for cleaning my foundation puffs/brushes. I try to stay away from cleansing balms because a lot of them contain some ingredients that are bad for the environment. Reply

i really enjoyed sulwhasoo's and dhc's cleansing oils, su:m 37's cleansing balm. heimish's and banila co's cleansing balms are more affordable but they feel cheaper as well. Reply

I just use coconut oil and follow with a foaming cleanser lol. I feel sad for people when I see them using these expensive oils/balms to do the same exact thing. Reply

kose speedy cleansing oil is as good as DHC and like a third of the cost. it's awesome, as long as you apply with wet hands onto a dry face and gently massage the eye area you should get the mascara completely off. Reply

Niod cleaning ester, Clinique Take the Day off Balm or Banila Co. Clean It Zero. These are the only two that I found that can quickly remove japanese mascara esp the waterproof ones. DHC cleansing oil takes a while to remove it. Heimlish has a weird plasticy smell. Kose speedy is decent. Reply

A few people made fun of me saying I use 13 products every morning a few beauty posts ago, but I got carded at the grocery store yesterday and the checker and bagger were both shocked at my age. I'm 41 but one of them thought I looked 32, so I'm keeping my products! Reply

why did they card you if they thought you looked 32?? lol

do you have to be over 30 to shop there?



also slay at ur age defying beauty bb Reply

i'm assuming op is american but most places in america have to card regardless of how old you look for cigs or alcohol, etc. Reply

some stores will card you if you look under 40. i know stupid ass walmart does. Reply

I mean that Korean beauty regimen is a 10 step program.

You do you bb!



Also share these steps for the rest of us fighting the effects of time. Reply

do you bb! Reply

Do what makes you happy, if it works for you that all that matters :) Reply

idk why some people can't comprehend that others might enjoy pampering themselves Reply

Dermalogica is a miracle for me Reply

That's including makeup though right? Reply

omg please elaborate on these products dear Reply

