Little Mix's Reggaeton Lento goes silver, LM at LFW, iheart music festival + other updates





Reggae Lento? Reply

Thread

Link





i'm ready for Jesy's accent en español. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis it's BALEGDEH Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was dying @ my English coworkers not understanding much of what they say in the song and ranting about it and then i had to break it to them that it was little mix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



damn, they're shit at outfit coordination as well Reply

Thread

Link

the 2 in the middle look inbred Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis, jade is a gorgeous woc!



jesy? no comment.



Edited at 2017-09-24 01:29 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's rare to witness a disco hoedown. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Perrie used to be so cute with her rock hippie shit instead of whatever she's trying to do now. Poor Jesy has never not look tragic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jade is the only one that looks presentable. like.. i can always count on jesy to look especially messy, but sometimes perrie and leigh pull through and they all let me down. flops. Reply

Thread

Link

Little Mix's ? First people are gonna try to call "Despacito" Justin's with no mention of the original artists and now this.



this falta de respeto. Reply

Thread

Link

jade looks cute in the first lot of photos Reply

Thread

Link

jfc at that one girl's tan. she looks orange



Edited at 2017-09-24 12:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

you mean reggaeton lento remix ft little mix- cnco Reply

Thread

Link

you know how usually theres an ugly member in every boy or girl group?? well this has 3. the only pretty one is the black girl (the one who isnt holding hands) Reply

Thread

Link





the hell is this the hell is this Reply

Thread

Link

Im glad it came out this big, yall wont have to zoom to see the mess in details Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FASHION



Edited at 2017-09-24 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what kind of missguided clearance sale hell



not even leigh's beauty can save her from that outfit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HORRIBLE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the lapel/shoulder situation on that jumpsuit makes Perrie's head look weirdly small or disproportionate somehow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hate Perrie’s style these days. She was so cute when she was doing the whole english rose thing. the tan and contouring is not working. Jesy is a lost cause. Leigh and Jade are the only ones who consistently look good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know :( Even with the ott black liner and the permanent purple lipstick she looked better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How the fuck did Leigh even consider putting on that abomination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One looks like she stepped off the set of the original Dynasty, one looks like a reject Cleopatra 2525 background character, one looks like your sort of stylish middle aged auntie at the spring BBQ and the last looks like she thought they were going to the Cannes red carpet. Wild. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally wtf 😰 Sis!!! Who let y'all out like dat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't find anything positive about any of these outfits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Each one looks like she comes from a different period in time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the worst collective and individual fashion I've seen in years jfc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do they always looks like they put together their outfits at the thrift store? The only thing that looks nice in this post is that girl's wedding hair. Reply

Thread

Link

jesy’s journey to become snooki junior is horrifying but her boobs are amazing.



also OP it’s reggaeton lento Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Snooki junior 😂 she looks more Geordie shore to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

leigh anne and rihanna are body GOALS. throw normani into the mix and that black girl magic reign just won’t let up! Reply

Thread

Link

i didnt know jesy and leigh anne were the same ethnicity, interesting Reply

Thread

Link

My fashion disaster queens. ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

Lawd this messy competition they are having with Fifth Harmony for which girl group can dress the worst needs to fucking STAHP!



Like not a single article of clothing in that first image is nice. Reply

Thread

Link