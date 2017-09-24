September 24th, 2017, 02:37 am dynamite_state Fergie's Target-exclusive track "Kleopatra" is now on the www Hint: it's for the gays.Meanwhile, 2017's E•MO•TION aka Double Dutchess is projected to sell less than 15k first week.source: 1, 2Support an indie sensation on iTunes or Spotify. Tagged: fergie / black eyed peas Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 104104 comments Add comment
and honestly i wouldn't even be mad. but Fergie sis what is this album. everything about this album roll out has been a mess. had they dropped this album shortly after M.I.L.F.Dinero she would have at least bagged 30-50K? this seems like they said fuck it let's go now before the heavy hitters come out in Oct-Dec. smh.
This track is referencing 3016, like, the album's been done for...a while.
Her and the shit eyed peas did so much damage in the 00's so glad they're finally irrelevant.
She waited too long. Like way too long. This album would've been killing the charts in 09, or 2010
she should have made that song from great gatsby ha lead single, dropped the album in 2013, and been done with it
The BEP extended her career past it's expiration date.
The album isn't THAT bad
they did her ass dirty tho cause that shit was #7 lmfao messy