Little Mix's Reggaeton Lento goes silver, LM at LFW, iheart music festival + other updates
Little Mix appearing at the iheart music festival yesterday, where they introduced long time friend Harry Styles (no video sadly available).
Little Mix have been busy, London fashion week has just ended and they have been repping their home country getting photographed out in all sorts of risk taking outfits, their song with CNCO Reggaeton Lento has already gone silver in the UK (60,000 sales), and their UK tour opener has been announced! All under the cuts
At iheart yesterday
Close up of their make up (can't find better close ups of Leigh Anne)
📸 | Little Mix backstage at the iHeart Music Festival! pic.twitter.com/Q81dEdhaZJ— Little Mix Updates (@Mixers_Army) September 23, 2017
They announced their opening act for the UK leg of their Glory Days tour is The Voice Israel winner Lina
NEWS! Very happy to be supporting @LittleMix on all 37 UK Tour dates 🇬🇧 💖 Head to https://t.co/9tWZYpd17D for more info 💋 #GloryDaysTourUK pic.twitter.com/VkhRvtjQvN— LINA (@LinaMOfficial) September 20, 2017
Out Clubbing
Jade pictured with her boyfriend The Struts bassist Jed Elliot
Leigh Anne at the Jeremy Scott LFW Party
Leigh-Anne at Amazon Fashion X Nicopanda’s LFW collection
Leigh-Anne Pinnock at Henry Holland SS18
Leigh-Anne at the LON DUNN x Missguide Launch Party
Bous Leigh Anne hinting marriage is in her future?
#pearleigh 😍 officially found my wedding hair! 🙈😍😬 x Leigh pic.twitter.com/SmSDiMigTQ— Little Mix (@LittleMix) September 23, 2017
Sources 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Mods I have permission from the copyright holders of these photos to use them here + on fan posts.
jesy? no comment.
Edited at 2017-09-24 01:29 am (UTC)
this falta de respeto.
Edited at 2017-09-24 12:14 am (UTC)
the hell is this
Edited at 2017-09-24 12:21 am (UTC)
not even leigh's beauty can save her from that outfit
also OP it’s reggaeton lento
Like not a single article of clothing in that first image is nice.