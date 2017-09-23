Fuller House officially over Mary-Kate & Ashley
#FullerHouse Creator: 'I've Given Up Asking' the Olsen Twins to Guest-Star https://t.co/ZuZnIJA2Tp— TVLine.com (@TVLine) September 23, 2017
-For the past 3 years everyone involved with Fuller House has reached out fo MK&A, attempting to get them to come back as Michelle for a guest appearance.
-They spent S1-2 making multiple references to Michelle to give the audience an update on the character and be meta.
-They are DONE reaching out to the Olsen twins. If they ever wish to appear, they are welcomed to reach out to the show.
-They are also done making any reference to Michelle. The character will no longer be referenced in the show.
Do you want the Olsen twins to return for an episode? Or do you think they should just recast the character?
Cause lbr, they can't cast BOTH cause they can't do the old switcheroo anymore, cause a, why would they? and b, they barely look alike these days
it was okay but way too cheesy for 2017. I would only watch the other seasons if I was super bored and needed something really dumb to distract me from life-and probably drunk lol
I remember watching the first season or at least trying to watch the first season and I couldn't get passed episode 2. It was so bad.
However, I do think Jodie Sweetin is the best thing about the show. So at least she gets to work.
Plus the only character I even like on there is Stephanie.
I get that they were super young so it's not the same as it is for the other cast member but it would still be nice if they just did a small bit
they seem really...uppity
They were literally babies when they started on Full House, they're not obliged to go back to it as adults just to satisfy the nostalgia fixes of people who can't think beyond their own entertainment.
this is the equivalent of getting mad and blocking the boyfriend that blocked you. bitch he's not bothered.
I could not stand her, she was so annoying and not a cute kid.
they already killed their mom and DJ's husband, they could kill one more
kill everyone, leave uncle joey alone and depressed and the series can end with a "will he or won't he" and a shot of a handgun
I'm sure Hollywood is full of actresses who look like them and who are desperate for a job. Hire them.
Family Matters, Growing Pains, Boy Meets World >>>
Boy Meets World will always be special to me. I try to block out that travesty of a sequel tho.