New Mom Cheryl Tweedy Cole Fernandez Versini Payne Talks Beauty
in her first tv interview since having a bb she talked beauty and makeup.
- she loves a smoky eye
- just recently started wearing makeup again after becoming a mum
- uses coconut oil head to toe
- prevention rather than treatment is better for beauty, take care of urself
Source
what are your top beauty tips ontd?
Is anyone else here already compiling their beauty Christmas list?
i rly wanna get the tarte in bloom palette, dr jart water drop moisturizer, charlotte tilbury pressed powder, and kiehls eye cream & plumping serum
I'm compiling a list of stuff I want to buy when Sephora has their discount.
amazing eyebrows b4 it was c00l lol
She’s really irrelevant to me now, tho
the aqua marina cleanser from lush and their catastrophe cosmetic/magnaminty face masks are bomb
and i just splurged on the amore pacific enzyme peel and wow im in love, my face feel softer and smoother right away
I do suggestions for a good cleansing oil or cleansing balm to remove my mascara. Any recs?
Some people prefer regular olive oil too!
do you have to be over 30 to shop there?
also slay at ur age defying beauty bb
You do you bb!
Also share these steps for the rest of us fighting the effects of time.