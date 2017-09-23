The Killers’ “Wonderful Wonderful” Predicted For #1 Debut on Billboard + "The Man" Performance
Run for Cover! The Killers are expected to dominate the charts this week and snatch that #1. Based on opening day sales data, Hits Daily Double projects “Wonderful Wonderful” to sell 105-110,000 pure US copies this week. With streams included, the album should generate 113-118,000 units. This would be the bands first #1 album after "Sam's Town" debuted at #2 in 2006. Check out their live performance of "The Man" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revisit my finalized cacausian ONTD Original exposé about King B. and a certain One Direction thief you were originally meant not to read.
Don't forget to BUY or stream the new album "Wonderful Wonderful" on & Spotify out now.
and that's how you promote your fave to a #1 debut. me this morning.
ONTD, favorite song off the new album?
Sources: 1 | 2
super happy for brandon and ronnie, the only two members who matter!
give me their cut for this album @IslandRecords
Having a hit is not indicative of a good song.
i was waiting for this post op!!!
and here we are because i do actually like that track lmao. so now we have to rename it or something.
"Out of my Mind" is a fave. "Life to Come" i love as well and i can hear Ryan Tedder's influence on it.
RIP those songs we'll never hear because of two brat members.
let me stream this right quick
congrats heauxs. now just announce a second NA tour leg...
249,204 posts for the Killers and 3 for that pasty white Brit but still.
that bitch is a Stan. all those fake Killers posts couldn't even disguise himmmm.
the two studios disagreed on the direction/casting so it was shelved.