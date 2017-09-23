The Killers’ “Wonderful Wonderful” Predicted For #1 Debut on Billboard + "The Man" Performance

They've been really going full throttle on their promo game especially social media. Good for them, it's deserved. The album is growing on me. Reply

super happy for brandon and ronnie, the only two members who matter! wow really? i'm legit surprised by this tbh i thought it'd idle at #7 or something embarrassing. my bff and i are going to have a listening party so i'm v excited

i've promoted this album more than Dave and Mark.



give me their cut for this album @IslandRecords

LOL I support this.



Edited at 2017-09-23 11:46 pm (UTC)

You sure the fuck have. Lmao. Bless your dedication.

lmao this is so real actually <3

Too bad they can't get a hit cause they're forever trapped in the 00's.

Thanks for stopping by.



Having a hit is not indicative of a good song.



Bye! Reply

have you looked at the top 10 lately? This shit doesn't matter anymore.

fave song is tied between run for cover or tyson vs. douglas







Edited at 2017-09-23 10:38 pm (UTC)

i made a joke with another ONTD'er that i would end up liking Tyson VS Douglas because i hated the title.



and here we are because i do actually like that track lmao. so now we have to rename it or something.



"Out of my Mind" is a fave. "Life to Come" i love as well and i can hear Ryan Tedder's influence on it.



RIP those songs we'll never hear because of two brat members. Reply

You made that joke with meeee and I thought about you after I listened to it and liked it.

I bought the deluxe edition on Amazon and for some reason it's not shipping until Tueday. Little disappointed 'cause I thought I'd get to rock out to them this weekend, but oh well.

let me stream this right quick



hmm it has good reviews.let me stream this right quick Reply

yessss sis. the reviews are in and certified phresh.

brandon's better solo, tbh

mte

congrats heauxs. now just announce a second NA tour leg...

the album is gr8, really solid. just wish it was longer. my faves are rut, tyson vs douglas, and run for cover. i'm surprised @ all the calling love...that mormon shit, really?congrats heauxs. now just announce a second NA tour leg... Reply

Mmmhmmm @ The Calling, that was some Mormon Missionaries knocking on your door shit and I say that as someone who doesn't automatically hate something because it makes reference to religion and stans The Killers.

i didn't answer the door when that track came on.

I looooooove the production on The Calling but it does make me feel like I'm trapped in a conversation with a bunch of missionaries lmao. But my secular ass is still bopping to it

YAAASSSS @ OP getting The Killers a #1 album in 2017 while making some of the gals #pressed with ha posts. ICONIC.

obsessed.mp3.



249,204 posts for the Killers and 3 for that pasty white Brit but still.



that bitch is a Stan. all those fake Killers posts couldn't even disguise himmmm.









Edited at 2017-09-23 11:01 pm (UTC) OP is249,204 posts for the Killers and 3 for that pasty white Brit but still.that bitch is a Stan. all those fake Killers posts couldn't even disguise himmmm. Reply

OP up in every single one of his posts commenting - he is OBSESSED. I came across his Tumblr account and it is 99% Brandon Flowers + Harry Styles fan fic. OP said he was on vacation visiting family but I heard from various Taylor Swift troll stans that he's really doing missionary work after converting to Mormonism because he's so #OBSESSED with Brandon Flowers!

OMG THAT GIFFFFF BRANDON 😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😩😩😩😩😩😍😍😛😛😛😛

I really love this song

Yass, my boo Brandon Flowers betta rise!

What's the image at the bottom from?

I really wish I knew. I'm interested for..reasons.

Brandon and Ronnie's unreleased collaboration between studios Treasure Island and MEN.com titled "A Very Mormon Visit Vol. 1."



the two studios disagreed on the direction/casting so it was shelved. Reply

This makes me weirdly happy, poss bc the Killers are the only band of my youth to remain relevant now. And this album has really good reviews too, they can get it :)

congrats OP!

