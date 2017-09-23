bflow2

The Killers’ “Wonderful Wonderful” Predicted For #1 Debut on Billboard + "The Man" Performance


Run for Cover! The Killers are expected to dominate the charts this week and snatch that #1. Based on opening day sales data, Hits Daily Double projects “Wonderful Wonderful” to sell 105-110,000 pure US copies this week. With streams included, the album should generate 113-118,000 units. This would be the bands first #1 album after "Sam's Town" debuted at #2 in 2006. Check out their live performance of "The Man" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revisit my finalized cacausian ONTD Original exposé about King B. and a certain One Direction thief you were originally meant not to read.


Don't forget to BUY or stream the new album "Wonderful Wonderful" on & Spotify out now.

and that's how you promote your fave to a #1 debut. me this morning.

ONTD, favorite song off the new album?

Sources: 1 | 2
Tagged: , ,