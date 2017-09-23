j lo

Little Mix's Reggaeton Lento goes silver, LM at LFW, iheart music festival + other updates


Little Mix appearing at the iheart music festival yesterday, where they introduced long time friend Harry Styles (no video sadly available).

Little Mix have been busy, London fashion week has just ended and they have been repping their home country getting photographed out in all sorts of risk taking outfits, their song with CNCO Reggaeton Lento has already gone silver in the UK (60,000 sales), and their UK tour opener has been announced! All under the cuts

At iheart yesterday

Close up of their make up (can't find better close ups of Leigh Anne)




They announced their opening act for the UK leg of their Glory Days tour is The Voice Israel winner Lina




Out Clubbing

Jade pictured with her boyfriend The Struts bassist Jed Elliot

Leigh Anne at the Jeremy Scott LFW Party

Leigh-Anne at Amazon Fashion X Nicopanda’s LFW collection

Leigh-Anne Pinnock at Henry Holland SS18

Leigh-Anne at the LON DUNN x Missguide Launch Party

Bous Leigh Anne hinting marriage is in her future?



