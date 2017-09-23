nbe2

New Mom Cheryl Tweedy Cole Fernandez Versini Payne Talks Beauty


in her first tv interview since having a bb she talked beauty and makeup.
- she loves a smoky eye
- just recently started wearing makeup again after becoming a mum
- uses coconut oil head to toe
- prevention rather than treatment is better for beauty, take care of urself

Source
what are your top beauty tips ontd?
