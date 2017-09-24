sucks cuz the album is good Reply

Thread

Link





and honestly i wouldn't even be mad. but Fergie sis what is this album. everything about this album roll out has been a mess. had they dropped this album shortly after M.I.L.F.Dinero she would have at least bagged 30-50K? this seems like they said fuck it let's go now before the heavy hitters come out in Oct-Dec. smh. i see you OP trying to promote Fergie and snatch that #1 this week from my fave BFlow.and honestly i wouldn't even be mad. but Fergie sis what is this album. everything about this album roll out has been a mess. had they dropped this album shortly after M.I.L.F.Dinero she would have at least bagged 30-50K? this seems like they said fuck it let's go now before the heavy hitters come out in Oct-Dec. smh. Reply

Thread

Link

I think that's exactly what happened here.

This track is referencing 3016, like, the album's been done for...a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this album is all over the place, but some of it is really fun Reply

Thread

Link

her album isnt going to sell even 15k first week, lmao Reply

Thread

Link

a spirit indestructible! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao how dare you bring that up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah that bombed but loose nelly >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> > gwen and fuggy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its a miracle anyone sells any albums anymore these days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



"Meanwhile, 2017's E•MO•TION aka Double Dutchess" Reply

Thread

Link

Homophobes will claim it's a lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That statement alone almost made me a Fergie-anti but then I realized she isn't relevant enough for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol



Her and the shit eyed peas did so much damage in the 00's so glad they're finally irrelevant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She waited too long. Like way too long. This album would've been killing the charts in 09, or 2010



Edited at 2017-09-24 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah like you can coast when people still remember you exist and are still waiting for a new album. Fergie is such old news, if she wanted a comeback she needed to work harder and leak less.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the album should have been ready to go after LA Love (which sadly is 100x better than anything else on DD), the public has lost interest and the 3+ year delay between first single and actual release killed any momentum.. I mean my god milf money came out OVER a year ago, like she's lucky 15k people cared about this release. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, why did she release LA Love so far ahead with not even an EP or Mixtape? This would still be late but it wouldn't be so embarassing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte.. i wonder what her team was thinking, like you cant release a lead single every year or two and hope for a hit cause if one never comes the era will be a mess



she should have made that song from great gatsby ha lead single, dropped the album in 2013, and been done with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she so 2000 late Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think so, I think she just got really lucky with their first solo album.



The BEP extended her career past it's expiration date. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her and Gwen both waited way too long. RIP Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

15k is like Heidi Montag numbers, yiiiiikes......



The album isn't THAT bad Reply

Thread

Link

fergie could never tbh

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really surprised a major label didn't put money into her, because the album is legit good (by gay boy standards). She could have had like Paris Hilton level music success if she had proper backing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao I added Body Language to my workout playlist like 2 weeks ago and it has been EVERYTHING!





Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is a good sing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Ballerina/LEAP! bluray is 2017's EMOTION so you can fuck right off for trying that one! Reply

Thread

Link

Why did she try? She has the 00’s image permantely set on her Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like a gaga reject from BTW Reply

Thread

Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor ha, she could have had respectable numbers if the album roll out wasn't a clusterfuck. Like is it so hard to plan something and stick to it? And unlike rihanna who was about to turn Anti around i doubt fergie will be able to do that. These top tier pop artist should release their first singles if the entire album isn't ready and never wait for more than 2 months to release the album after the first single, no matter how bad the 1st single does. Dumbasses. Reply

Thread

Link

Scheisse meets Work Bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

no wonder I like it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Thread

Link

I really, really wanted to like this album but it's trash. I love "visual projects~" but she fucked up. Come back and try harder next time, Fergie and team Reply

Thread

Link

I kind of feel bad for her. She was bawling on the Today show. It was weird. Reply

Thread

Link

aww about what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she wasn't "bawling" but the hosts dead ass lied to her and said her album was number 1 on itunes, when it was just number 1 on the pop charts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





they did her ass dirty tho cause that shit was they did her ass dirty tho cause that shit was #7 lmfao messy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link