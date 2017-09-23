Fuller House officially over Mary-Kate & Ashley

RECAST Reply

Get Lizzy to take a break from the MCU and play her. Reply

Nah, someone completely different. Just for kicks. Reply

Yup



Cause lbr, they can't cast BOTH cause they can't do the old switcheroo anymore, cause a, why would they? and b, they barely look alike these days Reply

Yeah, I honestly have no idea why they wouldn't do that? It's so simple Reply

um, good.... don't get pissy because they don't want anything to do with your cheesy asses Reply

yeah. they're resting on a pile of cashmere like, in Dubai. let the girls live Reply

i watched season 3 yesterday and it was so bad i honestly couldn't stop watching. was full hosue this cheesy also? i don't remember watching it as a kid Reply

Original Full house sucks and was always super cheesy. I can't even rewatch episodes because they are so bad to me now. Reply

omg same. Idk why but I use to watch the reruns in middle school and loved the show sfm...but now watching the reruns I cringe so hard. Reply

I only watched the first season



it was okay but way too cheesy for 2017. I would only watch the other seasons if I was super bored and needed something really dumb to distract me from life-and probably drunk lol



yes the original Full House was just as bad tbh. Maybe even more so due to Uncle Joey. Reply

I remember watching the first season or at least trying to watch the first season and I couldn't get passed episode 2. It was so bad.

However, I do think Jodie Sweetin is the best thing about the show. So at least she gets to work. Reply

I'm watching it now and I can't turn away. it's so bad, it's good Reply

LOL my sister said the same thing- I enjoyed seasons 1 and 2, is season 3 worse? Reply

OG Full House worked because of the cheesiness of 89's/90's sitcoms. This horrible kind of comedy does not work today. Reply

Original show was made for kids like lots of 90s sitcoms. Friends and Living Single came along and thank god changed tv. Reply

It was worse. A steaming pile of shit. And yet I love it and always will. Reply

That's exactly why I can't watch fuller house.



Plus the only character I even like on there is Stephanie. Reply

recast Reply

I mean considering that full house pretty much launched their careers you would think they would at least want to do a small cameo.



I get that they were super young so it's not the same as it is for the other cast member but it would still be nice if they just did a small bit



they seem really...uppity Reply

they were small children when they were on anything related to this show. it's not the olsen's fault that these full house people imposed their adult expectations of friendships on them.



I mean I did say I get that they had different experiences because they were so young-but it doesn't change the fact that the show helped them become multi-millionaires (if not billionaires lol) in some way. A 5 min cameo would at least show appreciation. Even if it's just like a skype call or something stupid lol



Their childhoods were probably super fucked up, its obvious they dont want to act and stay away from hollywood. Plus they don't need the money like the others. I dont think they are obligated to do anything tbh. Reply

I'm sure the reason they aren't in Hollywood anymore is due to their ridiculous upbringing. I don't blame them for not wanting to take part. Reply

Another ONTDer mentioned awhile back that there had been hints dropped about possible sexual harassment towards the twins at some point in the show? That's too disturbing for me to really try to research, esp. because it wouldn't surprise me because Hollywood morality seems sorely lacking. Reply

.....they don't even act anymore, why the fuck should they go back to show 'appreciation' for the thing that likely fucked up their childhoods/launched them into an industry that left at least one of them with severe body image issues?



They were literally babies when they started on Full House, they're not obliged to go back to it as adults just to satisfy the nostalgia fixes of people who can't think beyond their own entertainment. Reply

they don't owe anyone anything and tbh they never asked to be on this show in the first place Reply

Mte Reply

Exactly.



yes. show runners should have stopped trying a long time ago &/or recast if it's that important. If not everyone is on a nostalgia trip about their pasts Reply

yeah, at least for now Reply

GOD, they are being incredibly dumb about this. they're not fucking actors anymore lmao. why can't they just hire a random actress to play michelle? i mean shit Reply

Yeah. It would be one thing if they even still acted frequently but they don't so why would they come back to this? Reply

they're acting like the olsens should thank them for their fame or something. pretty pathetic tbh Reply

exactly - it's not like they're acting elsewhere and not doing this. they're not acting period. Reply

right? hire brittany snow or something Reply

Aren't the Olsen twins the only ones (out of the child actors) who went onto any success? Maybe somebody is jealous Reply

are they supposed to care lol





this is the equivalent of getting mad and blocking the boyfriend that blocked you. bitch he's not bothered. Reply

So basically Donald Trump and Steph Curry? lol Reply

just kill her character off Reply

I'm sorry, the old Michelle can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! 'Cause she's dead! Reply

lmao that should be her cameo Reply

I was cracking up over the LWYMMD meme with Miranda Cosgrove at work today. I was desperate for entertainment but that shit is so funny to me Reply

lmao Reply

ahahaha

Michelle was the worst anyways Reply

I could not stand her, she was so annoying and not a cute kid. Reply

she got away with so much shit. Reply

I hate this show, especially in hindsight, (i loved it as a dumb kid) but she became more endearing/cute to me by the end of the show. Reply

if the Tanners were the Garcias, she would have gotten so many chanclas. Reply

jajajaja Reply

lol for real Reply

hold a funeral tbh Reply

lmao omg

they already killed their mom and DJ's husband, they could kill one more Reply

I'm sure they are crying in their sleep.

I'm sure Hollywood is full of actresses who look like them and who are desperate for a job. Hire them. Reply

mte it's not like their look was unique or anything Reply

i mean they werent even identical twins and still looked identical lmao Reply

Confession: I never liked Full House.



Family Matters, Growing Pains, Boy Meets World >>> Reply

boy meets world trumps alllllll Reply

Boy Meets World will always be special to me. I try to block out that travesty of a sequel tho. Reply

i loved boy meets world Reply

Family Matters, Facts of Life and Step by Step for me Reply

Boy Meets World is my favorite show. Reply

reruns of the jeffersons, sanford and son, the facts of life, diff'rent strokes Reply

The Wonder Years beats all of them. Reply

